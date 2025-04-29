A smart fan and a night lamp in one? The Nuuk Halo 3D fan mostly nails it

With summer heat at its peak, the demand for all kinds of cooling equipment has naturally gone through the roof. While fans are definitely the first requirement of buyers, there is an increasingly growing segment of people (like me) who want their equipment to offer some extra functionalities. This is where Nuuk’s HALO 3D air circulation tower fan comes in, which not only delivers on all the basic expectations of a tower fan but is also supposed to act as a night lamp.

But is the reality as rosy as one would imagine, or is this offering just too good to be true? Well, I have been using the Nuuk fan for about two months, and here’s my two bits on how it performed in the real world.

Design:

The Nuuk Halo fan comes with a circular plastic base at the bottom that also features the touchpad with all the controls, including buttons for power on/off, speed levels, lighting level, vertical and horizontal adjustment, and timer.

In the middle is a sleek grey-coloured metal pipe that connects to the head of the fan, featuring a hollow centre design with a densely packed grille — perhaps for a more focused airflow. In any case, the whole design gives a minimalistic yet modern look that would fit into most rooms, although the lack of colour options to match custom aesthetics is a bit of a bummer.

Another issue is that the metal pole isn’t height adjustable, meaning there is no way to suit the fan for different environments. It feels tailored more towards a bedroom or drawing-room like setup.

Nuuk fan design

Nuuk fan touch controls

Light at the back of Nuuk fan

Functionality: The Nuuk Halo fan comes with 13 speed modes and is capable of moving 90 degrees vertically and 120 degrees horizontally. All of this can be controlled either via the touch controls or with the cute pink-coloured remote provided with the fan.

Nuuk fan comes with a small remote

The fan is powered by three NIDEC brushless direct current (BLDC) motors with a rotation speed of up to 1950RPM. The two good aspects here are that the Nuuk fan uses only 24W of power and offers silent operation, meaning you won't even notice it’s around unless you listen carefully.

But what about the airflow? Honestly, I was pretty surprised by the amount of air this small fan can push. Let me put it this way: at its highest setting, the fan easily provides cool air to two people lying on the bed—even in this April heat.

One issue I did notice with the Nuuk fan is that while the airflow at top speed is fairly consistent, the fan speed tends to fluctuate when set at lower levels, like 5 or 6. It’s a minor annoyance, but something the brand should ideally look to fix in the next iteration.

Onto my favourite part about the Nuuk fan—the adjustable lights at the back. It features a default warm yellow light (single colour only), which can be customised across three levels: low, medium, and high. The interesting bit is that when you turn the fan off, it automatically shifts to a 90-degree position, effectively turning into a night lamp.

Believe it or not, I’ve never really found much use for night lamps—which is why I didn’t even own one before—but the Nuuk fan completely changed my perception. The lights at the back not only add an aesthetic touch to the room but also come in handy when you need to get up at night or when you have guests over who prefer some light while sleeping.