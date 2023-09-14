Air conditioner in ₹45,000 range: Check out the top picks

Air conditioner in ₹45,000 range: Check out the top picks11 min read 14 Sep 2023, 05:22 PM IST
There are many air conditioners in the ₹45,000 range, but which one would be the best for you? Read on to see our list of the best options in the segment along with a deep-dive about every model.
As the scorching Indian summer gradually recedes, it ushers in a season of opportunities for those seeking the best deals on air conditioners. The Indian market has long been influenced by price considerations, and finding the right air conditioner is all about maximizing value.