After iPhones, now 'Made in India' Samsung phones: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 to be manufactured in India1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Samsung will manufacture its new flagship devices, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, in India to meet local requirements. The devices will be launched on August 18th.
Korean smartphone maker Samsung will manufacture its new flagship devices Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 to meet local requirements. The new devices will be launched in India on 18 August, with pre-bookings starting on 27 July.
