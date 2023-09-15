Air purifiers for home: Top 8 choices for you in September 2023

Air purifiers for homes are essential with the rising levels of pollution and dust in the air we breathe. Choose among the top options.

Air purifiers for home are no longer just a luxury; they have become a necessity, especially for those grappling with respiratory issues like asthma or allergies triggered by dust and pollen. These devices are designed to filter out pollutants, allergens, and airborne particles, ensuring that the air indoors is clean and safe to breathe.

1. Honeywell Air touch V2 Air Purifier for Home The Honeywell Air Touch V2 indoor air purifier is a reliable solution for maintaining clean indoor air. Its three-stage filtration process, featuring a Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, and Activated Carbon Filter, efficiently removes 99.99% of micro allergens and pollutants, including PM10 and PM2.5 particles. With a CADR of up to 250 m3/h and coverage for spaces up to 388 sq.ft, it ensures your loved ones breathe safe air. The real-time PM2.5 level indicator, silent operation, and a filter life of up to 3000 hours make it a convenient choice.

Specifications: Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter

CADR: Up to 250 m3/h

3D Air Flow

Silent Operation: 47.5 db/A (high speed)

Pros Cons Excellent filtration efficiency Slightly pricey Real-time air quality monitoring Filters may need frequent replacement

2. Philips Air Purifier for Home The Philips air purifier is a 2020 release equipped with intelligent auto-purification and smart sensing technology, ensuring real-time removal of particles, harmful gases, and allergens. It offers four modes for various needs, including Auto, Sleep, Gentle, and Turbo. The colour-coded air quality indicator simplifies monitoring. Its 3-layer filter effectively captures dust, gases, odours, and ultra-fine particles. The smart filter status indicator aids in maintenance. While it provides excellent performance, the 1-year warranty could be more generous.

3-layer filter: Prefilter, activated charcoal, NanoProtect HEPA filter

Colour-coded air quality indicator

Pros Cons Intelligent auto-purification Relatively smaller coverage area Colour-coded air quality display

3. Philips Air Purifier for Home with HEPA Filter Type The Philips air purifier with HEPA filter is a reliable choice for cleaner indoor air. It features a HEPA and activated carbon filter combination, effectively removing pollutants. Its compact design fits well in various spaces. The control method is user-friendly with a touch interface. With a floor area coverage of 62 square meters, it's suitable for medium-sized rooms. However, at 7 kilograms, it's relatively heavy, which might make portability a bit challenging.

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Effective HEPA and activated carbon filtration Relatively heavy at 7 kilograms Suitable for medium-sized rooms

4. PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier for Home Looking for an air purifier for home that truly delivers clean indoor air? Philips high efficiency air purifier might just be the answer. Does it remove 99.9% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns? Yes. Can it handle dust mites, pollen, pet dander, viruses, bacteria, and even H1N1 virus? Absolutely. With a high clean air delivery rate, it's suitable for rooms up to 43 sq meters, making it ideal for a master bedroom. Plus, its numerical PM2.5 display and smart filter status indicator ensure easy maintenance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Coverage: Up to 43 sq meters

Filter Type: True HEPA

Colour: Pink & White

Pros Cons Exceptional purification capabilities Limited colour options Comprehensive allergen and pollutant removal

5. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier for Home Experience the pinnacle of air purification and luxury with the Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier TP03. This high-end marvel not only removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants but also serves as a bladeless fan. Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant, it offers real-time reports and remote control via the Dyson Link app. The 360° Glass HEPA Filter and Tris-coated Activated Carbon Filter ensure captured pollutants stay trapped. With customizable oscillation and a certified asthma and allergy-friendly design, this Dyson purifier is the epitome of sophistication and performance.

Filter Type: 360° Glass HEPA, Tris-coated Activated Carbon

Control Method: Dyson Link app, Voice control

Pros Cons Exceptional allergen and pollutant removal Premium price point Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control Dual functionality as an air purifier and fan

6. Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier for Home The Daikin MC55XVM6 air purifier is your lifelong companion for pure and healthy indoor air. With a remote control for convenient operation, it boasts super silent performance at just 19dB in quiet mode. Daikin offers a unique proposition with a lifetime HEPA filter and odour filter. The active plasma technology, both inside and outside the machine, effectively eliminates viruses, bacteria, and more. With auto-start functionality and double purification, this air purifier ensures your home's air quality is pristine and safe.

Specifications: Coverage: 440 sq. feet

Technology: Streamer, Active Plasma

Noise Level: 19dB (quiet mode)

Pros Cons Lifetime HEPA and odour filter Limited warranty Effective streamer and active plasma technology

7. Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier for Home The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 is a powerhouse air purifier for home. With its advanced HEPA H13 filtration system, it effectively removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants, ensuring clean indoor air. What sets it apart is the real-time pollutant sensing and display, including PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and NO2, providing valuable insights into your air quality. Its Air Multiplier technology and 350° oscillation ensure comprehensive room purification. This Wi-Fi enabled purifier can be controlled via voice commands, Dyson Link app, or remote control, making it a convenient choice for clean and healthy living. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter

Wi-Fi Enabled

Air Multiplier Technology

Pros Cons Real-time pollutant sensing Premium price point Certified asthma and allergy-friendly by AAFA

8. Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier for Home Tired of worrying about indoor air quality and harmful pollutants like formaldehyde? Dyson's Purifier Cool TP09 is the perfect solution. Equipped with a solid-state formaldehyde sensor and catalytic filter, this air purifier for home detects and destroys formaldehyde, ensuring safe and clean air. The advanced HEPA H13 filtration system removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants, while the Air Multiplier technology and 350° oscillation ensure comprehensive room purification. With real-time monitoring, Wi-Fi connectivity, and voice control, this air purifier is a game-changer for homes.

Wi-Fi Enabled

Coverage Area: Large spaces

Pros Cons Advanced HEPA H13 filtration Expensive Dual functionality as a fan

Best 3 features of air purifiers for home

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Honeywell Air touch V2 Air Purifier 3 Stage Filtration Real-Time PM2.5 Level Indicator Silent Operation Philips Air Purifier for Home Intelligent Auto Purification 3-layer Filter Smart Filter Status Indicator Philips Air Purifier for Home with HEPA Filter Type HEPA Filter Activated Carbon Filter Product Dimensions PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier for Home VITASHIELD INTELLIGENT AUTO PURIFICATION AIRMID CERTIFICATION INTELLIGENT AIRFLOW SENSOR Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier for Home HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter Wi-Fi Enabled Dual Functionality Daikin MC55XVM6 Air Purifier for Home LIFETIME* HEPA FILTER OUTSIDE - ACTIVE PLASMA INSIDE - STREAMER TECHNOLOGY Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier for Home Intelligent Purification Senses and Captures Pollutants in Real-Time 10 Air-Speed Settings Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier for Home Precise Solid-State Formaldehyde Sensor 350° Oscillation Automatic Filter-Life Notification

Best value for money The Philips Air Purifier for Home stands out as the best value for money, offering intelligent auto purification, a 3-layer filter, and smart filter status indicators. It combines affordability with advanced features, making it an excellent choice for those looking to improve indoor air quality without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier for Home takes the crown as the best overall product. With intelligent purification, real-time pollutant monitoring, and voice control, it offers cutting-edge technology for comprehensive air purification. Its sleek design, 10 air-speed settings, and easy maintenance make it a top choice for homes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to find the best air purifier for home? To find the best air purifier for your home, start by determining your specific needs, such as room size and air quality concerns. Look for models with HEPA filters for efficient allergen and pollutant removal. Consider additional features like real-time monitoring, Wi-Fi connectivity, and voice control for convenience. Read user reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance and reliability. Finally, compare prices and choose a unit that fits your budget while meeting your requirements. Remember that the best air purifier is one that effectively addresses your unique indoor air quality concerns.

FAQs Question : How often should I replace the air purifier filter? Ans : Filter replacement frequency depends on usage and model. Typically, it's recommended to replace filters every 6 months to 2 years. Question : Are air purifiers effective against COVID-19? Ans : While air purifiers can help remove airborne particles, they are not guaranteed to eliminate COVID-19. Proper hygiene and ventilation are also crucial. Question : Can I use an air purifier in my bedroom at night? Ans : Yes, most air purifiers have a sleep mode with reduced noise levels, making them suitable for bedroom use. Question : Do air purifiers consume a lot of electricity? Ans : The energy consumption of air purifiers varies by model. Look for energy-efficient units with low power consumption. Question : Can air purifiers eliminate pet odours? Ans : Air purifiers with activated carbon filters can help reduce pet odours by adsorbing volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

