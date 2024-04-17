750 watt mixer grinders for efficient grinding in the kitchen: Top 10 picks

When it comes to kitchen appliances, a high-power mixer grinder is a must-have for every household. The 750 watt mixer grinder is known for its efficient grinding and versatile use. In this article, we will compare the top 10 750 watt mixer grinders available in the market, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium product with advanced features, we've got you covered.

1. Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is designed for easy and efficient grinding. With its powerful motor and stainless steel blades, it can handle tough grinding tasks with ease. The 3-speed control and pulse function offer precision grinding for different ingredients.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/00 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts power consumption

3 stainless steel jars

Auto cut-off protection

Advanced air ventilation system

Non-slip feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient grinding Slightly noisy operation Durable stainless steel jars Limited color options Safety features for protection

2. Butterfly Jet Elite 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Butterfly Jet Elite 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a sleek and compact appliance that offers efficient grinding performance. It features a powerful motor and sharp blades for quick and uniform grinding. The 3-speed control with a whip function allows for versatile use.

Specifications of Butterfly Jet Elite 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts power consumption

Sharp stainless steel blades

Transparent polycarbonate lids

Compact design for easy storage

Overload protector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and compact design Limited jar sizes Sharp and durable blades Noisy operation at high speed Overload protection for safety

3. Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile appliance for everyday grinding needs. It comes with 4 jars for different grinding tasks and features a powerful motor for smooth and efficient performance. The elegant design adds a stylish touch to your kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts power consumption

4 stainless steel jars

Elegant and compact design

Sturdy handles for easy grip

LED indicator for power on

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple jars for varied tasks Slightly bulky Stylish and elegant design Lacks advanced safety features Powerful and efficient performance

Also read: Best mixer grinders in India for your kitchen

4. Preethi MG 227 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Preethi MG 227 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a durable and reliable appliance for everyday grinding needs. It features high-quality stainless steel jars and blades for efficient and uniform grinding. The advanced ventilation system ensures the motor remains cool during extended use.

Specifications of Preethi MG 227 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts power consumption

High-grade stainless steel jars

Heat-sensitive cut-off for safety

Shock-proof ABS body

Anti-fingerprint coating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and reliable performance Limited color options Advanced safety features Slightly heavy Cool and silent operation

5. Prestige IRIS 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Prestige IRIS 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance for modern kitchens. It features 4 super-efficient blades and 3 stainless steel jars for versatile grinding. The unique triangular design of the jars ensures efficient and smooth grinding of ingredients.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts power consumption

Unique triangular design jars

Sturdy handles for better grip

Elegant and stylish design

Overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and modern design Slightly expensive Efficient and versatile grinding Limited color options Multiple safety features

6. Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and elegant appliance for efficient grinding. It features rust-proof stainless steel blades and a high-quality ABS body for durability. The 3-speed control with incher function offers precise grinding for different ingredients.

Specifications of Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts power consumption

Rust-proof stainless steel blades

Shock-proof ABS body

High-grade nylon couplers

Elegant and sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and efficient performance Slightly noisy operation Stylish and elegant design Limited jar sizes Durable and reliable build

7. Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance for efficient grinding. It features 3 stainless steel jars with flow breakers for optimal grinding performance. The advanced motor protection feature ensures long-lasting durability and safety during use.

Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750 watts power consumption

Flow breakers in jars for efficient grinding

Advanced motor protection

Compact and stylish design

Anti-skid feet for stability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Optimal grinding performance Slightly heavy Durable and long-lasting Limited color options Stylish and compact design

Also read: Best Philips mixer grinder 750 w in India: Reviews and buying guide

8. Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder

The Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder is a versatile and efficient appliance for everyday grinding needs. It features a powerful motor and 3 stainless steel jars for versatile use. The ergonomic design and anti-skid feet ensure stability and ease of use.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder

750 watts power consumption

3 stainless steel jars

Ergonomic and compact design

Overload protection

Anti-skid feet for stability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and efficient performance Slightly noisy operation Stable and ergonomic design Limited jar sizes Durable and reliable build

9. Havells Klassic Universal Mixer Grinder

The Havells Klassic Universal Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile appliance for efficient grinding. It features 5 stainless steel jars for different grinding tasks and a powerful motor for smooth and quick performance. The unique resistance mechanism ensures durability and long-lasting use.

Specifications of Havells Klassic Universal Mixer Grinder

750 watts power consumption

5 stainless steel jars

Universal resistance mechanism

Sturdy and durable build

Advanced motor protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and powerful performance Slightly expensive Durable and long-lasting Limited color options Multiple safety features

10. INALSA 750-Watt MaxxBlend 750 Mixer Grinder

The INALSA 750-Watt MaxxBlend 750 Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance for efficient grinding. It features 3-speed control and pulse function for precise grinding. The stainless steel blades and high-quality jars ensure durability and versatile use.

Specifications of INALSA 750-Watt MaxxBlend 750 Mixer Grinder

750 watts power consumption

3-speed control with pulse function

Stainless steel blades

High-quality jars

Elegant and compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance grinding Slightly noisy operation Durable and reliable build Limited jar sizes Versatile and efficient use

750 watt mixer grinder Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Power Consumption Jar Types Philips HL7756/00 750 watts 3 jars Butterfly Jet Elite 750 watts 3 jars Butterfly Smart 750 watts 4 jars Preethi MG 227 750 watts 4 jars Prestige IRIS 750 watts 3 jars Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond 750 watts 3 jars Crompton Ameo 750 watts 3 jars Longway Super Dlx 750 watts 3 jars Havells Klassic Universal 750 watts 5 jars INALSA MaxxBlend 750 watts 3 jars

Best value for money:

The Preethi MG 227 750-Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value for money with its durable build, efficient performance, and advanced safety features. It offers reliable grinding at an affordable price, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

Philips HL7756/00 emerges as the best overall product in this lineup. This mixer grinder offers a perfect blend of performance, durability, and convenience. With its powerful motor, it can easily handle grinding and mixing tasks. The design is user-friendly, with easy-to-use controls and a sturdy build. The Philips HL7756/00 is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical choice for everyday use in the kitchen.

How to find the perfect 750 watt mixer grinder:

When choosing the perfect 750 watt mixer grinder, consider the number of jars you need for different grinding tasks, the safety features, and the overall build quality. Look for a product that offers efficient performance, durable build, and advanced safety features to ensure a reliable and long-lasting appliance for your kitchen.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for 750 watt mixer grinders?

Ans : The average price range for 750 watt mixer grinders is between ₹3000 to ₹6000, depending on the brand, features, and overall build quality.

Question : Are these mixer grinders suitable for heavy-duty grinding?

Ans : Yes, 750 watt mixer grinders are designed for heavy-duty grinding tasks, including tough ingredients like spices, nuts, and more.

Question : Do these products come with a warranty?

Ans : Most of these 750 watt mixer grinders come with a standard manufacturer's warranty of 1-2 years, ensuring peace of mind for buyers.

Question : What are the key safety features to look for in a 750 watt mixer grinder?

Ans : Key safety features to look for include overload protection, auto cut-off, heat-sensitive cut-off, and advanced motor protection for long-lasting use.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!