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Air pollution getting worse? These 6 smart air purifiers offer bedroom coverage up to 450 sq ft

With Delhi-NCR facing worsening air pollution, smart air purifiers are becoming an option for households looking to improve indoor air quality. Models from Xiaomi, Qubo, Eureka Forbes and Philips offer HEPA filtration, app controls and bedroom coverage at different price points.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published9 Nov 2026, 09:28 AM IST
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A man holds a sparkler while celebrating Diwali in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, as air pollution levels rise across the region. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A man holds a sparkler while celebrating Diwali in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, as air pollution levels rise across the region. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
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Delhi NCR has been facing an increasing problem of air quality due to indoor pollution in homes. On November 9, 2026, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 372, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), citing CPCB data. Many families are considering the use of air purifiers to improve indoor air quality, with Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) also in effect.

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Consider selecting an air purifier that has sufficient room coverage, HEPA filters and smart connectivity options for individuals that spend several hours in their bedrooms. Buyers do not necessarily need to spend over 10,000 to get these features. There are several brands that have app-controlled models that have multi-layer filtration and are relatively budget-friendly. Let's look at the top 6 smart air purifiers available in the market and their specifications and prices in India.

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Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 |Covers upto 480 Sq. Ft. | True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification In 10 Mins|Convenient,White

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Qubo Q200 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom by Hero Group| Up to 200 SqFt| True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens, Smoke, Virus & PM2.5|150 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000 Hrs Filter Life

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Qubo Neo Air Purifier for Bedroom by Hero Group | Up to 200 Sq.Ft. | True HEPA H13 | Removes Dust, Allergens, Smoke & PM2.5 | 130 m³/h CADR |3-Stage Filtration |Sleep Mode |Child Lock | Compact Design

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Qubo R250 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom by Hero Group| Up to 250 SqFt| True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens, Smoke, Virus & PM2.5|150 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000 Hrs Filter Life

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Eureka Forbes Aeroguard 400G Smart Air Purifier

The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard 400G is a 400 sq ft coverage with an activated carbon and True HEPA H13 filtration system and washable prefilter. It also has dual HEPA filtering, Wi-Fi connectivity, an aroma diffuser and 360-degree air intake.

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The purifier is priced at 9,999 on the brand's website, and the offered discount of 500 is mentioned in the offer details. Consumers should verify the last check-out cost prior to purchase.

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Mijia by Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact can purify an area of up to 400 sq ft based on two air changes per hour (ACPH), as per the official website of the company, Xiaomi India. It features a three-layered filter system: pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon with particle CADR of 230 cubic metres per hour.

The purifier works at 20 dB in sleep mode and will be controlled remotely using the Xiaomi Home app. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice controls are also available, says Xiaomi. It is available for 6,999 on Blinkit.

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Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q450

The Qubo Q450 from Hero Group offers coverage of up to 450 sq ft and a claimed CADR of 300 cubic metres per hour. It comes with a 5-in-1 filtration system which comprises a washable pre-filter, PP filter, Nano-Silver filter, activated carbon filter and True HEPA H13 filter.

It also has the ability to be controlled via apps and voice commands. As per the company's official website, the price of the Q450 will be 9,990.

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200

For smaller bedrooms, the Qubo Q200 is another option. Available at a price of 6,990, it is capable of covering a space of up to 200 sq ft and has a CADR of 150 cubic metres per hour.

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According to Qubo's official product listing, it features five-in-one filtration, True HEPA H13 filtration, app connectivity, voice control and scheduling features.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite can purify up to 463 sq ft and has 360 cubic metres per hour CADR. It features a three-stage filtration process, including a primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter.

It can be controlled using the Xiaomi Home app and can be controlled using voice commands from Google Assistant and Alexa. Xiaomi currently lists it at 10,999 in India, placing it slightly above the 10,000 budget.

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Philips Smart Air Purifier AC0950

The Philips AC0950 can cover a maximum of 320 sq ft and a CADR of 250 cubic metres per hour. It has a three-stage filtration process, consisting of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter and an activated carbon filter.

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The purifier is also Wi-Fi compatible and comes with remote controls via the Philips Air+ app and voice assistants. The MRP of Philips is 11,995, but it might be discounted during the promotion.

What should buyers check?

Before purchasing, check the purifier's CADR against your bedroom size, the availability and replacement cost of filters, noise levels and smart connectivity. Other factors, such as the number of air changes per hour and ceiling height, can also affect room coverage. Prices and offers are subject to change.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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