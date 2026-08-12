Acer launches Swift Go, Aspire and Nitro laptops launched in India: Check price, specifications

Acer has expanded its laptop portfolio in India with the launch of several new laptop models across its gaming, productivity and everyday computing range. Among the new laptops include, Nitro 5, Nitro 5 Pro, Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, Predator Helios Neo 16, Aspire Pro, Aspire 3 and Swift Pro.

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Acer new laptops price in India, availability The Acer Nitro 5 and Nitro 5 Pro start at Rs. 1,67,990, while the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 16 are priced at Rs. 2,62,990, Rs. 2,82,990 and Rs. 2,42,990, respectively. The Predator models come with up to Rs. 10,000 cashback.

The Acer Aspire Pro starts at Rs. 69,999, while the Aspire 3 starts at Rs. 39,999. The Swift Pro has a starting price of Rs. 79,999.

Laptop Starting price Availability Acer Nitro 5 Rs. 1,67,990 Acer stores, E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales Acer Nitro 5 Pro Rs. 1,67,990 Acer stores, E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Rs. 2,62,990 Acer stores, E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Rs. 2,82,990 Acer stores, E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales Predator Helios Neo 16 Rs. 2,42,990 Acer stores, E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales Acer Aspire Pro Rs. 69,999 Acer stores, E-store, Amazon, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales Acer Aspire 3 Rs. 39,999 Acer stores, Acer online store Acer Swift Pro Rs. 79,999 Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Amazon, Acer stores

Acer Nitro 5, Nitro 5 Pro specifications The Acer Nitro 5 and Nitro 5 Pro feature a 16-inch Full HD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB colour coverage and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. Both laptops can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

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The Nitro 5 comes with up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 5050 Laptop GPUs. The RTX 4050 variant gets a 62Wh battery and Nahimic Audio, while the RTX 5050 version comes with a 73Wh battery and Sound Blaster Studio+ audio.

The Nitro 5 Pro is also available with RTX 4050 and RTX 5050 graphics. The RTX 5050 configuration uses NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture and supports DLSS 4, fifth-generation Tensor Cores, ray tracing, NVIDIA Reflex 2 and NVIDIA Studio.

Both models feature a dual-fan, dual-intake and dual-exhaust cooling system, along with Acer's Nitro Control Centre for controlling performance modes, fan speeds and power settings. They also come with a 4-zone RGB keyboard.

Predator Helios Neo 16S AI specifications The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is the thinnest model in Acer's new gaming lineup, measuring less than 18.9mm in thickness. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU.

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The laptop features a 16-inch OLED WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification, NVIDIA G-SYNC support and 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage.

It comes with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD storage and a 92Wh battery. The laptop also features Acer's fifth-generation Predator AeroBlade 3D cooling system, along with AI-powered webcam and noise-reduction features.

Predator Helios Neo 16 AI specifications The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with up to 16GB GDDR7 VRAM.

It features a 16-inch WQXGA HDR display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The display also supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, G-SYNC, Calman Verified colour accuracy and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

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The laptop supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. Cooling is handled by fifth-generation Predator AeroBlade fans, liquid metal thermal grease and vector heat pipes.

Predator Helios Neo 16 specifications The Predator Helios Neo 16 is powered by up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

It comes with a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 180Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, MUX Switch technology and 100% sRGB colour coverage. The laptop supports up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

The laptop also features fifth-generation Predator AeroBlade cooling, vector heat pipes, Killer DoubleShot Pro connectivity and Thunderbolt 4 support.

Acer Aspire Pro specifications The Acer Aspire Pro is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor and weighs 1.3kg. It features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with Acer ComfyView technology.

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The laptop comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, expandable up to 32GB, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, expandable up to 1TB. Graphics are handled by Intel UHD Graphics. Acer claims up to 10 hours of battery life, with charging handled through a 65W USB Type-C charger.

The Aspire Pro runs on Windows 11 Home and features a dedicated Copilot key. It also comes with an FHD webcam, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, dual USB Type-C ports, USB 3.2, HDMI and an SD card reader.

Acer Aspire 3 specifications The Acer Aspire 3 features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with Acer ComfyView technology and a 180-degree hinge. The laptop weighs 1.7kg.

It comes with AMD Ryzen processors, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM expandable to 32GB and PCIe NVMe SSD storage expandable up to 1TB. Graphics are handled by integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

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Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, an SD card reader and an audio jack.

Acer Swift Pro specifications The Acer Swift Pro is a thin-and-light laptop weighing around 1.2kg. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 H-series processors and comes with Intel Arc graphics.

The laptop features a 14-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. There is also an optional WUXGA OLED display with up to 400 nits brightness.

The Swift Pro comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It also features an FHD webcam with a privacy shutter, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, a backlit keyboard and a 180-degree hinge.

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The laptop packs a 52Wh battery with up to 10.5 hours of claimed battery life and supports USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, USB Type-A and MicroSD connectivity. It also supports Microsoft Copilot through the Intel Core Ultra platform.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in