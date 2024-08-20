Acer Nitro V 16 Ryzen 8040 Series, an AI-powered gaming laptop launched at ₹1,09,999: Specifications and features
Acer India launches the AI-powered Nitro V 16 gaming laptop featuring an AMD Ryzen R7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce 4060 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. Priced at Rs.1,09,999, it boasts a 16-inch WQXGA display, advanced cooling, and AI features.
Acer India has introduced its AI-powered gaming laptop, the Nitro V 16. The laptop is equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen R7 8845HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce 4060 series AI graphics. With 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, the Nitro V 16 is also integrated with the Copilot feature in Windows 11.