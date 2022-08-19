Adidas launches a solar-powered headphones: Details on price, specs & more

The solar-powered wireless headphones from Adidas pack 45mm dynamic drivers and include Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. This device is IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.
Adidas has launched its RPT-02 SOL solar-powered wireless headphones in the US. These headphones are developed with the ability to charge using both natural and artificial light. This device packs a control knob to answer or reject calls, control volume, and also skip tracks and more.
The solar-powered wireless headphones from Adidas pack 45mm dynamic drivers and include Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. This device is IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. According to Adidas, this new audio device offers up to 80 hours of playback time.
Price & availability of Adidas RPT-02 SOL
The price of Adidas RPT-02 SOL solar-powered wireless headphones is set at $229 which is approximately ₹18,000. At the moment, this device is listed on the company website in Night Grey and Solar Yellow colour variants. Moreover, Adidas would start shipping the solar-powered based wireless headphones on August 23, 2022.
Specification of Adidas RPT-02 SOL
These new Adidas RPT-02 SOL solar powered based headphones come with 45mm dynamic drivers that have a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 105dB, and an impedance of 320hms. The device is equipped with microphones and a pack of five way control knob for on, off, play, pause, replay, and pairing to devices including light status indicators.
Adidas RPT-02 SOL solar powered based headphones has a solar charging panel at the top, made by the Sweden based company Exeger. This panel allows the device to charge on their own when exposed to sunlight. Moreover, the panel covers the top of the headband, creating a larger surface area for the headphones to capture both natural and artificial light for charging. Further, the inner headband and ear cushions of this device are claimed to be removable and washable, as per Adidas.
The new headphones from Adidas come with an IPX4 rated body which is dust and water resistant. It offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 metres. These wireless headphones are compatible with Adidas Headphones app that allows users control the solar-powered gadget from their Android or iOS smartphones.
Adidas claims that the Adidas RPT-02 SOL solar powered based headphones can provide up to 80 hours of playback on a single charge of two hours and also get charged via USB Type-C cable.