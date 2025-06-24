750 watt mixer grinders for tough kitchen tasks that fit perfectly into your daily cooking routine at home

Mixer grinders are those small appliances that are really an important appliance in daily cooking activities. They help with everything from grinding spices to making chutneys, blending pastes, or preparing batter. For many Indian kitchens, it is one of the most used tools — simple, quick, and reliable.
Best Overall GrinderPreethi Zion Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-227)View Details
₹5,999
Most Popular BrandPhilips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor lifeView Details
₹4,399
Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8642BIN, 750W, 4 Jars, (Black)View Details
₹5,699
Highly Rated on AmazonBajaj Military Series Rex 750W 4 Jar Mixer Grinder | DuraCut Blades | 2-In-1 Function Blade In Dry Jar | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Red/Black】View Details
₹3,899
Silbatta Texture ModeAtomberg Yulia 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 4 Multipurpose Jars including Chopper Jar | Coarse Mode for Silbatta-like Textures | Powerful Intelligent Motor | Advanced Safety Features | Ritz BlueView Details
₹5,999
A 750 watt mixer grinder is a popular choice for homes where cooking is not just occasional. It offers enough power to handle tough ingredients like whole spices or soaked lentils while still being easy to use and maintain. If your mixer runs every day, this wattage gives you the balance you need. Not too heavy, not too light, just right for everyday cooking.
Preethi Zion brings more than just grinding to the kitchen. With three stainless steel jars and a Master Chef Plus jar, it handles chopping, kneading, and slicing too. The flexi lid helps adjust capacity depending on how much you’re making.
This 750 watt mixer grinder runs with a Vega W5 motor that handles daily tasks without slowing down. It fits well into kitchens where the mixer is used often, not occasionally.
Comes with food processor jar for extra prep tasks
Flexi lid helps manage different quantities easily
A bit noisy on full speed
Food processor jar can take time to clean
Preethi Zion Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-227)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it works well and saves time on food prep.
Why choose this product?
It handles multiple kitchen tasks with just one appliance.
Philips HL7759/00 is built with a turbo motor that handles your dry and wet grinding easily. It comes with four jars that cover everyday needs like chutneys, purees, or masalas. The jars are easy to lock and use, and the mixer stays steady while running.
This 750 watt mixer grinder is meant for regular cooking tasks in Indian kitchens. The quick cool feature helps keep the motor from heating up during longer runs.
Turbo motor grinds masalas and batters quickly
Cooling system helps during longer use
A bit noisy when running at high speed
Lid locking can feel tight initially
Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good for regular use and grinds fast.
Why choose this product?
It is useful when you run the mixer more than once a day.
Some mixers just blend. This one means business. The Bosch TrueMixx Pro brings a sturdy, no-nonsense build to everyday Indian cooking. It’s not about looks; it’s about how well it handles tough jobs like dry masalas, thick chutneys, or soaked lentils. The jars lock in with a click, the base sticks to the counter, and the noise is loud but honest.
This 750 watt mixer grinder leans into power more than polish. It’s the kind of machine you bring out when there’s serious prep to be done. The motor doesn't hesitate, and the stone-pounding blades give masalas that textured edge you often miss with regular mixers.
Excellent for heavy grinding jobs
Jars are sturdy and easy to handle
On the heavier side
Makes noticeable noise during use
Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8642BIN, 750W, 4 Jars, (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Strong and stable, handles masalas very well.
Why choose this product?
It brings texture and speed to dry and wet ingredients.
The Bajaj Military Series Rex is made for daily kitchen work. It comes with four jars that you can use for grinding dry masalas, making chutneys, or blending batters. The dry jar has a 2-in-1 blade, so it works for both fine and rough grinding. The Dura Cut blades are sharp and get the job done quickly.
This Bajaj 750 watt mixer grinder is strong enough for regular use and easy to use at home. It does not take much time and handles most cooking tasks well.
Useful for both dry and wet grinding
Comes with different jars for all basic needs
A bit loud when running fast
Lids need to be fixed properly before use
Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W 4 Jar Mixer Grinder | DuraCut Blades | 2-In-1 Function Blade In Dry Jar | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Red/Black】
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Works well for daily kitchen use and is easy to handle.
Why choose this product?
It helps with daily cooking without being hard to use.
Atomberg Yulia brings a mixer grinder that feels closer to how you’d use a silbatta. It includes four jars, one of which works as a chopper, and a coarse mode that gives spice blends a bit of that old-school texture. The motor adjusts smartly to what you're grinding, and the safety locks add peace of mind in busy kitchens.
This 750 mixer grinder smoothly runs, does not overheat quickly, and the different jar types make it useful for more than just grinding. You can chop, blend or make pastes without switching between too many appliances.
Coarse mode gives more control over texture
Chopper jar is useful for quick prep
Slight learning curve with new controls
Coarse mode may not suit all ingredients
Atomberg Yulia 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 4 Multipurpose Jars including Chopper Jar | Coarse Mode for Silbatta-like Textures | Powerful Intelligent Motor | Advanced Safety Features | Ritz Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Gives nice textured mixes and is easy to use.
Why choose this product?
You can get silbatta-like results with the coarse mode.
Philips HL7777 is made for those who want a mixie that works hard without making too much noise. It comes with four jars and a smart touch panel that lets you choose speeds or presets with one tap. It uses Intelli-Speed to adjust the motor while grinding and keeps the sound low, which really helps if you're cooking early in the day or late at night.
The 750 watt motor takes care of everyday grinding like batters, chutneys, and spices. You don’t have to stand by while it runs. Just select a preset and let it finish on its own.
Quieter than most mixers
Presets work well for routine use
Touch buttons need light use
Jar lids need to be closed carefully
PHILIPS HL7777/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars, Smart One-Touch Mode, 50%* Reduction in sound power, Digital Interface, Intelli-speed Technology for Pre-Set cooking, Soft Sound Technology, Metallic Silver and Bold Black, Large
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good build, less noise, and easy to operate.
Why choose this product?
It runs quieter than regular mixers without cutting corners.
The Pigeon VIN is a simple mixer grinder made for everyday Indian kitchens. It comes with three jars for chutney, dry grinding, and blending juices. The blades do well with soft and hard ingredients, and the body is easy to clean. It’s light to move around and does what most people need for regular meals.
With 750 watt power, this mixer grinder works well for common kitchen tasks without slowing down or heating up quickly.
Simple to use for regular meals
Handles most types of grinding
No extra safety lock feature
Slightly noisy at full speed
Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN Mixer Grinder Machine for Kitchen | 750 Watts | 3 MultiPurpose Jars for Juicing | Chutney Making | Dry Grinding | Wet Grinding | Mincing | Blender | Mixer | 2 Year Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it works fine for daily tasks and is easy to clean.
Why choose this product?
Good motor strength for basic household use.
Some mixer grinders just sit on your counter and quietly do the job. Prestige Delight Plus is one of those. It comes with three stainless steel jars and one juicer jar. It handles dry masalas, chutneys and fruit juices easily without needing another appliance. The jar handles feel strong and the lids stay in place during use.
The 750 watt motor runs steadily and doesn’t overheat with regular work. It suits anyone who prefers simple, no-fuss kitchen tools that just get the job done.
Comes with a usable juicer jar
Good for dry and wet grinding
Can be noisy on full speed
Juicer jar needs to be locked tightly
Prestige Delight Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder (With 3 SS Jars and 1 Juicer Jar)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Works well for daily use and fits small kitchens.
Why choose this product?
It handles daily prep without being complicated.
If your cooking involves regular use of spices, batters, chutneys or hard ingredients like coconut and dry masalas, then a 750 watt model is a better fit. It gives you the extra push you need for tougher grinding without stressing the motor. For basic blending or just one or two light tasks a day, a lower wattage model may work, but most Indian kitchens benefit from the extra strength.
Jar quality often makes the bigger difference in everyday use. A solid stainless steel jar with tight lids and strong handles is more useful than an extra digital display or LED light. If the mixer does the job reliably and handles wet and dry ingredients smoothly, that's more valuable in the long run than fancy controls you may not use every day.
|750 Watt Mixer Grinders
|Speed Control
|Motor Type
|Special Features
|Preethi Zion Mixer Grinder
|3-speed with pulse
|Vega W5 motor
|Master Chef Plus Jar, Flexi lids
|Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder
|3-speed with pulse
|Turbo motor
|Quick cool ventilation
|Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder
|3-speed with pulse
|High torque copper motor
|Stone pounding tech, Active Flow breaker
|Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W
|3-speed with pulse
|Copper motor
|Dura Cut blades, 2-in-1 dry jar blade
|Atomberg Yulia Mixer Grinder
|3-speed with coarse mode
|Intelligent motor
|Silbatta-like coarse mode, Advanced safety features
|Philips HL7777/00 Mixer Grinder
|One-touch smart mode
|Intelli-speed motor
|Digital interface, Soft Sound technology
|Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN Mixer
|3-speed with pulse
|Heavy duty motor
|Multi-purpose jars for juicing, chutney, mincing, and blending
|Prestige Delight Plus Mixer
|3-speed with pulse
|Copper winding motor
|Includes juicer jar, basic design, sturdy build
