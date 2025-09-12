8 best laptops under ₹60000 in Sep 2025 that you should consider to keep up with your work and entertainment needs

When you’re on the lookout for a laptop under ₹60,000 in September 2025, it's about finding something that works for both the long hours of work and those rare moments of downtime. With so many options out there, it can feel like a challenge to choose the right one. You need a machine that delivers—no compromises on performance, but also something that makes binge watching or gaming just as smooth.
Dell New 15 Laptop, 15.6- Inches FHD 120Hz 250 Nits, AMD Ryzen R7-7730U, 16GB DDR4, 512 SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Standard Keyboard, Win 11+Office H&S 2024, Platinum Silver, Thin & Light- 1.63 KgView Details
₹52,990
Iris Xe Graphics LaptopHP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0467tu, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB LaptopView Details
₹55,990
Dell 15 New LaptopNew Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core 3 100U Processor, 16GB DDR4, 512 SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, 15.6" NT FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, Thin & Light- 1.63KgView Details
₹42,490
Intel Core i5 LaptopLenovo Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I5-13420H 15.3"(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg) 83K100C6INView Details
₹55,575
Intel UHD GraphicsAcer Aspire, AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Full HD 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.79KG, AS15-42, WiFi 6, AMD Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, 55Wh Battery LaptopView Details
₹42,990
We've put together a list of the top 8 laptops that tick all the boxes, so you can pick with confidence, knowing you’re getting value and reliability in one package.
The Dell New 15 laptop strikes the perfect balance between power and portability. Equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast data access, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.
With Windows 11 and Office H&S 2024 pre installed, it offers great value, making it an excellent option for those looking to stay productive while keeping their budget in check.
Lightweight design makes it easy to carry around for daily use.
Fast SSD storage ensures quicker boot times and data retrieval.
Limited gaming capability due to integrated AMD Radeon graphics.
Average battery life might not last for extended use on the go.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Great for work and media, but not the best for gaming.
Why choose this product?
A great all rounder with a fast display and solid specs, ideal for work.
Looking for a laptop that offers great performance without exceeding ₹60,000? The Dell New 15 stands out with its 15.6 inch FHD display, designed with anti glare and micro edge technology for a crystal clear viewing experience.
It’s not just about the screen, thanks to Iris Xe graphics and a Full HD camera, it’s a solid pick for video calls, work, and everything in between. This laptop combines value and functionality, making it a strong contender in 2025.
Powerful Intel Core i5 processor for smooth multitasking.
The large 512GB SSD offers ample storage space.
Battery life could be better compared to some competitors.
Lacks a dedicated GPU for heavy gaming or creative tasks.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Great value for money, with solid performance for daily tasks.
Why choose this product?
Its balance of features, including a good display and fast processing, makes it an attractive option for work and study.
The New Dell 15 laptop, powered by an Intel Core i3-1005U processor, stands out among the 8 best laptops under ₹60,000 in September 2025. The 15.6 inch NT FHD 120Hz IPS AG display ensures crisp visuals, and the inclusion of Windows 11 and Office H&S 2024 enhances productivity.
The Dell 15, a newly launched laptop in 2025, comes with Intel UHD graphics to handle all your daily computing tasks. With solid performance, it's a reliable option to purchase on Amazon.
Large 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth performance.
120Hz display for a fluid visual experience.
No dedicated graphics card for gaming or intensive tasks.
Battery life may not support extended use.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Lightweight and fast, perfect for daily tasks and casual use.
Why choose this product?
With a solid processor, fast storage, and smooth display, this laptop offers great value for daily computing needs.
The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, is a standout in the 8 best laptops under ₹60,000 in Sep 2025. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and quite a lot of storage.
The 15.3 inch WUXGA IPS display provides clear, vibrant visuals and comes with Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and a backlit keyboard for added productivity and convenience.
High quality WUXGA display for clear visuals.
16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide great multitasking.
Integrated graphics are not ideal for heavy gaming.
Battery life could be better for prolonged use.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Solid laptop for work and light gaming, with a good display and keyboard.
Why choose this product?
Offers a strong mix of performance, display quality, and portability.
The Acer Aspire with AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is a solid choice for those looking for top performance under the 8 best laptops under ₹60000 in Sep 2025. Its 15.6 inch Full HD display provides crisp visuals, while the 1TB SSD ensures generous storage for files, apps, and media.
With Windows 11 Home, WiFi 6, and AMD graphics, this laptop is designed for work and play. The 55Wh battery ensures you can work for long hours without needing a recharge. Either you're working from home or streaming videos, this laptop meets your needs.
1TB SSD provides ample storage.
Wi-Fi 6 for faster internet speeds.
May be slightly heavy for frequent travel.
AMD graphics are not suitable for intensive gaming.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Great for work and entertainment, fast and reliable.
Why choose this product?
The Acer Aspire provides excellent storage and performance, making it a great value laptop for various needs.
The ASUS Vivobook S16 features the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it a strong contender in the 8 best laptops under ₹60000 in Sep 2025 list.
Weighing just 1.7kg, the Vivobook is lightweight and has a metallic design for a premium look. It also includes a 1 year M365 Basic subscription, adding extra value to the overall package. This laptop is ideal for professionals and students who need both power and portability.
144Hz display for smooth visuals.
Metallic design for a premium feel.
Integrated graphics not suited for gaming.
512GB SSD may fill up quickly for heavy users.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Light, fast, and a great display for daily use.
Why choose this product?
With its premium design and added software benefits, its best for students and professionals.
The MSI Modern 15 with Intel 12th Gen i7-1255U is an ideal pick among the 8 best laptops under ₹60000 in Sep 2025. With 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD, it offers fast storage and smooth multitasking.
Windows 11 Home and MSO 2021 pre installed make it ready for productivity right out of the box. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics handle casual gaming and multimedia, making this a reliable option for both work and entertainment on the go.
Large 1TB SSD for fast storage.
Lightweight design for easy portability.
A 60Hz display may not be suitable for fast gaming.
Integrated graphics may limit performance for high-end games.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Fast and efficient laptop, perfect for multitasking.
Why choose this product?
Its lightweight design and performance make it an ideal laptop for professionals and students.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with Intel Core i5 is designed to fit smoothly into your everyday routine. With 16GB of RAM, it runs multiple tasks without a stutter, while the 512GB SSD delivers quick performance and plenty of room for your files, projects and favourite shows.
It’s slim, light, and easy to carry from desk to cafe, making it a companion for students, professionals and anyone who needs a system that doesn’t weigh them down. What stands out is how well it balances performance and convenience, giving you a smooth computing experience.
16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for fast, smooth performance.
FHD IPS display provides clear and vibrant visuals.
Integrated graphics may not support high-end gaming.
512GB SSD might not be enough for heavy users.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Great for work and casual gaming, fast and reliable.
Why choose this product?
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is an ideal laptop for those seeking a balance of speed and portability.
Battery life in this price range typically varies between 6 to 10 hours depending on the model. Laptops like the MSI Modern 15 with its efficient processor and battery can last for a solid workday, but heavier tasks like gaming or video editing may drain the battery quicker. Opt for models with larger battery capacities or optimised power usage for better longevity.
While fully fledged gaming laptops may be out of reach for ₹60,000, laptops like the Acer Aspire with AMD Ryzen 7 and integrated AMD Graphics can handle light gaming. These models offer good performance for casual gaming, though you may need to adjust graphics settings for more demanding games.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with its 15.6 inch FHD IPS display is ideal for media consumption. IPS technology provides vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, making it perfect for watching movies or editing photos. Additionally, its sharp FHD resolution ensures you get a great visual experience at this price.
The MSI Modern 15 stands out with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, providing generous space for files, software, and media. Coupled with 16GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking without lag, making it a top choice for users who need extensive storage and speed in their daily work.
|8 Best Laptops under ₹60,000 in Sept 2025
|Technology Base
|Processor
|Graphics
|Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series (Model 3520) Laptop
|Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen
|Intel Core i5-1334U
|Intel UHD Graphics
|HP 15 (Model fd0467tu) Laptop
|Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen
|Intel Core i5-1334U
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|HP 15 (Model fd0552tu) Laptop
|Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen
|Intel Core i5-1334U
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Model 83K100C6IN) Laptop
|Intel Core i5-13420H, 13th Gen
|Intel Core i5-13420H
|Integrated Graphics
|Acer Aspire 3 (Model A515-42) Laptop
|AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, AMD Ryzen
|AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|ASUS Vivobook S16 (Model S3607VA-RP054WS) Laptop
|Intel Core i5-13420H, 13th Gen
|Intel Core i5-13420H
|Intel UHD Graphics
|MSI Modern 15 (Model B12MO-1050IN) Laptop
|Intel Core i7-1255U, 12th Gen
|Intel Core i7-1255U
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Model 83E6001UIN) Laptop
|Intel Core i5-13420H, 14th Gen
|Intel Core i5-13420H
|Integrated Graphics
