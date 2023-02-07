Ahead of OnePlus 11 5G global launch event, OnePlus Ace 2 announced in China

OnePlus will finally unveil the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone for global markets at its Cloud 11 event today. The company will also announce OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro and other devices at the event. Ahead of the launch, the company has launched the OnePlus Ace 2 in its home country. For those unaware, the smartphone will debut in India as OnePlus 11R.

