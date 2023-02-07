OnePlus will finally unveil the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone for global markets at its Cloud 11 event today. The company will also announce OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro and other devices at the event. Ahead of the launch, the company has launched the OnePlus Ace 2 in its home country. For those unaware, the smartphone will debut in India as OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus Ace 2 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display having 1.5K resolution, 1450 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Ace 2 features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front. Silver and Black are the colour variants of the smartphone.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Android 13 based custom ColorOS 13 operating system. The Indian model will likely have a layer of OxygenOS 13.

OnePlus Ace 2 houses a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100 watt fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, the device boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are some of the connectivity features available on OnePlus Ace 2. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 204 grams.

OnePlus Ace 2 pricing

OnePlus Ace 2 has three variants – 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2799 (approx. ₹34,100). The 12GB + 512GB variant, on the other hand, costs CNY 3099 (approx. ₹37,800). The high-end model with 16GB RAM costs CNY 3499 (approx. ₹42,700).