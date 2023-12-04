85-inch LED TV: Discover amazing viewing experience, top 6 picks

In the world of home entertainment, bigger is often better, and when it comes to size and immersive viewing experiences, nothing quite compares to the grandeur of an 85-inch LED TV . These colossal screens have become the centrepiece of modern living rooms, transforming the way we consume content and bringing the cinema right into our homes. Today, we embark on a journey to explore the top 6 picks for the best 85-inch LED TVs, each carefully curated to offer you an unparalleled visual extravaganza.

The demand for large-screen TVs has surged in recent years, as more and more individuals seek to recreate that larger-than-life cinematic magic within the cosy confines of their own living spaces. Whether you're a cinephile looking to bask in the glory of your favourite movies, a sports enthusiast eager to catch every detail of the game, or a gaming aficionado seeking an expansive canvas for your adventures, an 85-inch LED TV is your gateway to immense viewing pleasure.

With technology advancing at an astonishing pace, these premium LED TVs have raised the bar for picture quality, colour accuracy, and immersive sound. They boast cutting-edge features such as 4K and 8K resolutions, HDR (High Dynamic Range) capabilities, and smart functionalities that make streaming your favourite content a breeze. But with a plethora of options available in the market, finding the best 85-inch TV that suits your needs can be a daunting task.

That's where we come in. Our comprehensive guide will showcase the 85-inch LED TVs, handpicked to cater to diverse preferences and budgets. From budget-friendly options to high-end models that redefine home entertainment, we'll help you navigate the choices and make an informed decision. So, whether you're in search of the perfect 85-inch LED TV to upgrade your home theatre or seeking the ultimate gaming display, stay with us as we unveil the LED TV top picks that will undoubtedly elevate your viewing experience to new heights.

Product list

1. TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 (Black)

This giant 85-inch smart TV packs a 4K Ultra HD punch with Google TV built in, making navigating your favourite shows and movies an absolute breeze. The bezel-less design gives you an uninterrupted view of the spectacular A+ display and 178 degree viewing angle so you never miss a moment of the action. Dolby Atmos surround sound ensures the audio is as immersive as the visuals, while the built-in AI enhancement technologies constantly optimize the picture and sound for deep blacks, accurate color and smooth motion. With built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3 HDMI ports for all your devices, this TCL TV is ready to transform your living room into a cinema completely. Just grab some popcorn, kick back and let this smart screen work its magic.

Specifications of TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 85 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV

Bezel-less Design

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Dolby Atmos Surround Sound

AI Enhancement Technologies

Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI Ports

Warranty: Check Amazon listing for details

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited app selection on Google TV Bezel-less design May require a large wall space Dolby Atmos surround sound Higher price point Built-in AI enhancement Potential compatibility issues Multiple connectivity options Limited warranty

2. Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-85X80L (Black)

This 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV transforms your living room into an IMAX theater. The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers stunning 4K resolution and vivid colors thanks to Triluminos Pro, while Dolby Vision and 4K X Reality Pro upscale all your content to near 4K quality. Motion Flow XR200 keeps the action smooth and crisp, while ALLM ensures the lowest possible input lag for gamers. But this TV is more than just good looks - Google TV makes it easy to access your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, and the built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant put content at your command using just your voice. Two USB ports and four HDMI inputs give you plenty of connectivity, while the wide 178-degree viewing angle means everyone gets a great view. All backed by one year of comprehensive warranty support. So if you're ready to upgrade your home theater experience, this Sony 4K smart TV delivers stunning visuals, smart features, and endless entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 85 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV

Dolby Vision and 4K X Reality Pro

Motion Flow XR200

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Google Assistant and Chromecast

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB Ports

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Stunning 4K HDR display Higher price point Dolby Vision and 4K X Reality Pro Large physical footprint Low input lag with ALLM Limited app selection on Google TV Google Assistant and Chromecast Limited warranty

3. Cornea Frameless 218 cm (85 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, Black (3860 x 2160) Pixels

With 4K resolution and HDR, movies and shows come alive in vivid color and sharp contrast. The A+ grade panel and vivid picture engine optimize every scene for breathtaking realism. The included Android TV operating system gives you access to thousands of apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video for endless entertainment. The powerful 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM ensure smooth performance while the three HDMI ports connect to Blu-ray players, game consoles and more. Dual USB ports let you play media from flash drives and external hard drives. The 30 watt speakers with Dolby Atmos create an immersive soundscape to match the stunning 4K picture. The easy-to-use remote control and wall or table stand mount options provide versatile installation. All backed by Cornea's one-year warranty so you can enjoy your massive 4K smart TV for years to come.

Specifications of Cornea Frameless 218 cm (85 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Screen Size: 85 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Android TV

A+ Grade Panel and Vivid Picture Engine

Operating System: Android

RAM: 2GB, ROM: 16GB

Connectivity: Three HDMI Ports, Dual USB Ports

Sound: 30 Watt Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons 4K resolution and HDR Lack of brand recognition Android TV with access to apps Limited built-in storage (16GB) Ample RAM and ROM Average sound quality Multiple HDMI and USB ports No Dolby Atmos support Versatile installation options Limited warranty

4. Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV XR-85X95L (Black)

This Sony Bravia TV brings the theater to your living room with Mini LED brilliance. Its 85-inch 4K Ultra HD display delivers vivid colours and inky blacks thanks to Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster technology. Google TV with a voice remote makes it easy to find your favorite movies and shows on Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and more. The XR Cognitive Processor 4K upscales everything to near 4K quality while the 120Hz refresh rate minimizes motion blur for smoother action scenes. For music and movies alike, 60W of sound with Dolby Atmos provides an immersive audio experience. Plus, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility let you mirror your iPhone or control the TV using the Home app or Siri. In short, this Sony TV combines stunning picture quality, smart features and incredible sound into one sophisticated package that will transform the way you watch TV.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV

Screen Size: 85 inches

Display Type: Mini LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster

XR Cognitive Processor 4K

Dolby Atmos

120Hz Refresh Rate

Google TV with Voice Remote

Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Compatibility

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB Ports

Warranty: Check Amazon listing for details

Pros Cons Mini LED display technology Premium price tag Full Array LED and XR Contrast Larger physical size XR Cognitive Processor 4K Limited app selection on Google TV Dolby Atmos for immersive sound Complex setup for some users Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Limited warranty

5. Amaze1 85 Inch WebOS 4KUHD LED TV (AZ85WOUSFL)

The Amaze1 A+ grade panel delivers stunning clarity with 3840 x 2160 resolution and a wide viewing angle for the whole family. The ultra-fast processor and MEMC motion smoothing technology ensure smooth action and no motion blur, while Dolby Audio Atmos brings movies and shows to life with immersive sound. Built-in Alexa and ThinIQ AI technology let you control your smart home and get recommendations using just your voice. Two HDMI ports, dual USB ports, and built-in wireless connectivity offer flexible setup options. The included Magic Remote allows for intuitive navigation and control, while the tabletop stand and wall mount options give you installation flexibility. All backed by a 1 year warranty, this big screen smart TV brings cinema-quality visuals and sound into your home in stunning fashion.

Specifications of Amaze1 85 Inch WebOS 4KUHD LED TV

Screen Size: 85 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: WebOS

A+ Grade Panel

MEMC Motion Smoothing Technology

Built-in Alexa and ThinIQ AI

Connectivity: Two HDMI Ports, Dual USB Ports

Sound: Dolby Audio Atmos

Magic Remote Included

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons A+ grade panel with 4K resolution Limited brand recognition MEMC motion smoothing technology Basic sound quality Built-in Alexa and ThinIQ AI Limited HDMI ports (2) Intuitive Magic Remote Limited built-in storage (16GB) Versatile installation options Average warranty coverage

6. Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, Black (2022 Model) (with No Cost EMI Offer on All Major Banks)

This TV takes bigscreen viewing to a whole new level. The Cornea Frameless 218 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV's jaw-dropping 86-inch display delivers stunning 3860 x 2160 resolution paired with vivid colours and ultra-sharp clarity that makes you feel like you're right in the action. Powered by Android, you get access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, plus built-in WiFi for streaming your favorites. The 30 watts of surround sound pumping through the channel speakers immerse you in your shows and movies, while the 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports ensure easy connectivity to all your devices. An A+ grade panel, HDR, and dynamic contrast controls optimize the picture for any environment. So say goodbye to small screens and hello to an entertainment experience that truly wraps around you.

Specifications of Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Screen Size: 86 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Android TV

Powered by Android

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB Ports

Sound: 30 Watt Surround Sound

A+ Grade Panel with HDR

Warranty: Check Amazon listing for details

Pros Cons Massive 86-inch 4K Ultra HD display Requires significant wall space Powered by Android with app access Limited built-in storage (16GB) 30W surround sound with Dolby Atmos Average sound quality Multiple HDMI and USB ports Limited warranty A+ grade panel with HDR Premium price point

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TCL 85P745 (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Bezel-less Design Sony KD-85X80L (Black) Stunning 4K HDR Display Low Input Lag with ALLM Dolby Vision and 4K X Reality Pro Cornea Frameless 85-inch (Black) 4K Resolution and HDR Android TV with Access to Apps Ample RAM and ROM Sony XR-85X95L (Black) Mini LED Display Technology Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster XR Cognitive Processor 4K Amaze1 AZ85WOUSFL A+ Grade Panel with 4K Resolution MEMC Motion Smoothing Technology Built-in Alexa and ThinIQ AI Cornea Frameless 86-inch (Black) (2022 Model) Massive 4K Ultra HD Display Powered by Android with App Access 30W Surround Sound with Dolby Atmos

Best overall product

The best overall product among the impressive lineup of 85-inch LED TVs is undeniably the Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV XR-85X95L (Black). This TV exemplifies the pinnacle of home entertainment, combining cutting-edge technology with stunning visuals and intelligent features.

With its Mini LED display technology, the XR-85X95L offers an immersive viewing experience, delivering vivid colors and inky blacks, thanks to Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster technology. The XR Cognitive Processor 4K ensures that every detail is optimized, upscaling content to near-4K quality, while the 120Hz refresh rate minimizes motion blur for crisp action scenes.

Sony has also integrated Dolby Atmos audio, providing an unparalleled audio experience that complements the stunning picture quality. Moreover, this TV features Google TV with a voice remote, making it effortless to access your favorite streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Additionally, its compatibility with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit adds versatility to your entertainment options.

In summary, the Sony Bravia XR-85X95L delivers exceptional visual and audio quality, smart features, and compatibility with voice commands, making it the best choice for those seeking the ultimate 85-inch LED TV experience. Elevate your home theater with this premium Sony Bravia TV and enjoy immense viewing pleasure like never before.

Best value for money product

For those seeking a fantastic balance between affordability and high-quality performance, the Cornea Frameless 218 cm (85 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (Black) stands out as the best value for money product in the 85-inch LED TV category. This TV delivers an outstanding viewing experience without breaking the bank.

With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support, this Cornea Frameless TV ensures that you can enjoy stunning visuals with sharp contrast and vibrant colors. The A+ grade panel and vivid picture engine optimize every scene, providing breathtaking realism for your favorite movies and shows. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures that everyone in the room gets a great view.

One of its standout features is the Android TV operating system, which grants access to thousands of apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, offering endless entertainment options. The TV is equipped with a powerful 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM for smooth performance, and the multiple HDMI and USB ports provide flexible connectivity for your devices.

With Dolby Atmos, the 30-watt speakers create an immersive soundscape to match the stunning 4K picture. The TV also offers versatile installation options, including wall mounting or using a table stand.

How to buy the best 85-inch LED TV?

When it comes to purchasing the best 85-inch LED TV, it's essential to make an informed decision to ensure that you get the most out of your investment in a large-screen television. Here are some key factors to consider:

Display Technology: Start by understanding the display technology. Look for 4K Ultra HD resolution, as it provides unparalleled clarity and detail. Ensure it has features like HDR for enhanced contrast and vibrant colors.

Brand and Model: Research reputable brands and models known for their quality and reliability. Sony, LG, Samsung, and TCL are popular choices.

Smart Features: Opt for a smart TV with a user-friendly interface and access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Built-in voice assistants, like Google Assistant or Alexa, can enhance the user experience.

Sound Quality: Consider the TV's audio capabilities. Some models offer Dolby Atmos or other advanced audio technologies for immersive sound.

Connectivity: Check the number and types of ports available, such as HDMI, USB, and audio outputs, to ensure compatibility with your devices.

Warranty: Look for a TV with a good warranty to protect your investment.

Budget: Set a budget that balances your desired features with affordability.

By considering these factors, you can confidently navigate the market and find the best 85-inch LED TV that meets your needs for immense viewing pleasure.

FAQs

Question : What is the primary advantage of an 85-inch LED TV over smaller sizes?

Ans : The primary advantage of an 85-inch LED TV is the immersive viewing experience it offers. With its larger screen, you can enjoy content with greater detail and clarity, making it perfect for cinematic experiences and gaming. Its expansive size allows for a more engaging and lifelike picture quality, bringing your favorite shows, movies, and games to life.

Question : Are all 85-inch LED TVs 4K Ultra HD?

Ans : No, not all 85-inch LED TVs are 4K Ultra HD, but many of them are. 4K Ultra HD resolution provides four times the pixels of a Full HD TV, delivering incredibly sharp and detailed visuals. When shopping for an 85-inch LED TV, it's recommended to opt for a 4K model to fully enjoy the immense screen size and the enhanced viewing experience it offers.

Question : How can I ensure my 85-inch LED TV fits in my living space?

Ans : To ensure your 85-inch LED TV fits in your living space, measure the wall or entertainment unit where you plan to place it. Check the TV's dimensions, including its width and height with the stand. Ensure that there is enough clearance around the TV for ventilation and easy cable management. Additionally, consider wall-mounting options to save space and create a sleek, modern look

Question : Do 85-inch LED TVs come with built-in sound systems?

Ans : While some 85-inch LED TVs have built-in sound systems, the audio quality can vary. For the best audio experience, consider models with advanced audio technologies like Dolby Atmos. Alternatively, you can complement your TV with external soundbars or home theater systems to achieve superior sound quality, especially for immersive viewing.

Question : Are there any energy-saving options for 85-inch LED TVs?

Ans : Yes, many 85-inch LED TVs come with energy-saving features. Look for models with Energy Star certification or power-saving modes that reduce energy consumption when the TV is not in use. Adjusting settings like screen brightness and automatic power-off timers can also help conserve energy and reduce electricity bills while enjoying your immense viewing TV.

