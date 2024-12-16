I tested both the Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite laptops across various tasks, from gaming to productivity. While both offer impressive performance, there are key differences that could sway your decision while buying an AI lapto. Find out which one came out on top.

Since Apple moved from Intel processors to its own ARM chipsets, the race to create an efficient ARM processor for Windows laptops has grown. Both Qualcomm and Intel released their processors for Windows laptops in late 2023, aiming to provide the best efficiency without losing power. Both processors perform well in terms of speed and battery life, but compatibility plays a big role in deciding between the two.

After testing laptops powered by both processors, I found myself leaning more towards one option. I reviewed the laptops in different scenarios to check performance, battery life, compatibility, and other features. Each processor has its strengths and weaknesses, making the choice more complicated. If you’re trying to figure out which laptop suits you better, keep reading to see what I discovered.

This comparison is based on my experience with the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V and the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100) processors. I tried these processors in HP Omnibook Ultra Flip and HP OmniBook X laptop respectively. If you are interested, check out my full review of HP OmniBook X and HP OmniBook Ultra Flip laptops.

Intel Core Ultra 7 vs Snapdragon X Elite specifications

Feature Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100) Architecture x86-64 (64-bit) Armv8.7-A (64-bit) Cores/Threads 8 cores, 8 threads 12 cores, 12 threads Clock Speed Base: 2.2 GHz, Boost: 4.8 GHz Base: 0.7 GHz, Boost: 3.4 GHz Manufacturing Node 3 nm 4 nm Cache 26 MB 42 MB Thermal Design Power (TDP) 17 W (base) 23 W (base) Integrated Graphics Intel Arc Graphics 140V Adreno GPU Compatibility Windows 11, Linux Windows 10/11 (ARM), Linux

Intel Core Ultra 7 vs Snapdragon X Elite performance When we talk about efficient processors, our minds often associate them with lower power and performance. However, both Intel and Qualcomm have shattered this misconception with their efficient processors. These processors feature a comparable number of cores to traditional desktop or laptop processors. Although they fall slightly short in thread count, this does not prevent them from delivering impressive performance.

Both processors excel in single-core tasks, making them ideal for gaming and ensuring the operating system remains responsive and snappy. Productivity tasks like video editing, coding, and other multi-threaded applications also run smoothly on both processors. In some scenarios, these processors even surpass Apple’s M1 chipset, which is a remarkable achievement for Windows-based devices.

I tested these processors by performing a variety of tasks, and surprisingly, both delivered exceptional performance across all scenarios. Most of my workday is spent on browsers, primarily Google Chrome, where I typically manage more than 20 tabs simultaneously. On my personal or work laptop, this often results in noticeable stuttering after a few minutes. However, these processors handled the workload effortlessly.

To push the limits, I increased the number of tabs to around 50, and still, there were no stutters or performance issues with the laptops. The responsiveness remained consistent, which was incredibly impressive for such demanding multitasking. Some credit is due for the DDR5 RAM for its blazing fast speed.

Check out these Snapdragon powered laptops

Intel Core Ultra 7 vs Snapdragon X Elite thermals and noise Thermals and noise primarily depend on the laptop's build rather than the processor itself. In my case, both laptops featured active cooling systems, and I noticed minimal to no noise during regular usage. The fans ramped up when performing intensive tasks like video rendering or gaming, but even then, the fan noise stayed within acceptable limits. You wouldn’t notice the sound unless you specifically listened for it. This was consistent across both laptops I tested.

In terms of heating, I observed very minimal heat buildup during testing. One side of the keyboard would get slightly warm while gaming, but in my opinion, that’s entirely acceptable under such circumstances. If you’re looking for processors that offer quiet operation while delivering high performance, either of these options would be an excellent choice.

Intel Core Ultra 7 vs Snapdragon X Elite compatibility Compatibility is a significant factor that can influence your choice between these processors. The Intel Core Ultra is an x86 processor, meaning it can run a standard version of Windows and all software ever created for the Windows platform. On the other hand, the Snapdragon X Elite, being an ARM processor, operates on a specialised version of Windows designed for ARM architecture.

The list of compatible software for the Snapdragon X Elite is still relatively short. While it’s expanding rapidly, it will take time before developers start focusing extensively on creating software optimised specifically for ARM chipsets.

In short, the Intel processor has a big advantage in compatibility, running software seamlessly and without any issues. Although popular software like browsers, video editors, and more is already available for Snapdragon, occasional glitches and bugs persist. This makes Intel Core Ultra the more reliable option in this category. This brings us to the next point, which is closely tied to compatibility: gaming.

Intel Core Ultra 7 vs Snapdragon X Elite gaming performance Gaming on these chipsets offers completely different experiences, largely due to compatibility issues. The Intel Core Ultra is equipped with Intel Arc graphics, which are significantly more powerful than the Adreno GPU integrated into the Snapdragon X Elite processors. The Intel Core Ultra can handle modern titles at approximately 60 frames per second. For instance, I tested Forza Horizon 4 and Doom Eternal, both of which ran smoothly without any stuttering.

In contrast, the Snapdragon X Elite delivered comparable performance when running GTA 5, but modern games posed compatibility challenges. This highlights the ARM architecture's limitations in gaming, at least for now. When it comes to gaming, the Intel Core Ultra clearly takes the lead and is the better option for gaming enthusiasts.

Check out the Intel Core Ultra laptops

Intel Core Ultra 7 vs Snapdragon X Elite AI features When it comes to AI-related features, both the Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite processors offer similar capabilities. They both support advanced AI-driven tasks such as real-time image processing, voice recognition, and task automation. With hardware acceleration dedicated to AI workloads, you can expect swift performance for AI-enhanced applications, whether it's for productivity or creative work. In everyday use, both processors seamlessly integrate AI functions to optimise performance, making them equally adept at handling the growing number of AI-powered tools and applications on the market.

Intel Core Ultra 7 vs Snapdragon X Elite battery performance As for battery life, both the Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite processors are incredibly efficient, offering over 10 hours of usage on a single charge under normal conditions. Whether you’re browsing the web, working on documents, or watching videos, you can easily make it through a full day of work without reaching for the charger. The efficient designs of both processors ensure that power-hungry tasks don’t drain the battery quickly, allowing for prolonged usage, making them reliable choices for users who value long-lasting battery life.

Intel Core Ultra 7 vs Snapdragon X Elite price and conclusion When it comes to choosing between the Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite processors, your decision will largely depend on your specific needs and budget. While both processors are excellent in their own right, there are clear distinctions that cater to different use cases.

In terms of pricing, the Snapdragon variant is generally more affordable, as was the case with the laptops I tested. If the Snapdragon processor supports all the software you rely on for work and you’re not particularly interested in gaming, this option offers great value for money. It provides impressive performance for everyday productivity and excels in efficiency, making it ideal for users prioritising battery life and lightweight multitasking.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for an all-rounder laptop that handles everything from gaming to productivity and offers broader compatibility, the Intel Core Ultra is the better choice. However, you’ll need to spend more for this processor, as Intel-powered laptops typically come with a higher price tag.

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : Which processor is better for gaming, Intel Core Ultra or Snapdragon X Elite? Ans : The Intel Core Ultra outperforms the Snapdragon X Elite in gaming, offering smoother performance, especially in modern titles, thanks to its Intel Arc graphics. The Snapdragon X Elite struggles with some newer games due to compatibility issues. Question : Do both processors offer long battery life? Ans : Yes, both processors provide excellent battery life, easily lasting over 10 hours on a single charge under typical usage, including browsing and media consumption. Question : Is software compatibility better with Intel or Snapdragon processors? Ans : Intel Core Ultra has a clear advantage in compatibility, as it supports a wide range of software designed for Windows. Snapdragon X Elite, being ARM-based, is limited to ARM-specific software and faces compatibility challenges with certain applications. Question : Which laptop is better for productivity tasks like video editing? Ans : Both processors handle productivity tasks well, but the Intel Core Ultra is better suited for demanding software due to its higher single-core and multi-core performance. Snapdragon X Elite, while capable, still faces some software compatibility issues. Question : How do the two processors compare in terms of pricing? Ans : The Snapdragon X Elite laptops are typically priced lower than their Intel Core Ultra counterparts, offering a more budget-friendly option if you don’t need high-end gaming performance or full software compatibility.