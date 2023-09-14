Air conditioner in ₹45,000 range: Check out the top picks

As the scorching Indian summer gradually recedes, it ushers in a season of opportunities for those seeking the best deals on air conditioners. The Indian market has long been influenced by price considerations, and finding the right air conditioner is all about maximizing value.

Investing in an air conditioner now, while the prices are competitive, is a prudent choice as it ensures your comfort and well-being in the face of the ever-intensifying summer. As the market buzzes with offerings from various brands, it's essential to navigate the sea of choices and make an informed decision.

In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the top air conditioners in the ₹45,000 price range. We'll dive into their features, advantages, and disadvantages, helping you make a well-informed choice for your cooling needs. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, smart technology, or sheer cooling power, we've got you covered with a selection that caters to diverse preferences.

1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Panasonic, a trusted name in Indian households for years, offers the 1.5 Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi inverter smart split AC, a testament to their commitment to quality. This AC boasts an array of features, including a 7-in-1 convertible mode with AI intelligence for optimal cooling and energy savings. Its 100% copper condenser ensures durability, and the PM 0.1 air purification filter ensures clean, healthy air. The Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control via Alexa and Hey Google add convenience, while the 4-way swing ensures consistent cooling. With low noise operation and environmental-friendly refrigerant, it's a great choice.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 9 years on Compressor, 5 years on Outdoor Unit

Inverter Compressor: Twin Cool Inverter with variable speed

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Pros Cons Smart AI features for energy-efficient cooling Relatively higher price point Reliable and longstanding brand Requires Wi-Fi for full functionality

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG's 1.5 Ton 5-Star AI DUAL inverter split AC stands out with its advanced AI Dual Inverter technology, offering flexibility in cooling capacity to suit varying needs. This 5-star rated AC boasts impressive energy efficiency, keeping electricity bills in check. The AI features, like VIRAAT and HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection, enhance the overall air quality. With a 10-year warranty on the compressor and robust build quality, it's a reliable choice.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 5 Years on PCB, 1 Year on product

Inverter Compressor: DUAL Inverter

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Pros Cons AI Dual Inverter technology Higher initial cost Advanced air purification features Requires stable power supply

3. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

Voltas, a trusted Indian brand, presents its 1.5 Ton 5-Star inverter split AC, perfect for beating the scorching heat. This AC offers versatility with its 4-in-1 adjustable mode, allowing you to tailor the cooling capacity to your needs. It's highly energy-efficient, boasting a 5-star rating. With a copper condenser coil, it ensures robust cooling and longevity, while features like anti-dust and antimicrobial protection contribute to healthier air quality. Voltas' commitment to quality and energy efficiency makes this AC a reliable and eco-conscious choice for Indian households.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 10 Years on Compressor

Refrigerant: R32

Noise Level: IDU - 47 dB

Stabilizer-Free Operation (110 - 285 V)

Pros Cons Indian brand with a strong reputation Installation charges may apply Energy-efficient and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant Suitable for medium-sized rooms

4. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5-Star inverter split AC is a cooling powerhouse with its Convertible 5-in-1 modes, offering flexibility to match your needs. With a 5-star BEE rating and an impressive ISEER rating of 5.16 W/W, it's energy-efficient and eco-friendly, using R32 refrigerant. The copper condenser coil ensures efficient cooling and minimal maintenance. Notable features include 3-Step Auto Clean, Easy to Clean Filter, and Triple Protection Plus. While it excels in cooling modes and energy efficiency, installation charges and suitable room size should be considered.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Warranty: 1 Year Standard, 10 Years on Digital Inverter Compressor

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Pros Cons Versatile Convertible 5-in-1 cooling modes Requires consistent power supply Low maintenance with copper condenser coil Suitable for medium-sized rooms only

5. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3-star inverter split AC is an efficient cooling solution with a focus on healthy air. It features a PM 2.5 filter to ensure you breathe clean and purified air. The rotary compressor offers energy efficiency, and the copper condenser coil provides effective cooling while requiring minimal maintenance. Additional features like Coanda airflow and Power chill enhance your cooling experience. While it excels in air purification, it's worth noting that this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms and operates with a noise level of 33 dB indoors.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Pros Cons Effective PM 2.5 Filter for healthy air 3-star rating Copper condenser coil ensures efficient cooling Moderate noise level

6. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5-Star convertible 5 in 1 cooling inverter split AC is a stellar choice for cooling needs. Its 4-way swing ensures even cooling, while hydrophilic Blue Fins enhance durability by preventing corrosion. The self-diagnosis feature simplifies troubleshooting. With 5-star energy efficiency and a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor, this AC offers both performance and longevity. It's a smart investment for efficient and reliable cooling in your space.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Warranty: 10 years on inverter compressor, 5 years on PCB, 1 year on Product

Noise Level: 30.8 dB

Ambient Temperature: 54 degrees Celsius

Pros Cons 5-in-1 Convertible cooling for personalized comfort Suitable for small-sized rooms Self-diagnosis feature for easy troubleshooting

7. Carrier Emperia Lxl 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split White

The Carrier Emperia Lxl 1.5 Ton 5 Star inverter split AC is a feature-packed cooling solution. With Flexi Cool 6-in-1 modes and a backlit remote, it offers versatile cooling options. It prioritizes your health with a PM 2.5 filter and refrigerant leakage detector. Hydro Blue coating ensures durability, and the Follow Me feature keeps you comfortable. The Hybrid Jet Alpha Technology and Auto Cleaner enhance performance. Other highlights include a hidden display, high air flow, stabilizer-free operation up to 48°C, Aqua Cleaner protection, and double drainage. This AC is a powerhouse of cooling innovation with a 10-year compressor warranty.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Flexi Cool 6-in-1 modes

Refrigerant Leakage Detector

PM 2.5 Filter

Hydro Blue Coating

Follow Me feature

Hybrid Jet Alpha Technology

Auto Cleaner

Hidden Display

Pros Cons Versatile cooling with Flexi Cool modes No smart features Hydro Blue coating enhances durability Hybrid Jet Alpha Technology and Auto Cleaner improve performance

8. Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star fixed speed window AC is a powerful cooling solution for large rooms. Its copper condenser and highly efficient rotary compressor ensure effective cooling even in extreme temperatures. The 3-star energy rating makes it relatively energy-efficient. This AC offers versatile modes, including Comfort Sleep and Turbo Cooling, to cater to different needs. It also features humidity control, dust filters, and self-diagnosis for enhanced convenience. While it provides robust cooling, it lacks some advanced features found in newer models. Nevertheless, it's a reliable choice for those seeking efficient window AC cooling.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 2 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser

Modes: Auto/Cool/Fan/Dry

Noise Level: 53 dB

Dust Filters

Eco Mode

Timer Off/On

Multi Sensors

Hydrophilic Blue Evaporator Fins

Pros Cons Effective cooling for large rooms Lacks advanced features like smart connectivity Versatile modes and features like Comfort Sleep and Turbo Cooling Fixed speed compressor Self-diagnosis for easy troubleshooting

9. Lloyd 2 Ton 3 Star Window Copper Condenser Air Conditioner

Are you searching for powerful cooling to combat scorching summers? Look no further than the Lloyd 2 Ton 3 Star window AC. With a cooling capacity of 2 tons and a copper condenser, it's designed to efficiently cool large spaces of up to 240 sqft. This AC boasts a self-diagnosis function for easy troubleshooting and maintenance. While it offers decent cooling, it lacks some advanced features found in newer models. However, its affordability and reliability make it a suitable choice for those seeking effective cooling without breaking the bank.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 2 Tons (24000 BTU)

Copper Condenser

Dust Filter

Antibacterial Filter

Product Dimensions: 26D x 30.7W x 16.9H cm

1-Year Comprehensive Warranty

5-Year Compressor Warranty

Pros Cons Powerful 2-ton cooling capacity Lacks advanced features like smart connectivity Copper condenser for efficient cooling Not as energy-efficient as higher-rated models Suitable for cooling larger rooms Can be noisy

10. HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Window Inverter AC

Imagine a scorching summer day, and you return home longing for a cool oasis. Hitachi's 1.5 Ton 5 Star window inverter AC is your answer. With its inverter compressor, it efficiently cools rooms sized 150-180 sq. ft., even in searing heat (up to 43°C). Its 5-star energy rating ensures high efficiency, and the copper condenser guarantees low maintenance. The AC offers versatile modes and comes with an LCD remote for convenience. While it's a great cooling solution, it may be a bit expensive compared to non-inverter models.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4900 Kilowatts

Inverter Compressor

Remote Controlled

Anti-Bacterial Filter

Dehumidifier

Product Dimensions: 75.5D x 66W x 43H cm

1-Year Comprehensive Warranty

10-Year Compressor Warranty

5-Year PCB/Controller Warranty

Pros Cons Exceptional cooling, even in extreme heat Higher initial cost due to inverter technology Versatile modes and LCD remote control

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC 7 in 1 convertible modes with AI mode PM 0.1 air purification filter Wi-Fi connectivity LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling mode HD filter with antivirus protection Voice control with AI Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC 4-in-1 adjustable mode Stabilizer-free operation Anti-dust and Antibacterial filters Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode Triple protection plus Digital inverter technology Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC PM 2.5 filter Econo mode Coanda airflow Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible 5 in 1 AC Fix & lock 5-in-1 convertible cooling Hidden display Dust filter and self-diagnosis Carrier Emperia Lxl 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC Flexi cool 6-in-1 Aqua cleaner protection Refrigerant leakage detector Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Turbo cooling High energy-efficient rotary compressor Night glow remote buttons Lloyd 2 Ton 3 Star Window Copper Condenser AC Copper condenser Self diagnosis function Suitable for large rooms HITACHI 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Inverter AC 100% cooling at 43°C Eco-friendly gas Super silent fan operation

Best value for money

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star inverter split AC stands out as the best value for money choice. It offers versatile cooling modes, stabilizer-free operation, and effective dust and antibacterial filters. With a 5-star energy rating, it's energy-efficient, reducing long-term running costs while providing optimal cooling performance.

Best overall product

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL inverter split AC is the best overall product. It combines cutting-edge AI technology with a 5-star energy rating for efficient cooling. With features like HD filter with antivirus protection, voice control, and a versatile 6-in-1 cooling mode, it offers unmatched convenience and performance.

How to find the best air conditioner in ₹ 45,000 range?

To find the best air conditioner in the ₹45,000 range, consider factors like capacity, energy efficiency (star rating), brand reputation, and additional features. Assess the AC's cooling capacity based on your room size. Opt for a higher star rating for long-term energy savings. Research trusted brands known for reliability. Look for features such as inverter technology for efficient cooling and convenience features like Wi-Fi control or voice control. Read user reviews and compare prices from various retailers. The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC and LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC are excellent options in this price range.

FAQs

Question : What's the significance of an inverter compressor in an AC?

Ans : An inverter compressor adjusts its speed based on the cooling demand, offering energy savings, quieter operation, and more precise temperature control.

Question : Are higher star-rated ACs more energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, higher star-rated ACs are more energy-efficient. A higher star rating indicates better energy-saving performance.

Question : What's the advantage of Wi-Fi connectivity in an AC?

Ans : Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control your AC remotely using a smartphone app, offering convenience and the ability to manage your AC even when you're away from home.

Question : What are convertible cooling modes in ACs?

Ans : Convertible cooling modes allow ACs to operate at different capacities, making them versatile for various cooling needs, such as cooling quickly or maintaining a set temperature.

Question : Why is a PM 2.5 filter important in an AC?

Ans : A PM 2.5 filter helps in removing fine particulate matter from the air, ensuring cleaner and healthier indoor air quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.