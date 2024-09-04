Gaming is an awesome way to unwind after a long day at work and if you are not a PC enthusiast, a gaming console is the way to go. Gaming consoles require minimal setup and offer an immersive gaming experience. You can relax while moving through a single-player game or jump into a fast-paced action in a multiplayer match. Either way, the right console can enhance your gaming sessions.

Now, picking the perfect console is a whole new quest but don't worry, we will simplify the world of consoles for you. From budget to portability and from 4K graphics to future-proofing, we will explain all the intricacies so you can make a smart decision. This guide will help you navigate the multiple choices and find a console that’s perfect for your gaming journey.

What are the different types of gaming consoles?

There are several types of gaming consoles, and here we will explain each one to you. We’ll cover home consoles, portable consoles, and retro consoles, giving you a clear understanding of what each type has to offer.

Home gaming consoles

Home gaming consoles, also known as gaming consoles, are the best choice if you enjoy playing games on a big screen like your TV or a projector. Simply connect these consoles to your existing television set, and you are ready to dive into action. You get one controller with the console, and you have to buy a second one if you want to play multiplayer games with your friends.

There are multiple consoles from different brands, but two major consoles that you will find are PlayStation and Xbox from Sony and Microsoft respectively. Both of these consoles are perfect for all types of games including single-player, competitive or simulation.

Modern iterations of these consoles are capable of running modern titles at up to 4K resolution. And when not gaming, you can enjoy movies and shows from multiple streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

A few things to note before buying a console for your home. First, Sony and Microsoft have a few exclusive games for their platform. So, you need to give up on the exclusive games if you choose either. Second, you need to purchase a subscription service for the consoles to enjoy all the features and the latest games.

Portable console

Portable gaming consoles offer flexibility and are a perfect option for gaming on the go. Sony and Nintendo are the biggest players in this category and offer multiple options. Sony has discontinued the legendary PSP console, but Nintendo is still strong and releasing powerful portable consoles.

The Nintendo Switch is the only portable console to buy right now, with a lot of unique features. The Switch also offers features like removable controllers for convenience. You can also use the Switch in docked mode, which projects the game on a TV.

Nintendo Switch also offers a few exclusive games like the Zelda series and Animal Crossing. One big drawback of portable consoles is the limited number of games. Also, the graphics quality is not similar to that of a full-fledged gaming console.

Handheld Gaming PCs

Handheld Gaming PCs are mini PCs crammed into a smaller and portable case. They mostly run Windows OS, and you can do everything possible on a Windows machine, including gaming. You just install a game store like Steam and download games. They can run all Windows-compatible games, making them super compact Windows PCs for gaming.

The Steam Deck from Valve is a popular portable gaming console that runs on a Linux-based Steam OS. It falls into the category of handheld gaming consoles because it runs a full-fledged desktop OS and is substantially larger than portable consoles like the PlayStation Portable or Nintendo Switch.

If you want, you can connect the Steam Deck or ROG Ally to a large display along with a mouse and keyboard, and now you have a workstation. These handheld gaming PCs come with powerful processors and active cooling systems to handle demanding games. This significantly affects the battery life, leaving you with only 2 to 3 hours of gaming time.

Retro consoles

If you're looking to indulge in 90s nostalgia, you can purchase a retro gaming console such as Gameboy, Atari, PlayStation, or PSP. Since these gaming consoles are no longer being manufactured, they are not readily available at brand stores. You can find them at specialised stores that cater to retro gaming consoles, although rare ones like Atari, PlayStation, and Gameboy may come at a higher price.

If you're solely interested in playing retro games and not specifically in the appearance or feel of a particular retro console, you may want to consider after-market consoles. These portable consoles emulate retro consoles, allowing you to enjoy these games without the hassle of sourcing compatible parts and peripherals to play the game.

How to select the right gaming console?

There are a few points that you must keep in mind when choosing to avoid overspending.

If you love to explore, then go for the one with a larger game library. Also, check for exclusive titles, as they can easily sway your decision.

Check for exclusive features and performance that each console offers. For gaming on a large screen, ensure that the console is capable of 4K gaming.

Budget is a big factor when buying a gaming console, so we recommend you evaluate the total price of the console, including the upfront and the annual subscription charges.

Evaluate the subscription prices and the features that are provided. Some platforms have large online communities, making the multiplayer experience better.

Ensure that the platform will continue to receive new games and support from the developers in the coming years.

Deciding the right gaming console comes down to what you enjoy, how you game, and what you’re willing to spend. Whether you want top-notch performance, the convenience of portable gaming, or a bit of nostalgic fun, there’s a console that’s right for you. Take a moment to think about what features and games matter most to you, and explore the different options out there. By doing a little homework, you’ll find a console that fits perfectly into your gaming routine.

