Acer QLED TV models vs competitors: 10 cutting-edge choices for your home

QLED TVs are the new smart choice for your home, blending cutting-edge technology with exceptional picture quality. When it comes to the QLED models, Acer QLED TVs have emerged as significant contenders, offering an immersive viewing experience. This guide compares Acer's latest QLED TVs with other top competitors in the market, highlighting 10 cutting-edge choices that can transform your home entertainment setup.

Acer's foray into QLED technology marks a significant step in home entertainment. QLED, or Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode, represents a leap forward in TV technology. Unlike traditional LEDs, QLED TVs use quantum dots to enhance the vibrancy and range of colors, delivering images that are not only brighter but also more nuanced. Acer QLED TVs stand out for their colour accuracy and deeper blacks, providing a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home.

But how do Acer's models stack up against their competitors? In this market, brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony have also made their mark with their own QLED offerings. Each brand brings unique features and technologies to the table, such as AI-driven picture optimization, voice control integration, and eco-friendly energy efficiency. The competition is fierce, with each model vying to offer the best balance of quality, features, and price. In considering the best QLED TV for your home, it’s essential to compare not just the picture quality but also the smart features, design, and connectivity options. Modern QLED TVs are more than just screens; they're smart hubs capable of integrating with your digital life. Whether it’s streaming the latest 4K content, connecting to your smart home devices, or providing a stunning display for gaming, these TVs are designed to cater to all aspects of modern entertainment.

This guide presents a deep insight into Acer QLED TVs and their competitors, examining the latest models that stand out in 2023. From sleek designs to innovative features, we explore what makes each model unique. So keep reading the guide as we unveil the top 10 cutting-edge QLED TV choices for your home, ensuring you find the perfect match for your viewing preferences and lifestyle.

1. Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50GR2851VQD (Black)

This QLED stunner transforms your living room into a cinema with razor-sharp 4K Ultra HD resolution and vibrant colours that practically leap off the screen. Powered by Google TV, it delivers endless entertainment options from your favorite streaming apps and intelligent recommendations tailored just for you. The triple HDMI 2. ports connect all your devices while Dolby Atmos surround sound immerses you in the action. The included smart remote lets you navigate effortlessly with voice or touch, and the wide 178 degree viewing angle ensures everyone sees the picture perfectly. The 30 watt speakers, MEMC technology, and super bright panel take the visuals to new heights, while the dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity make it easy to stream, share, and control. With its stylish black design, this Acer TV delivers the ultimate cinematic experience in stunning clarity right in your living room.

Specifications of Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50GR2851VQD (Black):

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD Resolution 1. Limited screen size for larger rooms 2. QLED Display for Vibrant Colors 2. May lack advanced audio features 3. Google TV for Smart Functionality 3. Limited app ecosystem

2. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black)

This 43-inch QLED smart TV packs a visual punch with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a wide color gamut that brings every scene to vivid life. Its Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision, and 178-degree wide viewing angle mean you'll see incredible clarity and contrast from any seat in the room. With Google TV, you'll get personalized recommendations and access to thousands of apps right out of the box. The built-in Chromecast, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity allow you to stream, share, and control content from your smartphone or tablet. With 30 watts of audio power and Dolby Atmos, the high-fidelity speakers provide immersive sound that transports you into the action. With 3 HDMI 2. ports, you can hook up all your entertainment devices, from gaming consoles to Blu-ray players. Plus, the built-in USB ports and 2-year warranty ensure peace of mind. So whether you're binge-watching your favourite shows or gaming on the big screen, this Acer TV brings spectacular 4K entertainment to your living room.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black):

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD Resolution 1. Smaller screen size for some preferences 2. QLED Display for Rich Colors 2. Limited audio enhancement options 3. Google TV for Smart Features 3. Limited app selection

3. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black)

This Acer V Series QLED TV is made for movie maniacs and gamers alike. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology, colours practically leap off the screen. The 178 degree wide viewing angle ensures every seat in the house enjoys stunning picture clarity. The 30-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver room-filling surround sound to heighten the cinematic experience. The triple HDMI 2. ports and USB ports make connecting gaming consoles, streaming devices, and hard drives a breeze. Running on a quad-core processor, the Google TV operating system provides content recommendations, a personalized watchlist, and hands-free control with the Google Assistant for an effortless smart TV experience. The MEMC technology, high refresh rate, and dynamic calibration optimize every frame of fast-paced action for a smooth, blur-free viewing experience. So grab your game controller and streaming remote, this Acer TV is ready to immerse you in an epic world of entertainment.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black):

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

Pros Cons 1. Large 55-inch Screen 1. May not fit in smaller spaces 2. 4K Ultra HD Resolution 2. Limited audio features 3. QLED Display with Vibrant Colors 3. App ecosystem may be limited

4. Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR65AR2851QD (Metallic Grey)

This Acer W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV’s massive 164 cm display boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology for brilliant color and clarity that pulls you into the action. Powered by Android TV, this smart TV gives you access to thousands of apps and games from the Google Play Store, and the built-in Chromecast lets you stream content from your phone to the big screen with ease. The bezel-less metallic gray design looks stunning from any angle and blends seamlessly into your decor. With Dolby Vision HDR, this TV transforms everything you watch into a vivid viewing experience with striking highlights, more depth of colour and stunning contrast. Whether you're binge-watching the latest shows, streaming your favourite movies or gaming with friends, this Acer TV brings big-screen thrills and endless entertainment right into your living room.

Specifications of Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR65AR2851QD (Metallic Grey):

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Colour: Metallic Grey

Pros Cons 1. Large 65-inch Screen 1. Requires ample space for installation 2. 4K Ultra HD Resolution 2. May not have the latest Android updates 3. QLED Display for Excellent Colors 3. Limited app selection for Android TV

5. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO (Dark Grey)

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO (Dark Grey):

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Proprietary OS

Colour: Dark Grey

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD Resolution 1. Limited brand recognition 2. QLED Display for Color Accuracy 2. May lack advanced audio capabilities 3. Smart Features for Streaming 3. Limited ecosystem for apps

6. ALT 108 cm (43 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV 43QUGA1 (Black) 2023 Model

With 4K Ultra HD resolution and a crisp 60 hertz refresh rate, you'll be immersed in stunning picture quality from the moment you turn it on. The three HDMI ports make it easy to connect devices like set-top boxes and gaming consoles, while the two USB ports allow you to access photos, music and more from external hard drives. Android TV provides simple access to all your favourite entertainment apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more through the user-friendly interface. The Gamma Cinema and Game Optimized modes pair with the X1 processor to deliver clarity and colour depth optimized for both movies and gaming. Voice search through the remote makes finding what you want to watch a breeze. A one-year manufacturer's warranty ensures reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications of ALT 108 cm (43 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV 43QUGA1 (Black) 2023 Model:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD Resolution 1. Smaller screen size for some preferences 2. QLED Display for Vivid Colors 2. May not have the latest software updates 3. Google TV for Smart Functionality 3. Limited audio enhancements

7. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)

Experience cinema-like visuals in the comfort of your own home with the TCL 55T6G 4K Smart TV. Combining stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology, this TV delivers vivid color, deep contrast and lifelike clarity. The Google TV interface features hands-free voice control and content recommendations curated just for you. Access all your favorite streaming apps and browse over 700,000 movies and TV episodes with a simple voice command. The Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos technologies transport you into the story with heightened brightness, color and sound. With a stylish, minimalist design, this TCL QLED TV blends seamlessly into any living space while bringing the theater experience home.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black):

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD Resolution 1. Limited brand recognition 2. QLED Display with Rich Colors 2. Audio quality may not be top-tier 3. Google TV for Smart Features 3. App selection may be limited

8. iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV iFF50Q73 (Black)

This 50-inch iFFALCON QLED smart TV’s stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED display bring out over a billion shades of color so images virtually leap off the screen. The 60 Hertz refresh rate means less motion blur for smooth sports and action scenes, while Dolby Vision and HDR10+ optimize brightness and contrast frame by frame. Premium audio via 30 watts of Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X integrated speakers immerses you in action, and the 64-bit processor makes everything from streaming apps to gaming run like a dream. Built-in Google TV provides access to all your favourite streaming content, and three HDMI ports, a USB port, and Bluetooth connectivity ensure all your devices are connected. With integrated Alexa and voice control, you can easily search for movies, adjust the volume, and switch inputs using just your voice. All in all, this smart TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience at an affordable price.

Specifications of iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV iFF50Q73 (Black):

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

Colour: Black

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD Resolution 1. Smaller screen size for some preferences 2. QLED Display for Vibrant Colors 2. Limited brand recognition 3. Google TV for Smart Functionality 3. May lack advanced audio features

9. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)

This Samsung QLED TV brings the next level of picture quality to your living room. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology, it delivers over a billion shades of brilliant color and ultra-sharp clarity that will make you feel like you're right in the scene. Samsung's QLED Smart TV offers endless entertainment options with access to all your favourite apps, live TV, and an internet browser. Stream movies and TV shows in stunning 4K from Netflix, Hulu, and more. The Quantum Processor 4K upscales everything you watch to near 4K picture quality for an immersive viewing experience. Plus, with Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, you can use your voice to control playback, adjust the volume, launch apps, get answers, and control compatible smart home devices - all hands-free. This QLED TV's slim, stylish design complements any modern living space, while Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound provide a rich, surround sound experience that immerses you in the action like never before.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray):

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Proprietary OS

Colour: Titan Gray

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD Resolution 1. Proprietary OS may have limitations 2. QLED Display for Excellent Colors 2. Higher price point for brand 3. Smart Features for Streaming 3. May lack some app diversity

10. VW 109 cm (43 inches) QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV VW43QUW1 (Black)

This no-nonsense smart TV delivers everything you need in a straightforward, easy-to-use package. The VW 109 cm (43 inches) frameless QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp, crisp images that'll make your favourite shows and movies pop off the screen. The user interface is straightforward and hassle-free, letting you find what you want to watch quickly and easily. Connect all your devices - streaming sticks, gaming consoles, Blu-ray players - to the built-in WiFi and HDMI ports, and enjoy all your content in stunning 4K. Sometimes less is more, and if what you want is a large screen with great picture quality at a reasonable price, this TV delivers the goods.

Specifications of VW 109 cm (43 inches) QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV VW43QUW1 (Black):

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Display Type: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Proprietary OS

Colour: Black

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD Resolution 1. Smaller screen size for some preferences 2. QLED Display with Vibrant Colors 2. Limited brand recognition 3. Smart Features for Streaming 3. May have limited audio enhancements

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50GR2851VQD (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution QLED Display Google TV Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution QLED Display Google TV Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution QLED Display Google TV Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR65AR2851QD (Metallic Grey) 4K Ultra HD Resolution QLED Display Android TV Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO (Dark Grey) 4K Ultra HD Resolution QLED Display Smart Features for Streaming ALT 108 cm (43 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV 43QUGA1 (Black) 2023 Model 4K Ultra HD Resolution QLED Display Google TV TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution QLED Display Google TV iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV iFF50Q73 (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution QLED Display Google TV Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray) 4K Ultra HD Resolution QLED Display Smart Features for Streaming VW 109 cm (43 inches) QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV VW43QUW1 (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution QLED Display Frameless Design

Best value for money

Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50GR2851VQD (Black) provides a truly immersive entertainment experience. The massive 50 inch QLED screen delivers stunning 4K resolution and ultra-wide viewing angles, ensuring excellent picture clarity from anywhere in the room. The built-in Google TV platform gives you simple access to thousands of apps and personalized content recommendations. Voice control with the included remote allows you to easily search, launch apps and control volume hands-free. Plus, multiple HDMI ports connect a variety of devices while dual-band wifi and Bluetooth keep you connected. Overall, this Acer TV delivers big-screen entertainment with brilliant colors, sharp resolution and handy smart features to enhance your viewing.

Best overall product

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO (Dark Grey) is perfect for movie marathons and immersive gaming. The bezel-less 4K screen with ultra-high 240 Hertz refresh rate delivers brilliant color and sharp motion handling. The quad-core processor and dual-band wifi enable smooth streaming of your favorite shows from apps like Netflix and YouTube. The 49 watt speaker system with subwoofer produces room-filling sound, while Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X provide surround effects to transport you into the action. The HDR formats like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ optimize brightness scene-by-scene for incredible contrast and detail. Gamers will appreciate the FreeSync Premium and ALLM features which reduce input lag and screen tearing. The light sensor automatically adjusts the picture settings based on ambient light for the best viewing experience.

How to find the best Acer QLED TV?

Finding the best ACER QLED TV involves considering various factors to ensure it meets your specific needs and preferences. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you find the perfect ACER QLED TV. Check out the factors below.

Define Your Budget:

Determine how much you're willing to spend on your ACER QLED TV. Having a clear budget will narrow down your options and prevent you from overspending.

Consider Screen Size:

Decide on the ideal screen size for your viewing space. Consider factors like room dimensions and viewing distance. ACER QLED TVs come in a range of sizes, so choose one that provides an immersive viewing experience.

Choose the Right Resolution:

ACER QLED TVs typically offer 4K and 8K resolutions. 4K provides excellent picture quality, while 8K offers even sharper visuals. Select the resolution that matches your content consumption and budget.

Evaluate Picture Quality:

Look for ACER QLED TVs with features like Quantum Dot technology, high brightness levels, HDR support (HDR10 and Dolby Vision), and local dimming for improved picture quality. Read reviews and consider the TV's color accuracy and contrast ratio.

Check for Smart Features:

Ensure the TV has the smart features you desire. ACER QLED TVs often run on popular platforms like Android TV or have proprietary smart interfaces. Check for app compatibility, voice control, and ease of navigation.

Assess Audio Quality:

Consider the TV's audio capabilities. Look for features like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for immersive sound. Some users may opt for a separate soundbar or home theater system for enhanced audio.

Connectivity Options:

Check the availability and types of ports such as HDMI, USB, and audio outputs. Make sure there are enough ports for your devices, such as gaming consoles, streaming devices, and sound systems.

Research User Reviews:

Read user reviews and expert opinions on different ACER QLED TV models. Pay attention to feedback regarding reliability, durability, and overall performance.

Visit Retail Stores:

If possible, visit electronics stores to see the TVs in person. This allows you to evaluate the build quality, screen quality, and user interface firsthand.

Compare Prices:

Compare prices from various retailers and online marketplaces to find the best deals and promotions. Keep an eye out for discounts and bundles.

Check Warranty and Customer Support:

Ensure that the TV comes with a manufacturer's warranty, and familiarize yourself with the warranty terms. Additionally, check if customer support is readily available in case you encounter any issues.

Consider Energy Efficiency:

If energy efficiency is a concern, look for ACER QLED TVs with energy-saving features like automatic power-off and eco modes.

Read User Manuals:

Before making a final decision, review the user manuals or product documentation to ensure the TV's features align with your requirements.

Seek Recommendations:

Don't hesitate to ask for recommendations from friends, family, or online forums to gather insights from others who have purchased ACER QLED TVs.

FAQs

Question : What are the smart TV capabilities of ACER QLED TVs, and which operating system do they use?

Ans : ACER QLED TVs often run on popular smart TV platforms like Android TV or their proprietary operating systems. They allow you to access streaming apps, browse the internet, and control your TV with voice commands.

Question : Are there any unique software features or apps specific to ACER QLED TVs?

Ans : Some ACER QLED TVs may offer unique software features like picture optimization, gaming modes, and screen mirroring. The availability of specific apps can vary based on the TV's operating system.

Question : How do ACER QLED TVs handle HDR (High Dynamic Range) content?

Ans : ACER QLED TVs support HDR content, providing improved contrast and a wider range of colors for a more lifelike viewing experience. They typically support popular HDR formats like HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Question : What audio technologies and sound quality can you expect from QLED TVs?

Ans : QLED TVs often feature advanced audio technologies, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. These technologies deliver immersive and high-quality sound for your entertainment.

Question : Is there a warranty and customer support for QLED TVs?

Ans : QLED TVs (from almost every brand) usually come with a manufacturer's warranty, and customer support is available for troubleshooting and inquiries.

Question : What connectivity options are available on ACER QLED TVs, such as HDMI, USB, and wireless?

Ans : ACER QLED TVs typically have multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices. They also offer wireless connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for convenience.

