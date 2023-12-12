8 best earbuds under 1,500: Choose from top offerings

In a world where audio technology is constantly evolving, finding the perfect pair of earbuds that seamlessly blend performance, comfort, and affordability can be a daunting task. However, the quest for exceptional sound need not break the bank, especially with the myriad of budget-friendly options available. In this guide, we delve into the realm of earbuds priced under ₹1,500, unveiling a curated selection of the finest audio companions that deliver on both quality and value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the demand for portable and immersive audio experiences continues to soar, manufacturers have responded by introducing a plethora of earbuds catering to diverse preferences. Whether you're an avid music enthusiast, a fitness buff in need of reliable workout companions, or simply someone seeking an affordable audio upgrade, this comprehensive list has you covered.

The earbuds featured in this guide have undergone rigorous evaluation, considering factors such as sound quality, design, comfort, battery life, and additional features. From brands known for their audio prowess to emerging players disrupting the market, each entry has earned its spot through a combination of user reviews, expert opinions, and technological innovation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As we navigate through the intricacies of each pair, you'll discover unique selling points, such as advanced driver technology, noise isolation capabilities, intuitive touch controls, and ergonomic designs that cater to prolonged usage without compromising on comfort. Moreover, this selection spans various styles, from in-ear buds for discreet listening to sport-oriented models designed to withstand the rigours of physical activity.

Whether you prioritize bass-heavy tunes, crystal-clear vocals, or seamless connectivity, the earbuds on this list are equipped to meet your audio demands without stretching your budget. Join us on this auditory exploration as we present the 8 best earbuds under ₹1,500, providing an informed guide for those seeking an unbeatable combination of affordability and exceptional sound performance.

1. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Discover unparalleled freedom with the boAt Airdopes 141. These earbuds redefine your audio experience with a staggering 42-hour playtime, making them ideal for binge-watching your favourite shows. The low-latency mode transforms these earbuds into gaming marvels, ensuring a real-time audio experience. Enhanced by ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation, voice calls are crystal clear. The ASAP Charge feature provides 75 minutes of playtime in just 5 minutes. With Insta Wake N’ Pair, they connect instantly, and the IPX4 rating guarantees water and sweat resistance. These earbuds are a testament to boAt's signature sound, making them the best earbuds under ₹1,500.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141:

Playback Time: Up to 42 hours {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Low Latency Gaming Mode

ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation

boAt Signature Sound {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ASAP Charge Feature

Insta Wake N’ Pair Technology

IPX4 Water Resistance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One-Touch Voice Assistant

Pros Cons Extended 42-hour playtime Limited water resistance (IPX4) Low-latency gaming mode

2. Blaupunkt Btw100 Khrome Bassbuds

Blaupunkt Btw100 Khrome Bassbuds redefine audio excellence. These German-engineered earbuds offer immersive HD sound and an impressive 30-hour playtime. With a gaming mode and low latency, they enhance your gaming experience. The advanced Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable connection, and TurboVolt charging provides quick top-ups. These earbuds, with intuitive touch controls, are designed for all-day comfort. Blaupunkt's legacy in audio technology makes these earbuds a top choice under ₹1,500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Blaupunkt Btw100 Khrome:

Playback Time: Up to 30 hours

Gaming Mode & Low Latency {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advanced Bluetooth 5.3

TurboVolt Charging

Intuitive Touch Controls {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Immersive HD sound Limited water resistance. Gaming mode with low latency

3. Ant Esports Infinity Bluetooth Earbuds

The Ant Esports Infinity Bluetooth Earbuds offer a revolutionary 100ms ultra-low latency, perfect for mobile gaming enthusiasts. Powered by Bluetooth 5.0, they provide stable connectivity with advanced chipset technology. With an IPX4 water-resistant rating, these earbuds are ideal for sports and gaming sessions. The 25-hour playtime, noise cancellation, and 13mm speaker driver make them a complete package for immersive audio experiences. Designed for gamers, these earbuds are the best under ₹1,500.

Specifications of Ant Esports Infinity: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ultra-Low Latency for Mobile Gaming

Bluetooth 5.0

IPX4 Water Resistance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

25 Hours Playtime

13mm Speaker Driver

Noise Cancellation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Ultra-low latency for gaming Limited noise cancellation IPX4 water resistance

4. Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS104 offer a remarkable 45-hour playtime, making them a music lover's delight. With quad mics featuring Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), voice calls are crystal clear. The Instacharge feature provides 200 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes. These earbuds boast a 13mm driver for a rich audio experience and low latency for gaming enthusiasts. The colourful ear tips allow you to personalize your style. With Bluetooth v5.2, they ensure a lag-free connection.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Up to 45-hour playtime

Quad Mics with ENC

Instacharge {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

13mm Driver

Colourful Ear Tips

Bluetooth v5.2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Extended 45-hour playtime Limited water resistance (IPX5) Quad mics with ENC

5. Portronics Harmonics Twins S3 Smart TWS

Portronics Harmonics Twins S3 earbuds redefine convenience with instant connectivity via Bluetooth v5.2. Smart touch controls offer easy access to various functions, while the minimum latency ensures lag-free music and gaming. With a playback of up to 20 hours and IPX4 water resistance, they're perfect for an active lifestyle. The comfortable ultralight design ensures a delightful listening experience all day. These earbuds are a harmonious blend of style, functionality, and value, making them the best under ₹1,500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Portronics Harmonics Twins S3:

Bluetooth v5.2

Smart Touch Controls {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minimum Latency

20 Hours Playback

IPX4 Water Resistance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ultralight Design

Pros Cons Fast Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity Moderate playback time Smart touch controls for easy access

6. boAt Airdopes 121v2 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 earbuds offer a harmonious blend of playtime, lightweight design, and powerful 8mm drivers. With a non-stop playback of up to 14 hours, they cater to your music needs. The lightweight ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, weighing just 4g per earbud. The battery indicator on the case keeps you informed, and the multifunction controls provide a seamless user experience. With Bluetooth v5.0, they offer real-time audio, and the instant voice assistant adds to the convenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 121v2:

Playback Time: Up to 14 hours

Lightweight Ergonomic Design {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8mm Drivers

Battery Indicator

Multifunction Controls {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bluetooth v5.0

Pros Cons Extended 14-hour playtime Limited water resistance (IPX4) Lightweight ergonomic design

7. Noise Buds VS201 V3 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Noise Buds VS201 V3 stand out with an impressive 60-hour total playtime and dual equalizer modes. Crystal clear calls are ensured by individual mics in each earbud. The full touch controls provide a seamless user experience, managing calls, changing tracks, and activating voice assistants. Designed for all-day wear, they offer ergonomic comfort. With Bluetooth v5.1, they ensure a stable and lag-free connection, making them the best earbuds under ₹1,500.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS201 V3:

Up to 60-hour playtime {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dual Equalizer

Full Touch Control

Mic {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bluetooth v5.1

Pros Cons Massive 60-hour total playtime Limited water resistance (IPX5) Dual equalizer modes for personalized sound

8. Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless Earbuds

The Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless Earbuds boast an incredible 60 hours of total playtime, making them a powerhouse for prolonged usage. With just a 10-minute charge, you get 100 minutes of playtime. The Zen ENC Mic ensures crystal clear calls, and the low latency gaming mode provides an uninterrupted gaming experience. The 10mm BoomX tech drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass, enhancing your entertainment. With IPX5 water resistance and Bluetooth 5.3, these earbuds are a perfect blend of performance and style. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Boult Audio Z40:

60 Hours of Total Playtime

Zen ENC Mic {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Low Latency Gaming Mode

10mm BoomX Tech Drivers

IPX5 Water Resistance {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bluetooth 5.3

Pros Cons Mammoth 60-hour total playtime Limited water resistance (IPX5) Low latency gaming mode for uninterrupted gaming

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Airdopes 141 Extended 42-hour playtime Low-latency gaming mode ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation Blaupunkt Btw100 Khrome Bassbuds Immersive HD sound Gaming mode with low latency TurboVolt fast charging Ant Esports Infinity Bluetooth Earbuds Ultra-low latency for gaming IPX4 water resistance Long 25-hour playtime Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds Extended 45-hour playtime Quad mics with ENC Colourful ear tips for personalization Portronics Harmonics Twins S3 Smart TWS Fast Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity Smart touch controls for easy access IPX4 water resistance boAt Airdopes 121v2 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds Extended 14-hour playtime Lightweight ergonomic design Battery indicator on the case Noise Buds VS201 V3 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds Massive 60-hour total playtime Dual equalizer modes for personalized sound Ergonomic design for all-day comfort Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless Earbuds Mammoth 60-hour total playtime Zen ENC Mic for crystal clear calls Low latency gaming mode for uninterrupted gaming

Best value for money The boAt Airdopes 141 stands out as the best value for money, offering an extensive 42-hour playtime, low-latency gaming mode, and ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation. Priced under ₹1,500, these earbuds deliver a seamless audio experience, making them an ideal choice for entertainment and gaming enthusiasts. The combination of long-lasting battery life, advanced features, and a budget-friendly price tag makes the boAt Airdopes 141 the epitome of value for money in the earbuds market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best overall product The Noise Buds VS201 V3 secures the title of the best overall product under ₹1,500. With a massive 60-hour total playtime, dual equalizer modes, and an ergonomic design ensuring all-day comfort, these earbuds offer a superior audio experience. Crystal clear calls, full touch controls, and stable Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity contribute to their excellence. Whether for extended listening sessions or immersive gaming, the Noise Buds VS201 V3 excels in every aspect, making them the top choice for users seeking a versatile and high-performance earbud option.

How to find the best earbuds under 1500? To find the best earbuds under ₹1,500, start by researching customer reviews and expert opinions on reputable websites. Look for key features such as playback time, low-latency gaming modes, and water resistance. Consider brands known for audio quality and durability. Check for additional features like touch controls, noise cancellation, and fast charging. Compare specifications across multiple products to identify the ones offering the most value. Pay attention to battery life, as it directly impacts long-term usability. Ultimately, choose earbuds that align with your preferences, whether you prioritize gaming, music, or overall versatility. Stay informed about ongoing sales and promotions to secure the best deal on high-quality earbuds within your budget.

FAQs Question : Can I use these earbuds for sports and workouts? Ans : Yes, many of the earbuds mentioned have water resistance (IPX4 or IPX5), making them suitable for sports and workouts, protecting against sweat and water splashes. Question : Do these earbuds support voice assistants? Ans : Yes, several earbuds feature one-touch access to voice assistants, allowing you to summon your preferred voice assistant with ease. Question : Are these earbuds compatible with all smartphones? Ans : Yes, most earbuds mentioned use Bluetooth technology, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of smartphones and devices. Question : Can I use these earbuds for gaming? Ans : Yes, many earbuds come with low-latency gaming modes, making them suitable for an enhanced gaming experience with minimal audio lag. Question : What is the average playback time of these earbuds on a single charge? Ans : The playback time varies, but on average, these earbuds provide 14 to 60 hours of playtime, depending on the model and usage.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.