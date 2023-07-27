Korean smartphone maker Samsung will manufacture its new flagship devices Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 to meet local requirements. The new devices will be launched in India on 18 August, with pre-bookings starting on 27 July.

Confirming the news about both the flagship devices being manufactured in India, Samsung SouthWest Asia President and CEO J B Park said, "Both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 will be manufactured at India factory in Noida,"

Meanwhile, Samsung India Senior Vice President (Mobile Business) Raju Pullan informed that customers in India will get ‘made in India’ Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 devices from the start. He said, “Consumers in India look at products that are value for money, aspirational and add value to them overall. I witness this even in rural markets. If these are provided to consumers, we see strong adoption for new categories,"

Foldable smartphones in India will grow at over 65 percent year-on-year while the foldable segment and Samsung will have an edge due to its brand salience and market stewardship, CyberMedia Research (CMR) Industry Intelligence Group Head Prabhu Ram was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 price:

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has two models. The base variant packs 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, priced at ₹99,999. Another model is equipped with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It costs ₹1,09,999. The smartphone will be available in Mint, Cream, Graphite and Lavender colour options.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available in three variants – 12GB RAM paired with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB internal storage priced at ₹1,54,999, ₹1,64,999 and ₹1,84,999, respectively. It will be available in Icy Blue, Cream and Phantom Black colour options.

