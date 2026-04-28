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AI is everywhere in 2026 and these 8 AI tablets are quietly getting smarter every day

AI tablets from brands like Samsung, Apple and Lenovo now offer smarter multitasking, better optimisation and improved efficiency for modern workflows.

Published28 Apr 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Smarter tablets designed to adapt to how you work and use them.
Smarter tablets designed to adapt to how you work and use them.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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AI is no longer just a feature reserved for flagship phones or cloud tools. In 2026, it is becoming a core part of how devices function, especially in tablets that are expected to handle work, study and creative tasks more efficiently.

Our PicksBest overallValue for moneyCompact designFlasgship performanceIn-box pen and keyboardFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Modern AI tablets use intelligent optimisation to improve performance, manage background processes and enhance multitasking. Features like smart note assistance, image generation tools and adaptive power management are now built directly into the system experience. With brands like Samsung, Apple and Lenovo pushing AI capabilities forward, these tablets are evolving into more capable and responsive devices for everyday use.

BEST OVERALL

The Redmi Pad is an entry-level AI-enabled tablet featuring a large display, balanced performance, and reliable battery life for everyday tasks. It supports both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, making it suitable for on-the-go use. The tablet offers decent multimedia performance with optimised speakers and smooth UI experience. Its AI-backed features enhance usability for basic productivity and entertainment. Ideal for students and casual users, it delivers strong value with dependable performance at an accessible price point.

Specifications

Display
10.61-inch LCD
Processor
MediaTek Helio G99
Battery
8000 mAh
OS
Android with MIUI Pad
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + 4G

Reason to buy

Good value for money

Reliable battery life

Reason to avoid

Average camera performance

Not suited for heavy gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth performance, solid battery life, and large display. Many mention it works well for online classes and entertainment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable pricing with balanced performance and reliable everyday usability.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Redmi Pad Pro upgrades the experience with a larger display, Snapdragon processor, and massive 10000mAh battery for extended usage. It offers improved performance for multitasking, gaming, and media consumption compared to standard budget tablets. The higher refresh rate display enhances smoothness, while AI features optimise productivity tasks. Its premium design and long battery endurance make it suitable for both entertainment and work. It stands out as a strong mid-range tablet option.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch LCD
Processor
Snapdragon 7 series
Battery
10000 mAh
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
OS
HyperOS / Android

Reason to buy

Large immersive display

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Slightly heavier

Charging speed could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smooth display, strong battery backup, and improved performance. Many highlight its suitability for media consumption.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for a bigger screen, better performance, and long-lasting battery in a mid-range tablet.

This Samsung Galaxy tablet offers a high refresh rate display combined with large storage and stereo speakers for immersive usage. It delivers smooth navigation and reliable multitasking, supported by Samsung’s refined One UI ecosystem. The display quality enhances video streaming, while solid battery performance supports long sessions. Built for both productivity and entertainment, it integrates well with other Samsung devices, making it ideal for users already within the Samsung ecosystem.

Specifications

Display
High refresh rate LCD
Storage
Up to 128 GB
Audio
Stereo speakers
OS
Android with One UI
Connectivity
Wi-Fi

Reason to buy

Smooth UI experience

Good ecosystem integration

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

Average charging speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate display smoothness and reliable performance. Many highlight Samsung’s software experience as a strong advantage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for a refined user experience with smooth performance and ecosystem benefits.

COMPACT DESIGN

The OnePlus Pad delivers a premium tablet experience with Dolby Vision display, high refresh rate, and powerful speakers. Designed for productivity and entertainment, it offers smooth multitasking with optimised software performance. The large battery ensures long usage, while fast charging minimises downtime. Its sleek design and strong hardware make it suitable for gaming, streaming, and office tasks. It is positioned as a premium alternative with balanced performance and design.

Specifications

Display
11.61-inch LCD
Refresh Rate
144 Hz
Audio
Quad speakers
Battery
9510 mAh
OS
OxygenOS

Reason to buy

Smooth high refresh display

Strong audio output

Reason to avoid

No cellular option

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the display smoothness and powerful speakers. Many appreciate its premium build quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for a premium tablet experience with smooth visuals and strong multimedia performance.

FLASGSHIP PERFORMANCE

This Xiaomi flagship tablet combines a powerful Snapdragon processor with a high-resolution display for smooth performance across tasks. Designed for premium users, it supports advanced multitasking, gaming, and productivity applications. The large battery ensures long-lasting use, while fast charging keeps downtime minimal. Its sleek design and improved UI experience enhance everyday usability. It is ideal for users seeking flagship-level performance without extremely high pricing.

Specifications

Display
High-resolution LCD
Processor
Snapdragon chipset
Battery
Large capacity
OS
Android with HyperOS
Storage
High capacity

Reason to buy

Strong flagship performance

Smooth multitasking

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

Limited availability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast performance and smooth interface. Many highlight its strong value compared to other flagship tablets.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for flagship performance at a comparatively competitive price.

The Brave Ark SmartChoice tablet is an AI-enabled device designed for budget-conscious users seeking essential features. It includes a Snapdragon processor, decent display, and stable performance for daily tasks like browsing and media consumption. The lightweight build makes it portable, while the AI integration enhances usability. It is suitable for students and casual users who need a simple and reliable tablet experience without high investment.

Specifications

Display
Standard LCD
Processor
Snapdragon
Battery
Moderate capacity
OS
Android
Connectivity
Wi-Fi

Reason to buy

Affordable pricing

Lightweight design

Reason to avoid

Limited performance power

Average display quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it budget-friendly and easy to use. Many say it is suitable for basic tasks and light usage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for an affordable tablet with essential features for everyday use.

This OnePlus tablet with Snapdragon processor and cellular connectivity offers powerful performance for both work and entertainment. It supports multitasking, gaming, and streaming with ease, thanks to its optimised software and strong hardware. The addition of cellular support enhances portability, making it ideal for professionals on the move. Its large battery and efficient performance ensure extended usage without frequent charging, making it a versatile premium tablet.

Specifications

Display
Large LCD
Processor
Snapdragon
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + Cellular
Battery
High capacity
OS
OxygenOS

Reason to buy

Strong performance

Cellular connectivity

Reason to avoid

Higher price

Limited accessories

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight fast performance and flexibility with cellular support. Many appreciate its smooth multitasking ability.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for powerful performance combined with mobile connectivity for flexible usage.

IN-BOX PEN AND KEYBOARD

The Lenovo tablet offers productivity-focused features including keyboard support and a high-resolution display. Powered by a Snapdragon processor, it delivers reliable performance for office tasks, online classes, and media consumption. The device is designed for versatility, functioning as both a tablet and lightweight laptop alternative. Its balanced hardware and software integration make it suitable for students and professionals looking for a productivity-oriented tablet experience.

Specifications

Display
High-resolution LCD
Processor
Snapdragon
Accessories
Keyboard support
Battery
Large capacity
OS
Android

Reason to buy

Productivity-focused design

Keyboard compatibility

Reason to avoid

Not ideal for heavy gaming

Average audio performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its productivity features and ease of use. Many find it suitable for work and study purposes.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for a versatile tablet that supports productivity and multitasking efficiently.

Factors to consider when buying a tablet

  • AI capabilities: Look for built-in AI features that improve productivity, such as smart note tools or app optimisation.
  • Processor performance: A powerful chipset with AI support ensures smoother multitasking and better responsiveness.
  • RAM and storage: Higher RAM helps handle multiple apps, while fast storage improves system speed.
  • Display quality: High-resolution screens improve clarity for work, streaming and creative tasks.
  • Battery efficiency: AI-driven power management helps extend usage time during daily tasks.

What makes an AI tablet different from a regular tablet?

AI tablets include intelligent software and hardware optimisation that improve performance, manage tasks efficiently and enhance overall usability. These systems can adapt to usage patterns and help deliver a smoother experience over time.

Are AI tablets useful for everyday users?

Yes, even for basic usage, AI can improve responsiveness, reduce lag and enhance battery performance. The changes may feel subtle but contribute to a more consistent experience.

Can AI tablets replace laptops for productivity?

For many users, AI tablets can handle tasks like document work, note-taking and multitasking efficiently. However, for heavier workloads, laptops may still offer more flexibility depending on usage.

Top 3 features of best AI tablets

AI tabletsProcessorBatteryConnectivity
Redmi PadHelio G998000 mAhWi-Fi + 4G
Redmi Pad ProSnapdragon10000 mAhWi-Fi
Samsung Galaxy TabExynos/SnapdragonLargeWi-Fi
OnePlus PadMediaTek Dimensity9510 mAhWi-Fi
Xiaomi Flagship TabletSnapdragonLargeWi-Fi
Brave Ark TabletSnapdragonModerateWi-Fi
OnePlus Cellular TabletSnapdragonLargeWi-Fi + 4G
Lenovo SmartchoiceSnapdragonLargeWi-Fi

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HomeTechnologyGadgetsAI is everywhere in 2026 and these 8 AI tablets are quietly getting smarter every day

FAQs

Do AI tablets really improve performance?

They optimise how resources are used, which can result in smoother multitasking and better efficiency during daily tasks.

Are AI features visible to users?

Some features are noticeable, such as smart suggestions and editing tools, while others work in the background.

Do these tablets support creative work?

Many AI tablets include tools for drawing, editing and note-taking, making them useful for creative workflows.

Is battery life better in AI tablets?

AI-based optimisation can help manage power usage more efficiently, improving overall battery performance.

Are AI tablets expensive?

They are available across different price segments, with both mid-range and premium options available.

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