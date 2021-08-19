After Apple made the big move to stop providing a charger with its flagship smartphone series, many prominent manufacturers made light of the decision. However, it seems more and more OEMs are now moving to the same model. Google is the latest to announce that their Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will not come with a charger in the box.

The reasoning behind the move is also identical to what Apple had announced during its presentation. The search giant claims that since most users already have a USB Type C charger, they should be including unnecessary chargers which would eventually cause harm to the environment.

South Korean smartphone manufacturers had also announced that their flagship won't come with a new charger, considering the impact on the environment. Google has not made it clear if the exclusion of a new charger in the box, will impact the price of the new smartphone.

Google 5a that was launched on Wednesday may now become the last Google Pixel device to get a charger in the box.

Google will be launching the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this year. It will also be the first device to sport Google's home-grown Tensor chipset which has been developed specifically for smartphones.

The new Pixel devices will also get a re-worked design. The company claims that have upgraded the rear camera system. In order to house the improved sensors and lenses Google has ditched the traditional square design. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have new materials and finishes, too

