As summer approaches, it’s prudent to prepare yourself so that you can protect yourself from sweltering heat. In this situation, air coolers stand as indispensable allies, offering consistent relief from hot weather while providing comfort to buyers with their efficient cooling mechanisms. In our comprehensive air cooler price breakdown guide, you will find a curated selection of the top 8 options, each promising exceptional cooling performance at varying price points.

There’s something for everyone here - from compact personal coolers perfect for intimate spaces to larger models suitable for spacious rooms. With our options, you can find the perfect cooling companion based on your peculiar needs and budgets. Look no further and keep reading our breakdown to explore the features, specifications, and price considerations of each air cooler. You don’t need anything else, we’re here to empower you to make an informed decision tailored to your requirements.

From affordable options that don’t compromise on performance to feature-rich picks that come with advanced functionalities, our guide will help you with the right insights needed to navigate the market confidently. This way, you can select the ideal air cooler to keep you feeling cool throughout summer.

1. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler

Heatwaves don’t stand a chance against the Crompton Optimus desert air cooler - a formidable cooling solution with its 65-litre capacity. Buyers can expect sustained comfort during scorching summers with this option. It is equipped with an 18-inch fan and an Everlast pump which efficiently circulates air while maintaining low humidity levels in your personal space. On top of it all, this air cooler has a spacious ice chamber, which is coupled with easy cleaning features for hassle-free maintenance. Users can also expect enhanced air quality with the humidity control function. This air cooler’s sleek design, accented with a combination of white and black hues, adds aesthetic appeal to your room, study, or work space. Wait no further and experience optimum cooling performance and convenience with the Crompton Optimus.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler:

Capacity: 65 litres

65 litres Fan size: 18 inches

18 inches Pump type: Everlast pump

Everlast pump Special features: Large and easy clean ice chamber, humidity control

Large and easy clean ice chamber, humidity control Colour options: White and black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 65L capacity for ample cooling May be too large for smaller spaces Powerful 18-inch fan for efficient cooling Higher capacity may lead to higher energy consumption

2. Bajaj PX97 Torque Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PX97 torque 36 litre personal air cooler is a cooling solution unlike any other. This air cooler features Turbofan technology which ensures a powerful air throw and provides efficient cooling. This cooler is also equipped with a 36 litre capacity, making this portable cooler suitable for home use. Its DuramarinePump adds to the cooler’s durability, backed by a 2-year warranty from Bajaj. Buyers will also enjoy customisable comfort with the 3-speed control. In addition, the air cooler’s compact design in white makes it a versatile and stylish addition to any room or setting. Go ahead, experience effective and convenient cooling with this Bajaj air cooler.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque Personal Air Cooler:

Capacity: 36 litres

36 litres Technology: Turbofan technology

Turbofan technology Control: 3-speed control

3-speed control Pump: DuramarinePump

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air throw for effective cooling Limited capacity compared to larger models Portable design suitable for various spaces May produce noise at higher speed settings

3. CHARKEE Mini Cooler

Who said cooling can’t be convenient? Enter, the CHARKEE mini cooler that’s designed for versatility and seamlessly integrates USB and battery operation, ensuring uninterrupted comfort wherever you go. This innovative cooler is built with a dual blower system and an ice chamber to deliver refreshing air in any space. A compact and lightweight option, it's an ideal companion for homes, studies, and beyond. Available in a multi-colour design, the CHARKEE mini cooler adds personality to any environment while providing efficient cooling performance, making it a must-have option for those who want a portable cooling solution.

Specifications of CHARKEE Mini Cooler:

Power source: USB and battery operated

USB and battery operated Cooling system: Water air cooler with ice chamber

Water air cooler with ice chamber Blower type: Duel blower

Duel blower Colour: Multi-colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and versatile Limited cooling capacity for large rooms Dual power source (USB and battery) May require frequent refilling of water

4. Novamax Rambo Desert Air Cooler

The Novamax Rambo 100 litre heavy duty desert air cooler is the ultimate cooling partner. With robust cooling performance and high-density honeycomb cooling pads, this air cooler also features 3-speed control, allowing personalised airflow adjustments. In addition, its powerful air throw will cool the entire room with ease while the auto water refill technology will add value and convenience by automatically replenishing the water supply as needed. This air cooler is available in a grey design and adds beauty to any space. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t let anything get in the way of improved cooling efficiency, made possible with the Novamax Rambo 100 litre heavy-duty desert air cooler.

Specifications of Novamax Rambo Desert Air Cooler:

Capacity: 100 litres

100 litres Cooling technology: High-Density honeycomb cooling pads

High-Density honeycomb cooling pads Control: 3-speed control

3-speed control Colour: Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High capacity for larger cooling areas Large size may not be suitable for small spaces Powerful air throw for effective cooling Higher power consumption compared to smaller models

5. Maharaja Whiteline Rambo Ac-303 Air Cooler

The Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 65 litre air cooler is the cooling solution you need! This air cooler from the house of Maharaja Whiteline has a large capacity and is built with an efficient design. Owing to its features, this fan ensures effective air circulation and temperature control, making it an ideal choice for medium-sized rooms. With the grey and black colour scheme, buyers can sprinkle a modern touch to any space. In addition, this air cooler has user-friendly controls and durable construction, making it capable of providing a convenient and long-lasting cooling solution for your home or office. This practical option will keep you happy all summer long!

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Rambo Ac-303 Air Cooler:

Capacity: 65 litres

65 litres Air delivery: High air delivery of 3000 m3/hr

High air delivery of 3000 m3/hr Dimensions: 69 cm x 69 cm x 87 cm

69 cm x 69 cm x 87 cm Features: Heavy air throw of 45 ft.; 4-way air deflection; 3-speed levels (low, medium & high); anti-bacterial tank; low noise operation; aroma chamber; shockproof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High cooling capacity suitable for large rooms Requires cross-ventilation for effective cooling Versatile features including aroma chamber Relatively high power consumption (165 watts)

6. Voltas Grand 52 Desert Cooler

The Voltas Grand 52 desert cooler has the capacity of 52 litres, making it a reliable performer in the realm of cooling various spaces. Its off-white hue complements diverse room aesthetics, blending seamlessly with interior decor across various colour schemes. In addition, its durable construction and efficient cooling technology render it a worthy companion for the hot summer ahead. In addition, its large water tank ensures extended cooling sessions, while its portability enhances overall convenience. Considered ideal for homes and offices, the Voltas Grand 52 desert cooler stands as a practical solution for beating the heat.

Specifications of Voltas Grand 52 Desert Cooler:

Capacity: 52 litres

52 litres Colour: Off-white

Off-white Cooling technology: Efficient cooling mechanism for optimal performance

Efficient cooling mechanism for optimal performance Portability: Designed for easy movement and placement in various spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling capacity Limited colour options Portable and easy to move May be noisy at higher speeds

7. Havells Heavy Duty Window Air Cooler

The Havells heavy duty window air cooler is a cooling powerhouse that sits snugly on your window frame. Its 45-litre capacity allows it to operate all-day and operates quietly, all thanks to its three speed settings to adjust the airflow. In addition, it promises a powerful air delivery of 1500 CMH and odour-free honeycomb pads for a refreshing experience. Also, the cooler comes with a durable three-core three-pin power cord for reliable performance. Available in the Frostio design in white and light blue, buyers can add aesthetic appeal to any space while enjoying effective cooling this summer.

Specifications of Havells Heavy Duty Window Air Cooler:

Capacity: 45 litres

45 litres Air delivery: 1500 CMH

1500 CMH Speed settings: 3-speed options

3-speed options Pad type: Odour-free honeycomb pads

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air delivery for effective cooling May be bulky for smaller living spaces Low noise operation ensures quiet ambiance Limited color options may not suit all preferences

8. Novamax Supremo Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler

The Novamax Supremo 80 litre heavy duty desert air cooler is built for long-lasting cooling. Whether you’re looking for a formidable cooler for your home or office needs, this option is worth considering. Its honeycomb cooling and auto swing technology promises efficient cooling while the powerful air throw and 3-speed control give you the power to customise as per your needs. This air cooler also features an ice chamber feature to add an extra boost of cooling when needed. Currently available in a sleek black and white design, this cooler can significantly improve the ambience of your room with its beautiful design and attractive features.

Specifications of Novamax Supremo Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler:

Capacity: 80 litres

80 litres Cooling technology: Honeycomb cooling with auto swing

Honeycomb cooling with auto swing Air throw: Powerful air throw for effective cooling

Powerful air throw for effective cooling Speed control: 3-speed control for customisable comfort

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air throw for effective cooling Limited colour options Honeycomb cooling technology for efficiency Large size may not fit in smaller spaces

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Cooling technology Bonus features Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 65L 65L Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control 18-inch Fan, Everlast Pump Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler 36L Turbofan Technology Powerful Air Throw, 3-Speed Control CHARKEE Mini Cooler AC USB and Battery Operated No water tanker needed Air Mini Water Air Cooler Cooling Fan Duel Ice Chamber, Perfect for Various Uses Novamax Rambo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler 100L High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads Auto Water Refill Technology, Powerful Air Throw Maharaja Whiteline Rambo Ac-303 65 L Air Cooler 65L Standard Grey And Black, Ideal for Home Use Voltas Grand 52 Desert Cooler 52L Not specified Off-White Havells Heavy Duty Window Air Cooler 45L Odour Free Honeycomb Pads Low Noise, Powerful Air Delivery Novamax Supremo 80 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler 80L Honeycomb Cooling & Auto Swing Technology 3-Speed Control, Ice Chamber

Best value for money

Determining the best value-for-money product among these options entails considering factors like performance, durability, and features relative to the price. In this list, the Bajaj PX97 Torque 36L personal air cooler stands out as a compelling choice. With its Turbofan technology, powerful air throw, and 3-speed control, it offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. Additionally, its portable design and 2-year warranty by Bajaj enhance its appeal. Despite being reasonably priced, it delivers reliable performance, making it a smart investment for those seeking quality cooling solutions without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Crompton Optimus desert air cooler offers superior cooling performance and convenience, making it the best overall product in its category. With a large capacity of 65 litres, it efficiently cools large spaces. The 18-inch fan ensures powerful air circulation, while the Everlast Pump ensures consistent water flow for optimal cooling. Its large and easy-to-clean ice chamber allows for hassle-free maintenance, while humidity control enhances comfort levels. The sleek design in white and black adds a touch of elegance to any room. With its blend of performance, durability, and aesthetics, the Crompton Optimus is the top choice for cooling your space effectively.

How to find the best air cooler

Finding the best air cooler involves considering several key factors. Firstly, assess the cooling capacity required for your space size. Look for features like adjustable fan speeds, air purification mechanisms, and water tank capacity to ensure optimal performance. Consider energy efficiency ratings to save on electricity costs. Read reviews and compare prices to find a model that offers the best value for money. Pay attention to additional features such as portability, ease of maintenance, and warranty coverage. Lastly, ensure compatibility with your power supply and check for noise levels to ensure a comfortable cooling experience. Conduct thorough research to make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : How does an air cooler work?

Ans : Air coolers work by drawing warm air through water-saturated pads. As the air passes through the pads, it gets cooled by the process of evaporation. The cooled air is then circulated into the room, lowering the ambient temperature.

Question : What is the ideal room size for an air cooler?

Ans : The ideal room size depends on the cooling capacity of the air cooler. Typically, air coolers are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms, ranging from 150 to 500 square feet.

Question : Can I use an air cooler in a closed room?

Ans : Air coolers work best in well-ventilated areas with adequate airflow. Using them in closed rooms may lead to humidity buildup and reduced cooling efficiency.

Question : How often should I clean my air cooler?

Ans : It's recommended to clean your air cooler at least once a month, especially during peak usage periods. Regular cleaning prevents dust and debris buildup, ensuring optimal performance and air quality.

Question : Can I use an air cooler and air conditioner together?

Ans : While it's possible to use an air cooler and air conditioner in the same space, it's generally not recommended. Air coolers add humidity to the air, which can counteract the dehumidifying effect of air conditioners, leading to discomfort and reduced efficiency.

