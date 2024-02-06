Add music to your life this Valentine’s Day with 8 speakers under 5000

This Valentine's Day, consider adding a touch of musical magic to your life or to your partner's life with Bluetooth speakers priced under ₹5000. These handy gadgets are designed to be delightful. Our top 8 picks pack a punch, whether it is in terms of performance, convenience, and top-notch sound quality. Such Bluetooth speakers are the ideal companions for romantic evenings, outdoor adventures, or cosy indoor gatherings on a lazy Sunday evening. From sleek and nifty designs to rugged and feature-heavy models, there's a Bluetooth speaker to suit every taste, occasion, and music preference. Looking for a gadget to gift this Valentine's Day? We have you covered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With wireless connectivity, Bluetooth speakers pair with smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices easily so that your loved one can enjoy a hassle-free music playback experience from anywhere within range. Whether you crave immersive audio experiences, long-lasting battery life, or water-resistant designs for outdoor adventures, our picks include something for every user.

It's true what they say - music is the true language of love. So, this Valentine's, gift your loved ones a Bluetooth speaker and amplify the love you feel for them.

1. boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker with 40W RMS Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Multi-Compatibility Modes, IPX5 Water Resistance, EQ Modes(Black Storm)

The boAt Stone 1450 Bluetooth speaker is a wonderful gift for music enthusiasts. If you’re looking for a way to express your love this Valentine’s Day, bring home this audio powerhouse from the house of boAt. With its rugged design and IPX6 water resistance, it's ideal for outdoor escapades and cosy indoor soirees. Enjoy crisp, immersive sound with its 40W audio output and dynamic drivers. Latest Bluetooth capability means that it can seamlessly connect to smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Stay prepared with the speaker’s long-lasting battery that can last for up to 5 hours without RGB LEDs. Enjoy hands-free calling with a built-in microphone and versatile features, making it a thoughtful Valentine’s Day present. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Specifications of boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker with 40W RMS Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Multi-Compatibility Modes, IPX5 Water Resistance, EQ Modes(Black Storm):

Audio output: The speaker delivers powerful sound with 40W RMS signature sound, ensuring immersive listening experiences.

RGB LEDs: It features RGB LEDs that add a dynamic visual element to your music playback, enhancing the ambiance.

TWS Feature: The speaker supports True Wireless Stereo (TWS) feature, allowing you to pair two speakers for stereo sound.

Multi-Compatibility Modes: With multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and FM, it offers versatile compatibility with various devices.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With 40W RMS signature sound, the speaker delivers impressive audio performance, making it suitable for parties, gatherings, and outdoor events. While it has IPX5 water resistance, it may not be completely waterproof, limiting its suitability for use in extremely wet conditions It offers multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and FM, providing flexibility to connect with various devices and sources. Compared to other speakers in its price range, some users may find the boAt Stone 1450 relatively expensive, especially if they prioritise budget over features.

2. JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)

Experience portability like never before with the JBL Go 3, a wireless ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker perfect for gifting to your loved one this Valentine’s Day. The speaker can deliver pro sound quality and comes wrapped in a rugged fabric design. Enjoy your favourite tunes indoors or outdoors worry-free, thanks to its waterproof feature. With convenient Type C connectivity, charging is hassle-free and you can simply use your phone charger and wire. The JBL Go 3's compact design doesn’t compromise on sound quality. In fact, even with its tiny build, the speaker has impressive sound quality. Take your spirit of love to the next level with this speaker on Valentine’s Day.

Specifications of JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue):

Pro sound quality

Built to withstand splashes and spills, making it perfect for outdoor use.

Convenient and fast charging using a Type C cable for hassle-free power.

Compact and lightweight design allows for easy carrying wherever you go.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portability: The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, ideal for outdoor activities, travel, and on-the-go listening. Due to its small size, the JBL Go 3 may not deliver deep bass compared to larger speakers. Waterproof: With its waterproof construction, you can enjoy music worry-free near water sources or in humid environments. While portable, it may not offer the same audio experience as larger, multi-speaker systems for larger gatherings or parties.

3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill Finish

Audio excellence is in reach with the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 portable speaker. The speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity so that you can seamlessly stream music from your device of choice. Its 70W output means that users can enjoy powerful sound that fills the room. In addition, the speaker has an IPX5 waterproof rating which ensures durability in various environments. Want even more? Use the speaker’s TWS feature to pair two speakers for stereo sound. Also, the speaker comes with in-built RGB lights, Type C connectivity, and a battery backup of 9 hours.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill Finish:

Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless wireless connectivity.

Robust 70W output for powerful sound reproduction.

IPX5 waterproof rating for durability and resistance to water splashes.

Up to 9 hours of playback time for uninterrupted listening sessions.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With a robust 70W output, this speaker delivers powerful and immersive sound, perfect for parties, gatherings, or personal enjoyment. The speaker's size and weight may make it less portable and convenient for on-the-go use compared to smaller, more compact options. Multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, AUX, and mSD, ensuring compatibility with various devices and ease of use. Price may be higher

4. Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black

A memorable Valentine’s Day is only one gift away! One such option is the Sony SRS-XB100 wireless Bluetooth portable speaker. A compact option, this speaker is designed for your next long trip. Its IP67 rating ensures durability against water and dust, while a 16-hour battery life keeps the music going. Sony’s Extra Bass technology will keep you hooked, and the speaker can also deliver deep, punchy lows - making it a performance device. A strap makes it easy to carry wherever you go and users can make hands-free calls using this speaker. Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, this speaker is bound to improve your audio experience.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black:

IP67 rating ensures durability against water and dust.

Battery Life: Enjoy up to 16 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

Extra Bass Technology: Delivers deep, punchy lows for immersive sound.

Hands-free calling: Easily make and receive calls with the speaker's built-in microphone.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With its IP67 rating, the speaker is waterproof and dustproof, making it suitable for outdoor and travel use. The Extra Bass technology ensures powerful and punchy lows, enhancing your music listening experience. It lacks advanced connectivity features like NFC or aptX support. Compact size limitations: May not deliver room-filling sound for larger spaces or gatherings.

5. Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,Powerful Louder Sound&Exceptional XBass(Independent XBass Button),Built in Mic,IPX7 Waterproof,20H Playtime,100ft BT Range for Party/Travel,Black

Sound is power, especially with the Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth wireless speaker. The speaker comes with 24W output and exceptional XBass technology so that your better half enjoys immersive sound quality and think of you for many Valentine’s Days to come. Take the speaker out for adventures, owing to its IPX7 waterproof rating and 20-hour playtime. In addition, the speaker has a 100ft Bluetooth range, making it a worthy choice for your parties or travels. It comes with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and is available in sleek black.

Specifications of Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers,Powerful Louder Sound&Exceptional XBass(Independent XBass Button),Built in Mic,IPX7 Waterproof,20H Playtime,100ft BT Range for Party/Travel,Black:

Power output of 24W

IP Rating of IPX7

Battery life of up to 20 hours

Bluetooth range: 100 feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With 24W of power output and exceptional XBass technology, the Tribit MaxSound Plus delivers a louder and richer sound experience, making it perfect for parties and outdoor gatherings. The Tribit MaxSound Plus is relatively large and may not be as portable or convenient to carry around compared to smaller speakers. Enjoy uninterrupted music playback for up to 20 hours on a single charge, ensuring that your entertainment lasts throughout the day or night.

6. Anker SoundCore Sport XL 16 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Looking for an ultimate companion for on-the-go entertainment? Your hunt might just be over, with the Anker SoundCore Sport XL Bluetooth speaker. With its 16 watts of power, this wireless Bluetooth speaker can deliver sound quality with clarity so that you never miss any detail, even outdoors. It is also designed for durability, as it is water-resistant and built to withstand the rigours of outdoor adventures. The speaker is perfect for picnics, beach days, and pool parties owing to its portable design. On a single charge, users can enjoy up to 15 hours of continuous playtime. So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy an unmatched music experience with the Anker SoundCore Sport XL speaker.

Specifications of Anker SoundCore Sport XL 16 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker:

Power Output: 16 watts

Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth

Durability: Water-resistant

Battery life: Up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With 16 watts of output, the Anker SoundCore Sport XL delivers rich and immersive audio. It may lack some advanced features found in higher-end speakers, such as voice assistant integration or EQ controls. Its water-resistant design makes it suitable for outdoor activities and ensures durability. While it offers powerful sound, its larger size and weight may not be ideal for ultra-portability.

7. Zebronics ZEB-100 MOVING MONSTER X8L Wireless Bluetooth Trolley Speaker With Supporting SD Card, USB, AUX, FM, Remote Control, Wireless Mic & RGB Lighting. (24 Watt)

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day present that can move mountains with sound, check out this speaker from Zebronics. The Zebronics X8L is a true entertainment beast and supports SD cards, USB, AUX, FM, and even comes with a remote control and wireless mic for added convenience. RGB lighting adds a lot of colour to every part and occasion. Enjoy versatile connectivity and user-friendly options so that your next party, gathering, and solo jam sessions become more fun and accentuated with rich sound quality and dynamic lighting effects.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-100 MOVING MONSTER X8L Wireless Bluetooth Trolley Speaker With Supporting SD Card, USB, AUX, FM, Remote Control, Wireless Mic & RGB Lighting. (24 Watt):

Power Output: 24 Watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth, SD Card, USB, AUX, FM Radio

Additional Features: Remote Control, Wireless Microphone

Lighting: RGB Lighting Effects

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile connectivity with Bluetooth, SD card, USB, AUX, and FM radio options The speaker's 24 Watts power output may not be sufficient for larger gatherings or outdoor events. Enhanced control with a remote control While decent, the sound quality may not match higher-end speakers in the market, particularly for audiophiles seeking premium audio experiences.

8. JBL Clip 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Pro Sound, Integrated Carabiner, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Dust & Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue & Pink)

Looking to gift something special this Valentine's Day? Consider the JBL Clip 4 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker. With JBL Pro Sound and a rugged design, it's perfect for outdoor adventures or romantic getaways. Its integrated carabiner allows you to clip it anywhere for easy portability. Available in vibrant colors like Blue & Pink, it adds a touch of style to any occasion. Dust and waterproof features ensure durability, while Type C charging keeps it powered up. Surprise your loved one with music on-the-go with the JBL Clip 4!

Specifications of JBL Clip 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Pro Sound, Integrated Carabiner, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Dust & Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue & Pink):

Bluetooth allows seamless wireless connectivity.

Provides extended playback time for uninterrupted enjoyment.

Waterproof rating ensures durability against water splashes and dust.

Integrated carabiner facilitates easy attachment to bags, belts, or straps.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The integrated carabiner and compact design make it easy to carry anywhere, perfect for outdoor activities. While it offers good sound quality for its size, audiophiles may prefer more powerful speakers for a richer audio experience. With its waterproof and dustproof design, it's suitable for use in various environments, including by the pool or at the beach. The absence of a built-in microphone means it can't be used for hands-free calling, which may be a downside for some users.

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Connectivity Microphone Portability boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker Bluetooth No Yes JBL Go 3 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker Bluetooth No Yes ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker Bluetooth, AUX Yes Yes Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker Bluetooth Yes Yes Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers Bluetooth Yes Yes Anker SoundCore Sport XL 16 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bluetooth No Yes Zebronics ZEB-100 MOVING MONSTER X8L Wireless Bluetooth Bluetooth, AUX, Yes Yes JBL Clip 4 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker Bluetooth No Yes

Best value for money Among the options listed, the JBL Go 3 offers excellent value for money with its compact design, waterproof feature, and vibrant sound. It's a perfect companion for outdoor activities or casual listening sessions, delivering quality audio performance at an affordable price point.

Best overall product The Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker stands out as the best overall product due to its compact and lightweight design, impressive battery life, waterproof and dustproof features, as well as the added convenience of hands-free calling. It offers a combination of durability, portability, and excellent sound quality, making it a versatile option for various listening environments.

How to find the right speakers under ₹ 5000 When searching for speakers under ₹5000, consider factors such as connectivity options, microphone support, portability, and sound quality. Determine your usage scenarios—whether you need speakers for outdoor adventures, home listening, or both. Look for features like Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming, microphone support for hands-free calls, and portability for easy transport. Read reviews and compare specifications to ensure the speakers meet your requirements within your budget. Additionally, consider brands known for their audio quality and durability. By evaluating these factors, you can find speakers that provide excellent performance and value within the ₹5000 price range.

FAQs Question : Can I connect these speakers to my smartphone via Bluetooth? Ans : Yes, all the speakers listed offer Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming. Question : Do any of these speakers support hands-free calling? Ans : Yes, some models like the Sony SRS-XB100 and the Tribit MaxSound Plus feature built-in microphones for hands-free calls. Question : Are these speakers waterproof? Ans : Several options like the JBL Go 3 and the Sony SRS-XB100 are waterproof, making them suitable for outdoor use. Question : Do any of these speakers support external memory cards or USB drives? Ans : Yes, speakers like the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 and the Zebronics ZEB-100 MOVING MONSTER X8L support external memory cards and USB drives. Question : Can I use these speakers for parties? Ans : Absolutely, many of these speakers, such as the Tribit MaxSound Plus and the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500, offer powerful sound output suitable for parties and gatherings.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!