With powerful and slim laptops, it is easy to carry your work anywhere. But this portability comes with a disadvantage, a smaller monitor. This limits the space for professionals, especially those in the creative field. A portable monitor is a device that gives you the freedom to carry an external monitor with you. With this, you can carry your workstation anywhere and set it up quickly in minutes.

The market is brimming with new options and models every day, but how to pick the one best for your needs? Our personalised comprehensive buying guide will tell you everything about portable monitors including how they work and what to look for when buying one. There is also a bonus tip for you at the end, so keep reading.

What is a portable monitor? A portable monitor as the title suggests is a monitor for your laptop or PC that you can carry around with you. This device gives you quick access to multiple monitor setups without having to rely on a large monitor. The portable monitors are also compatible with mini PCs like a MacBook Mini or Intel’s NUC PCs enabling you to carry your whole workstation with you.

Not only that, if your smartphone supports a desktop mode like Samsung, Motorola or any other smartphone, you can get a complete desktop powered by your smartphone. This can enhance your productivity and can save a lot of space if you work on a compact desk. Next, let's talk about the advantages and disadvantages of a portable monitor.

Advantages of a portable monitor Enhanced productivity: A portable monitor allows you to extend your desktop, significantly increasing your workspace. This is especially helpful for tasks like multitasking, referencing documents, or managing multiple applications simultaneously.

Portability and convenience: Most portable monitors are slim and light, making them easy to carry in a laptop bag or backpack. This makes them perfect for those who need to work or enjoy entertainment on the go. For business travellers, these monitors are a valuable tool for staying productive without needing a bulky, stationary setup.

Versatility: Portable monitors are versatile, supporting various activities such as remote work, gaming, video editing, or watching movies. Whether you’re editing photos or playing a game, these monitors deliver quality performance.

Mobile desktop mode: Many portable monitors can connect to smartphones and tablets, turning them into mini workstations or entertainment hubs.

For those with limited desk space, a portable monitor is an ideal solution. It allows you to set up an efficient workspace without taking up too much room.

Disadvantages of portable monitors Limited screen size: Portable monitors typically range from 13 to 17 inches, which may not be sufficient for users accustomed to larger desktop monitors. Their smaller size can limit productivity for complex tasks like video editing or data analysis.

Dependence on external power: Portable monitors often rely on your laptop or mobile device for power via USB, which can significantly drain the battery of the connected device. Some models lack built-in batteries, making them unusable without a direct power source.

Connectivity limitations: Not all portable monitors support a wide range of devices. Some may lack HDMI ports or require specific drivers for proper functioning. Relying on USB or HDMI cables can lead to a cluttered setup, especially if the monitor lacks wireless connectivity.

Cost vs features: High-quality portable monitors with advanced features like 4K resolution, touchscreen capability, or integrated batteries can be expensive.

Key factors to consider when buying a portable monitor Display quality: Check the resolution (e.g., Full HD, 4K) and panel type (IPS, TN, or OLED). Higher resolution and IPS panels provide better clarity and colour accuracy.

Display size and weight: Choose a size that balances portability and usability, typically between 13 and 17 inches. Ensure it is lightweight for easy carry in a backpack.

Connectivity options: Look for versatile ports such as USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort. Ensure compatibility with your laptop, tablet, or other devices.

Power source: Determine whether the monitor is USB-powered or requires an external power source. Models with built-in batteries offer more flexibility.

Special features: Consider additional features like touchscreen capability, built-in speakers, adjustable stands, or mounts for added convenience.

Brand and warranty: Choose reputable brands known for quality and customer support. Look for a warranty to ensure peace of mind.

Turn your iPad into a MacBook sidekick If you own a MacBook and an iPad, Apple’s Sidecar feature allows you to use your iPad as a portable second monitor. This feature extends or mirrors your MacBook’s display, offering extra screen space for multitasking or presenting, without the need for a separate portable monitor. It’s a seamless, wireless solution that’s built into macOS and iPadOS, making it a highly convenient and cost-effective option for MacBook users.

Using your iPad as a second screen brings several advantages. It enhances productivity by increasing workspace, which is perfect for multitasking or creative work like sketching or editing. The iPad’s lightweight design makes it an ideal portable monitor for on-the-go use, while its compatibility with Apple Pencil adds value for tasks that require precision. With this setup, you can transform your iPad into a functional, flexible, and versatile display that complements your MacBook perfectly​

