89% of users intend to upgrade to 5G network
- The perceived cost of the 5G tariff is a primary reason for people to dissuade from adopting 5G
With telecom operators set to roll out 5G services soon, consumers seem to be upbeat with 89% saying they “intend to upgrade" to the network, according to a survey. In its recent consumer survey, Ookla, a network intelligence and connectivity insights firm, however, noted that while 5G brings promise of superior internet speeds (about 10 times faster than 4G) and connectivity, factors such as affordability, coverage, and consumer education will remain early adoption challenges for 5G.
“The perceived cost of the 5G tariff is a primary reason for people to dissuade from adopting 5G," said Ookla. For example, over 25% of those who don’t plan to upgrade said they think 5G tariffs would be too expensive, while 24% stated lack of 5G knowledge as an issue, and 23% mentioned not having a 5G capable phone, Ookla researchers said.
Nonetheless, enthusiasm among Indian consumers for 5G adoption is growing with 70% of respondents saying they would increase their use of video streaming, while 68% said they would boost their mobile gaming. Operators acquired a total of 44,960 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz spectrum band (mmWave), which due to its high throughput, is particularly useful for streaming and gaming.
Sylwia Kechiche, principal analyst, enterprise at Ookla said, “While mobile users in India are among the most data-intensive users in the world, India’s 4G/LTE networks have become a bottleneck for demand. The promise of 5G is that it will unlock a world of possibilities beyond just a faster network connection."