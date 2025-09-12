8 best laptops under ₹60000 in Sep 2025 that you should consider to keep up with your work and entertainment needs

When you’re on the lookout for a laptop under ₹60,000 in September 2025, it's about finding something that works for both the long hours of work and those rare moments of downtime. With so many options out there, it can feel like a challenge to choose the right one. You need a machine that delivers—no compromises on performance, but also something that makes binge watching or gaming just as smooth.

We've put together a list of the top 8 laptops that tick all the boxes, so you can pick with confidence, knowing you’re getting value and reliability in one package.

Top 8 laptops under ₹ 60,000 in Sept 2025:

The Dell New 15 laptop strikes the perfect balance between power and portability. Equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast data access, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.

With Windows 11 and Office H&S 2024 pre installed, it offers great value, making it an excellent option for those looking to stay productive while keeping their budget in check.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 Nits Processor AMD Ryzen R7-7730U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Keyboard Standard Keyboard Reason to buy Lightweight design makes it easy to carry around for daily use. Fast SSD storage ensures quicker boot times and data retrieval. Reason to avoid Limited gaming capability due to integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Average battery life might not last for extended use on the go.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great for work and media, but not the best for gaming.

Why choose this product?

A great all rounder with a fast display and solid specs, ideal for work.

IRIS XE GRAPHICS LAPTOP

Looking for a laptop that offers great performance without exceeding ₹60,000? The Dell New 15 stands out with its 15.6 inch FHD display, designed with anti glare and micro edge technology for a crystal clear viewing experience.

It’s not just about the screen, thanks to Iris Xe graphics and a Full HD camera, it’s a solid pick for video calls, work, and everything in between. This laptop combines value and functionality, making it a strong contender in 2025.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge Graphics Iris Xe Graphics Camera FHD Camera Reason to buy Powerful Intel Core i5 processor for smooth multitasking. The large 512GB SSD offers ample storage space. Reason to avoid Battery life could be better compared to some competitors. Lacks a dedicated GPU for heavy gaming or creative tasks.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great value for money, with solid performance for daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Its balance of features, including a good display and fast processing, makes it an attractive option for work and study.

DELL 15 NEW LAPTOP

The New Dell 15 laptop, powered by an Intel Core i3-1005U processor, stands out among the 8 best laptops under ₹60,000 in September 2025. The 15.6 inch NT FHD 120Hz IPS AG display ensures crisp visuals, and the inclusion of Windows 11 and Office H&S 2024 enhances productivity.

The Dell 15, a newly launched laptop in 2025, comes with Intel UHD graphics to handle all your daily computing tasks. With solid performance, it's a reliable option to purchase on Amazon.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1005U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" NT FHD 120Hz IPS AG Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Operating System Windows 11 + Office H&S 2024 Reason to buy Large 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth performance. 120Hz display for a fluid visual experience. Reason to avoid No dedicated graphics card for gaming or intensive tasks. Battery life may not support extended use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Lightweight and fast, perfect for daily tasks and casual use.

Why choose this product?

With a solid processor, fast storage, and smooth display, this laptop offers great value for daily computing needs.

INTEL CORE I5 LAPTOP

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, is a standout in the 8 best laptops under ₹60,000 in Sep 2025. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and quite a lot of storage.

The 15.3 inch WUXGA IPS display provides clear, vibrant visuals and comes with Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and a backlit keyboard for added productivity and convenience.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.3 inch WUXGA IPS Graphics Integrated Operating System Windows 11 + Office Home 2024 Reason to buy High quality WUXGA display for clear visuals. 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide great multitasking. Reason to avoid Integrated graphics are not ideal for heavy gaming. Battery life could be better for prolonged use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Solid laptop for work and light gaming, with a good display and keyboard.

Why choose this product?

Offers a strong mix of performance, display quality, and portability.

INTEL UHD GRAPHICS

The Acer Aspire with AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is a solid choice for those looking for top performance under the 8 best laptops under ₹60000 in Sep 2025. Its 15.6 inch Full HD display provides crisp visuals, while the 1TB SSD ensures generous storage for files, apps, and media.

With Windows 11 Home, WiFi 6, and AMD graphics, this laptop is designed for work and play. The 55Wh battery ensures you can work for long hours without needing a recharge. Either you're working from home or streaming videos, this laptop meets your needs.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7-7730U RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Display 15.6 inch Full HD Graphics AMD Graphics Additional Wi-Fi 6, Backlit Keyboard, 55Wh Battery Reason to buy 1TB SSD provides ample storage. Wi-Fi 6 for faster internet speeds. Reason to avoid May be slightly heavy for frequent travel. AMD graphics are not suitable for intensive gaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great for work and entertainment, fast and reliable.

Why choose this product?

The Acer Aspire provides excellent storage and performance, making it a great value laptop for various needs.

The ASUS Vivobook S16 features the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it a strong contender in the 8 best laptops under ₹60000 in Sep 2025 list.

Weighing just 1.7kg, the Vivobook is lightweight and has a metallic design for a premium look. It also includes a 1 year M365 Basic subscription, adding extra value to the overall package. This laptop is ideal for professionals and students who need both power and portability.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 16 inch FHD+ 144Hz Graphics Intel UHD iGPU Reason to buy 144Hz display for smooth visuals. Metallic design for a premium feel. Reason to avoid Integrated graphics not suited for gaming. 512GB SSD may fill up quickly for heavy users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Light, fast, and a great display for daily use.

Why choose this product?

With its premium design and added software benefits, its best for students and professionals.

The MSI Modern 15 with Intel 12th Gen i7-1255U is an ideal pick among the 8 best laptops under ₹60000 in Sep 2025. With 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD, it offers fast storage and smooth multitasking.

Windows 11 Home and MSO 2021 pre installed make it ready for productivity right out of the box. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics handle casual gaming and multimedia, making this a reliable option for both work and entertainment on the go.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-1255U RAM 16GB Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Display 40cm FHD 60Hz Graphics Intel Iris Xe Operating System Windows 11 Home + MSO 2021 Reason to buy Large 1TB SSD for fast storage. Lightweight design for easy portability. Reason to avoid A 60Hz display may not be suitable for fast gaming. Integrated graphics may limit performance for high-end games.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fast and efficient laptop, perfect for multitasking.

Why choose this product?

Its lightweight design and performance make it an ideal laptop for professionals and students.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with Intel Core i5 is designed to fit smoothly into your everyday routine. With 16GB of RAM, it runs multiple tasks without a stutter, while the 512GB SSD delivers quick performance and plenty of room for your files, projects and favourite shows.

It’s slim, light, and easy to carry from desk to cafe, making it a companion for students, professionals and anyone who needs a system that doesn’t weigh them down. What stands out is how well it balances performance and convenience, giving you a smooth computing experience.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-14th Gen RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD IPS Additional Backlit Keyboard, 1-Year ADP, 3 Month Game Pass Reason to buy 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for fast, smooth performance. FHD IPS display provides clear and vibrant visuals. Reason to avoid Integrated graphics may not support high-end gaming. 512GB SSD might not be enough for heavy users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great for work and casual gaming, fast and reliable.

Why choose this product?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is an ideal laptop for those seeking a balance of speed and portability.

How do laptops under ₹ 60,000 compare in terms of battery life? Battery life in this price range typically varies between 6 to 10 hours depending on the model. Laptops like the MSI Modern 15 with its efficient processor and battery can last for a solid workday, but heavier tasks like gaming or video editing may drain the battery quicker. Opt for models with larger battery capacities or optimised power usage for better longevity.

Are gaming laptops available under ₹ 60,000 in September 2025? While fully fledged gaming laptops may be out of reach for ₹60,000, laptops like the Acer Aspire with AMD Ryzen 7 and integrated AMD Graphics can handle light gaming. These models offer good performance for casual gaming, though you may need to adjust graphics settings for more demanding games.

Which laptop offers the best display for media consumption within this budget? The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with its 15.6 inch FHD IPS display is ideal for media consumption. IPS technology provides vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, making it perfect for watching movies or editing photos. Additionally, its sharp FHD resolution ensures you get a great visual experience at this price.

Which laptop under ₹ 60,000 offers the most storage and RAM in September 2025? The MSI Modern 15 stands out with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, providing generous space for files, software, and media. Coupled with 16GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking without lag, making it a top choice for users who need extensive storage and speed in their daily work.

Factor to consider while purchasing the best laptop under ₹ 60,000 in Sept 2025: Processor : Look for at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 for smooth performance.

: Look for at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 for smooth performance. RAM : Aim for 16GB for multitasking and better efficiency.

: Aim for 16GB for multitasking and better efficiency. Storage : A 512GB SSD ensures fast data access and enough space for files.

: A 512GB SSD ensures fast data access and enough space for files. Display : FHD IPS for vibrant, clear visuals.

: FHD IPS for vibrant, clear visuals. Battery Life : Look for a laptop with 6+ hours of battery life.

: Look for a laptop with 6+ hours of battery life. Weight: Lightweight models (under 2kg) are more portable. Top 3 features of the 8 best laptops under ₹ 60,000 in Sept 2025:

8 Best Laptops under ₹ 60,000 in Sept 2025 Technology Base Processor Graphics Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series (Model 3520) Laptop Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Intel UHD Graphics HP 15 (Model fd0467tu) Laptop Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Intel Iris Xe Graphics HP 15 (Model fd0552tu) Laptop Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Intel Iris Xe Graphics Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Model 83K100C6IN) Laptop Intel Core i5-13420H, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Integrated Graphics Acer Aspire 3 (Model A515-42) Laptop AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, AMD Ryzen AMD Ryzen 7-7730U AMD Radeon Graphics ASUS Vivobook S16 (Model S3607VA-RP054WS) Laptop Intel Core i5-13420H, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Intel UHD Graphics MSI Modern 15 (Model B12MO-1050IN) Laptop Intel Core i7-1255U, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Intel Iris Xe Graphics Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Model 83E6001UIN) Laptop Intel Core i5-13420H, 14th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Integrated Graphics

