AI+ Pulse 2 with 120Hz display and 6,000mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹5,999

AI+ has launched the second generation of its budget-conscious Pulse 2 smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz refresh rate and Android 16-based UI onboard. The phone will take on other sub- ₹10,000 devices in the Indian market like the Poco C71, Lava Bold N1, Tecno Spark Go 3, Realme P4 Lite and others.

AI+ Pulse 2 price and availability: The AI+ Pulse 2 comes in two storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage. As part of the launch offer (for the first 24 hours), the base variant is priced at ₹5,999 while the top variant will cost ₹7,999. The company has not shared what the pricing of the device will be after the launch window.

The Pulse 2 comes in five colour variants: Green, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black. The phone will go on sale starting 11 March at 12 PM and will be available to buy via Flipkart.

AI+ Pulse 2 specifications: AI+ Pulse 2 features a 6.745-inch HD+ V-Notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of typical brightness. The phone comes with IP64 water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to withstand water splashes or light rainfall at most but not full submersion under water.

Feature Specification Display 6.745-inch HD+ V-Notch, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness Processor Octa-core Unisoc T7250 RAM 4GB / 6GB (LPDDR4x) Storage 64GB / 128GB (eMMC) Front Camera 8MP Battery 6,000mAh Charging 18W wired fast charging OS NxtQuantum OS (based on Android 16) Durability IP64 water and dust resistance Colors Green, Blue, Pink, Purple, Black

​On the performance front, the phone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor and is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. On the front is an upgraded 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

As for the software, the Pulse 2 runs on the company's own NxtQuantum OS based on Android 16. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W of wired fast charging.