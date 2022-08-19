Adidas launches a solar-powered headphones: Details on price, specs & more

Adidas RPT-02 SOL solar powered based headphones has a solar charging panel at the top, made by the Sweden based company Exeger. This panel allows the device to charge on their own when exposed to sunlight. Moreover, the panel covers the top of the headband, creating a larger surface area for the headphones to capture both natural and artificial light for charging. Further, the inner headband and ear cushions of this device are claimed to be removable and washable, as per Adidas.