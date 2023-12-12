9 best Asus gaming laptops to buy: Choose from top options for different gamers

When it comes to gaming, every enthusiast knows that the heart of an exhilarating experience lies in the machine powering it. In the diverse universe of gaming laptops, Asus has carved out a niche, known for crafting machines that resonate with the soul of gaming. Each of the 9 best Asus gaming laptop is a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence, tailored to different gamer personas, from the weekend warriors to the esports legends.

Picture this: you're perched at the edge of an alien world in your favourite RPG, every texture and shadow rendered in mesmerizing detail. This isn't just a figment of imagination; it's what Asus gaming laptops bring to your fingertips. But the question remains - with a plethora of models available, which one is the right companion for your gaming odyssey?

Our exploration into the top 9 Asus gaming laptops is more than a mere list; it's a guide to finding your gaming soulmate. These aren't just machines; they're portals to other realms, designed to cater to various gaming preferences. For those who find solace in the strategic depths of turn-based games, there are laptops with crystal-clear displays and whisper-quiet operation. If adrenaline-fuelled FPS games are your calling, behold the models boasting blistering refresh rates and responsive controls.

In this round-up, we're not just looking at specs; we're delving into how each laptop aligns with your gaming lifestyle. Do you need a powerhouse for intense graphics, or is portability your top priority for gaming on the move? Each Asus model we discuss is a unique blend of performance, design, and user experience, waiting to be the centrepiece of your gaming setup.

Join us on a journey to discover the Asus gaming laptop that doesn't just fit your gaming needs but becomes an extension of your gaming spirit. Let's unlock the doors to gaming realms you've only dreamed of, with a machine that's more than just hardware – it’s a key to uncharted adventures.

1. ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) with 64WHrs Battery

Diving into the realm of high-performance gaming, the ASUS gaming laptop ROG Strix G16 (2023) emerges as a formidable contender. It’s a powerhouse for gamers seeking a harmonious blend of speed and efficiency. Equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and a robust NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, it promises a seamless gaming experience, even in the most demanding scenarios. The 16-inch FHD+ display, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, ensures crisp, fluid visuals, making every game a feast for the eyes. The dual-channel 16GB DDR5 memory coupled with a sizable 512GB SSD strikes a perfect balance between swift multitasking and ample storage. Enhanced by a 4-zone RGB keyboard and comprehensive I/O ports, this laptop is not only a gaming machine but also a style statement for the modern gamer.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) with 64WHrs Battery:

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX, 2.4 GHz (20M Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 10 cores)

Memory: 16GB DDR5 4800MHz, expandable up to 32GB

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, 2 extra slots for expansion

Display: 16 inches FHD+ 165Hz IPS-level Anti-glare, 1920 x 1200 resolution

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home, Office 2021

Keyboard: 4-Zone RGB Backlit Chiclet

Design: 2.26 ~ 3.04 cm, 2.50 Kg, 64WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery

I/O Ports: RJ45 LAN, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, HDMI 2.1 FRL

Pros Cons High-refresh rate display for smooth visuals Limited to 250nits brightness Powerful 13th Gen Intel processor Heavier compared to ultraportable laptops

2. ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) with 90WHr Battery

The ASUS gaming laptop ROG Strix G16 (2023) with a 90WHr battery is a dream come true for serious gamers. At its core lies the powerful Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, combined with the cutting-edge NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, delivering unparalleled gaming performance. Its 16-inch QHD+ display, with a staggering 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, brings every game to life with vivid, razor-sharp visuals. The inclusion of 16GB DDR5 RAM and a massive 1TB SSD ensures that games not only run flawlessly but are also quick to load. The laptop's 4-zone RGB keyboard adds a personalized touch, while the extensive array of I/O ports caters to all connectivity needs. This model sets a new standard for gaming laptops with its superior performance, battery life, and display quality.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) with 90WHr Battery:

Processor: Intel Core i9-13980HX, 2.2 GHz (36M Cache, up to 5.6 GHz, 24 cores)

Memory: 16GB DDR5 4800MHz, expandable up to 32GB

Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 16 inches QHD+ 240Hz/3ms IPS-level Anti-glare, 2560 x 1600 resolution

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home, Office 2021

Keyboard: 4-Zone RGB Backlit Chiclet

Design: 2.26 ~ 3.04 cm, 2.50 Kg, 90WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery

I/O Ports: RJ45 LAN, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

Pros Cons Exceptional QHD+ 240Hz display May be overkill for casual gamers Top-tier Intel Core i9 processor Premium price point

3. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2023)

For those who demand both performance and durability, the ASUS gaming laptop TUF Gaming A15 (2023) stands out as a compelling choice. It's powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, delivering robust performance for both gaming and multitasking. The integration of the NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU ensures that modern games run smoothly, complemented by the crisp visuals of the 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This model strikes a fine balance with its 16GB DDR5 memory and 512GB SSD, offering ample speed and storage for most gaming needs. Its sturdy build, accented with a 1-zone RGB keyboard, encapsulates the essence of TUF’s resilience. The laptop is not just about raw power; it's about delivering consistent performance in a package built to last.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2023):

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, up to 4.7 GHz max boost

Memory: 16GB DDR5 4800 MHz, expandable up to 32GB

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6 inches FHD 144Hz vIPS-level Anti-glare, 1920 x 1080 resolution

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 6GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Keyboard: 1-Zone RGB Backlit Chiclet

Design: 2.24 ~ 2.49 cm, 2.20 Kg, 90WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery

I/O Ports: RJ45 LAN, Type C USB 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Pros Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen processor Display brightness capped at 250 nits Solid build and design Limited to 1-zone RGB keyboard

4. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS gaming laptop TUF Gaming F15 is a testament to the perfect fusion of power and practicality. It's driven by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, offering a blend of efficiency and speed that's hard to match. The laptop's NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card ensures that gamers can enjoy their favourite titles with excellent visual fidelity. Its 15.6-inch FHD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, brings out the best in every game, offering smooth and detailed graphics. The combination of 16GB DDR4 memory and a large 1TB SSD provides ample space for games and quick access to data. This model is not just about internal specs; its rugged design and 1-zone RGB keyboard echo the TUF series' commitment to durability and style. It's an ideal pick for gamers who need a reliable machine that can keep up with their gaming lifestyle.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15:

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H, 2.3 GHz (24M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 14 cores)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz, expandable up to 32GB

Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6 inches FHD 144Hz vIPS-level Anti-glare, 1920 x 1080 resolution

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Keyboard: 1-Zone RGB Backlit Chiclet

Design: 2.24 ~ 2.49 cm, 2.20 Kg, 90WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery

I/O Ports: RJ45 LAN, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Pros Cons High-performance Intel Core i7 processor No multi-zone RGB keyboard lighting Substantial 1TB SSD storage

5. ASUS [SmartChoice] TUF Gaming Laptop F15

Venturing into the gaming arena with the ASUS gaming laptop TUF Gaming Laptop F15, gamers find a companion that's both agile and robust. The heart of this laptop is the Intel Core i5-11400H processor, offering a solid foundation for a variety of gaming adventures. Its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU ensures that each frame is rendered with precision, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The 15.6-inch FHD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, captures the essence of fast-paced gaming, providing fluid and crisp visuals. With 16GB DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD, this model adeptly handles multiple tasks and stores an extensive collection of games. It's not just about the internals; the laptop's sleek design and backlit keyboard add a touch of elegance to the gaming setup, making it a practical choice for gamers who value both performance and aesthetics.

Specifications of ASUS [SmartChoice] TUF Gaming Laptop F15:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H, 2.7 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 Cores)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz, expandable up to 32GB

Storage: 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6 inches FHD 144Hz vIPS-level Anti-glare, 1920 x 1080 resolution

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Keyboard: RGB Backlit Chiclet

Design: 2.28 ~ 2.45 cm, 2.30 Kg, 48WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery

I/O Ports: RJ45 LAN, Thunderbolt 4, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Pros Cons Efficient Core i5 processor for gaming Battery life could be improved High-refresh rate display for smoother visuals Heavier build, slightly less portable

6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS gaming laptop TUF Gaming F15 is a beacon for gamers seeking a blend of resilience and performance. At its core is the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, efficiently powering through games and multitasking. The laptop's NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card provides a solid foundation for a variety of gaming genres, delivering reliable performance. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate enhances the gaming experience by providing smooth and detailed visuals. Equipped with 8GB DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD, this model caters well to regular gaming and storage needs. Beyond its performance, the TUF Gaming F15 is designed to withstand the rigours of intense gaming sessions, thanks to its durable build and chiclet keyboard. It represents a balance between gaming prowess and the legendary toughness of the TUF series.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15:

Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H, 2.5 GHz Base Speed (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz Max Turbo Speed, 4 cores)

Memory: 8GB DDR4 2933MHz, expandable up to 32GB

Storage: 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6 inches FHD 144Hz vIPS-level Anti-glare, 1920 x 1080 resolution

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home, Office Home and Student

Keyboard: RGB Backlit Chiclet

Design: 2.28 ~ 2.45 cm, 2.3 Kg, 90WHrs 4-cell Lithium Polymer battery

I/O Ports: HDMI 2.0b, RJ45 LAN, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Pros Cons Solid gaming performance with GTX 1650 Limited to 8GB RAM in base configuration Durable and robust design Modest battery life compared to newer models

7. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (11th Gen Intel Core i7)

Stepping into the gaming world with the ASUS gaming laptop TUF Gaming F15, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, brings an unparalleled gaming experience. This machine is a perfect blend of high-end performance and rugged durability. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card in this laptop ensures that every game runs smoothly with stunning visuals. The 15.6-inch FHD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, provides a seamless and immersive visual experience, making every gaming session more enjoyable. With 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB SSD, the laptop is more than capable of handling the latest games and multitasking with ease. The robust build quality and the backlit keyboard of the TUF Gaming F15 make it a reliable and stylish companion for both gaming and everyday use.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (11th Gen Intel Core i7):

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H, 2.3 GHz (24M Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 Cores)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz, expandable up to 32GB

Storage: 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6 inches FHD 144Hz vIPS-level Anti-glare, 1920 x 1080 resolution

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home, Office Home and Student

Keyboard: 1-Zone RGB Backlit Chiclet

Design: 2.28 ~ 2.45 cm, 2.30 Kg, 90WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery

I/O Ports: RJ45 LAN, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Pros Cons High-performance Intel Core i7 processor Limited RGB lighting customization Large storage capacity with 1TB SSD May feel bulky for some users

8. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (AMD Ryzen 5)

The ASUS gaming laptop TUF Gaming A15, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, offers a robust gaming experience in a durable package. This model is particularly appealing to gamers who prioritize both performance and longevity. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card ensures that games run smoothly, while the 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers crisp and fluid visuals, enhancing the gaming experience. The laptop's 8GB DDR4 memory and a generous 1TB SSD provide ample space for games and efficient performance. Its sturdy build quality, combined with a 1-zone RGB keyboard, makes it not only a reliable gaming machine but also an aesthetically pleasing addition to any setup. The TUF Gaming A15 is an excellent choice for gamers looking for a balance between power, storage, and durability.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (AMD Ryzen 5):

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 4.0 GHz max boost

Memory: 8GB DDR4 3200MHz, expandable up to 32GB

Storage: 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6 inches FHD 144Hz vIPS-level Anti-glare, 1920 x 1080 resolution

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Keyboard: 1-Zone RGB Backlit Chiclet

Design: 2.28 ~ 2.45 cm, 2.30 Kg, 90WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery

I/O Ports: HDMI 2.0b, RJ45 LAN, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Pros Cons Robust AMD Ryzen processor Limited to 8GB RAM in base model Large storage capacity with 1TB SSD Heavier build compared to ultra-portables

9. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2023)

The ASUS gaming laptop TUF Gaming F15 (2023) is a testament to technological excellence, blending cutting-edge hardware with robust design. Anchored by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, this laptop delivers a powerhouse performance for the most demanding games. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU ensures that even the most graphics-intensive games run smoothly, offering a visually stunning experience. The 15.6-inch FHD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, brings each game to life with vivid and smooth visuals. Featuring 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD, this Asus gaming laptop offers plenty of space and speed for gaming and multitasking. The TUF Gaming F15 (2023) not only excels in performance, but also in durability, making it an ideal choice for gamers who demand both power and longevity in their gaming gear.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2023):

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H, 2.3 GHz (24M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 14 cores)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz, expandable up to 32GB

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6 inches FHD 144Hz vIPS-level Anti-glare, 1920 x 1080 resolution

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Keyboard: 1-Zone RGB Backlit Chiclet

Design: 2.24 ~ 2.49 cm, 2.20 Kg, 90WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery

I/O Ports: RJ45 LAN, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Pros Cons Exceptional performance with Intel Core i7 processor Limited to 1-zone RGB keyboard lighting Advanced RTX 4060 GPU for high-end gaming Slightly heavier, impacting portability

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS ROG Strix G16 (64WHrs Battery) 165Hz FHD+ Display 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB VRAM ASUS ROG Strix G16 (90WHr Battery) 240Hz QHD+ Display Intel Core i9-13980HX Processor NVIDIA RTX 4060, 8GB VRAM ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2023) AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Processor 144Hz FHD Display NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6GB VRAM ASUS TUF Gaming F15 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor 144Hz FHD Display NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB VRAM ASUS [SmartChoice] TUF Gaming Laptop F15 Intel Core i5-11400H Processor 144Hz FHD Display NVIDIA RTX 2050, 4GB VRAM ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (10th Gen Intel Core i5) 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Processor 144Hz FHD Display NVIDIA GTX 1650, 4GB VRAM ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (11th Gen Intel Core i7) Intel Core i7-11800H Processor 144Hz FHD Display NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti, 4GB VRAM ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (AMD Ryzen 5) AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor 144Hz FHD Display NVIDIA GTX 1650, 4GB VRAM ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2023) 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor 144Hz FHD Display NVIDIA RTX 4060, 8GB VRAM

Best value for money:

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2023) stands out as the best value for money. It's equipped with a capable AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, a 144Hz FHD display, and the NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU, offering a balance of performance and price. This model strikes an excellent balance between gaming prowess and cost-efficiency, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious gamers who don't want to compromise on performance.

Best overall product:

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 with a 90WHr battery emerges as the best overall product. It boasts a high-end Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, a superior 240Hz QHD+ display, and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU. This combination of top-tier specs delivers an unrivaled gaming experience. It's the perfect pick for gamers seeking the ultimate performance without any compromises.

How to find the right Asus gaming laptop?

Finding the right Asus gaming laptop involves balancing your gaming needs with the laptop's specifications. Start by considering the types of games you play; for graphically intensive games, prioritize a high-performance GPU like the NVIDIA RTX series. Processor power is crucial for smooth gameplay and multitasking, so look for the latest Intel or AMD Ryzen CPUs. The display is another critical factor; a higher refresh rate is beneficial for fast-paced games. Consider the screen size and resolution based on your preference for immersive gaming or portability. Additionally, evaluate the RAM and storage options according to your multitasking needs and game library size. Finally, don't overlook build quality and keyboard comfort, especially if you plan to use the laptop for extended gaming sessions.

FAQs

Question : What makes Asus gaming laptops stand out from other brands?

Ans : Asus gaming laptops are known for their robust build quality, high-performance components, advanced cooling systems, and gamer-centric features like high-refresh-rate displays and RGB lighting.

Question : Are Asus gaming laptops good for non-gaming tasks like video editing?

Ans : Yes, Asus gaming laptops are well-suited for video editing and other resource-intensive tasks due to their powerful processors, high-quality graphics cards, and ample RAM.

Question : How important is the refresh rate of a display in gaming laptops?

Ans : The refresh rate is crucial in gaming laptops as it determines how many times the screen updates per second. A higher refresh rate (like 144Hz or 240Hz) offers smoother visuals, which is especially beneficial in fast-paced games.

Question : Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in Asus gaming laptops?

Ans : Most Asus gaming laptops allow for RAM and storage upgrades. However, it's advisable to check the specific model's specifications and upgrade options.

Question : How does the choice of GPU affect gaming performance?

Ans : The GPU is the most critical component for gaming performance. A more powerful GPU like the NVIDIA RTX series can handle higher game settings and resolutions, providing a better and more immersive gaming experience.

