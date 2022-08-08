89% of users intend to upgrade to 5G network

With telecom operators set to roll out 5G services soon, consumers seem to be upbeat with 89% saying they “intend to upgrade" to the network, according to a survey. In its recent consumer survey, Ookla, a network intelligence and connectivity insights firm, however, noted that while 5G brings promise of superior internet speeds (about 10 times faster than 4G) and connectivity, factors such as affordability, coverage, and consumer education will remain early adoption challenges for 5G.