Acerpure Nitro 65-inch QLED TV review: Big on size, features and value

Buying a large-screen TV no longer necessarily means spending upwards of ₹1 lakh. In fact, there are brands like Acerpure which are offering 4K 65-inch TVs with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and a 50W speaker system at under ₹50,000.

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But are these TVs worth your time or are they just too good to be true? Well, I spent around a week with the Acerpure Nitro 65-inch QLED TV and here's my two bits on the subject.

Inside the box: Inside the box of the Acerpure Nitro 65-inch QLED TV, you get a remote, two AAA batteries, a table stand set, some screws and a mini AV cable. However, the TV does not come with the wall mount inside the box, so you might want to buy a compatible wall mount from the market.

The remote is voice-enabled and comes with Bluetooth support. The quality of plastic on the remote isn't all that great, but it works as intended and has all the necessary buttons such as hotkeys for YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video and buttons for settings, Live TV and volume.

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One curious thing I noticed is an option for Karaoke mode on the remote, which is a first in my experience. The feature works with YouTube, YouTube Music, the Media Browser and even content playing through an HDMI source.

However, for the TV to pick up your voice properly, you need to hold the remote quite close to your mouth. This makes the setup awkward, but this is the kind of feature that makes for a surprisingly good parlour trick when you have friends over.

Design and ports: If, like me, you are upgrading from a 55-inch TV to the 65-inch Nitro, you'll notice that the TV is well designed for its size. The relatively slim bezels on the TV mean that it takes up almost similar space as a 55-inch model from some other brands.

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I was also fairly impressed with the connectivity options on the Nitro 65-inch unit. It packs three HDMI ports, which support HDMI 2.1 features including eARC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). It also packs two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, optical audio out and a headphone/audio output. There is also HDMI eARC, which is useful if you plan to connect a soundbar or AV receiver and want to pass higher-quality audio through the TV.

Display and features: The QLED panel on the Nitro 65-inch TV produces vibrant colours and the large screen makes movies and TV shows considerably more immersive than they would be on a smaller television. The 4K resolution also helps keep things sharp and the 120Hz refresh rate means that scrolling through menus feels smoother and more fluid on the TV. It also comes with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

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The standard calibration on the Nitro 65-inch seemed to be inclined towards warmer tones, but thankfully Acerpure gives you the option to alter the display profiles with various settings like Filmmaker mode, Game, Dynamic mode, low blue light and even a custom mode.

Given the price, you might want to keep your expectations in check. It won't deliver the deep, inky blacks of an OLED panel, but I was pleasantly surprised by how punchy the contrast looks, particularly in darker scenes.

Speakers: The Nitro 65-inch 50W dual-speaker setup with two subwoofers supports Dolby Atmos. The speakers can get incredibly loud and the dialogue in movies is very clear, and there is also software-level optimisation for that, in case you need it.

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However, the TV can lose some composure at higher volume levels. So if you are an audiophile or are expecting a theatre-level setup from this TV, it might be wise to invest in a soundbar as well.

Verdict: At a price of around ₹45,000, the Acerpure Nitro 65-inch QLED TV does offer excellent value for money with its large 4K QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, VRR and ALLM, along with Google TV and a surprisingly capable 50W speaker setup.

The Nitro 65-inch QLED TV is not trying to compete with premium OLED or Mini LED televisions. That is not really the point. Its appeal lies in giving buyers a very large screen with a good set of features without pushing the price into premium-TV territory.

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There are obviously some compromises, particularly with HDR performance, black levels and the occasional need to tweak picture settings. But if your priority is getting the biggest, most feature-packed TV possible without spending a fortune, the Acerpure Nitro 65-inch makes a strong case for itself.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in