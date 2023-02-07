Ahead of OnePlus 11 5G global launch event, OnePlus Ace 2 announced in China
- OnePlus Ace 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
OnePlus will finally unveil the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone for global markets at its Cloud 11 event today. The company will also announce OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro and other devices at the event. Ahead of the launch, the company has launched the OnePlus Ace 2 in its home country. For those unaware, the smartphone will debut in India as OnePlus 11R.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×