AirPods 4, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max…? A guide to the confusing new lineup

Apple’s wireless wearable audio line is expanding and evolving. So while there have never been this many solid choices, the options have never been more confusing.

There are the new AirPods 4—available with or without active noise cancellation. (Either way, available Sept. 20.) There are the older AirPods Pro 2, which keep getting exciting new features. And then there’s a slight (but colorful) update to the big AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones, also out Sept. 20.

If you’re in the market for new ’pods, here’s how to navigate the lineup.

AirPods 4 ($129)

These are your standard AirPods. They’re a bit more compact than the third-generation AirPods that came out in 2021, and have a different ear shape.

Apple said the new design took thousands of ear shapes into account. Those older AirPods didn’t fit my ears well, but in my initial tries, the AirPods 4 seemed to fix the fit issues. They feel more secure and stay in even when I’m shaking my head around. However, ear fit is personal—I’d recommend taking advantage of Apple’s 14-day return policy if they don’t work for you.

This model is good for basic music listening and phone calls. There are some new features, like being able to nod your head yes or shake your head no to discreetly accept or decline Siri voice notifications. But if you want to drown out chatty colleagues or street noise, you’ll need a pricier model.

AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation ($179)

This is a step up from basic AirPods—and that $50 difference is pretty meaningful.

They have the same all-white, plastic body, but with added tech inside. These buds have active noise canceling, meaning they use microphones and signal processors to negate outside noise so you can more clearly hear what’s coming through them. They have about the same sound-blocking power as the first-generation AirPods Pro, but without the silicone tips that passively muffle additional noise.

While the noise-blocking tech isn’t as good as in the AirPods Pro 2, people who experience an uncomfortable suction feeling while wearing noise-canceling headphones might prefer this model. When I tested the feature without music playing, I could still hear the din of the noisy demo area, but it was noticeably quieter.

There’s also Transparency Mode, which allows you to hear your surroundings clearly, and Conversation Awareness, which lowers media volume and/or disables noise cancellation when you’re speaking.

And this pair’s case comes with one of my most-used Pro features: a little speaker you can ring from the Find My app if you misplace your AirPods. This case can also be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. (The case for the basic AirPods 4 only takes USB-C.)

AirPods Pro 2 ($249)

Apple keeps giving its top-selling two-year-old model new features.

The AirPods Pro 2 have double the active noise cancellation of the AirPods 4, in part because of those grippy silicone eartips. The tips might also do a better job of keeping your buds in place during physical activity. My favorite feature is controlling the volume with a short swipe on the stems. (Neither AirPods 4 version can do this.)

They will also soon be clinical-grade hearing aids.

Apple designed three hearing-focused capabilities aimed at preventing, testing and assisting hearing loss. Hearing Protection actively reduces loud noises across listening modes, whether you’re walking down the street or listening to music. You can also wear them to a loud concert and walk away without ringing in your ears.

A new five-minute hearing test can assess whether you have hearing loss. If it detects moderate hearing loss, the test will propose an over-the-counter hearing-aid capability, using technology already inside the ear buds. Apple said both the hearing test and hearing aid will be available this fall, pending regulatory approval, and wasn’t specific on timing.

AirPods Max with USB-C ($549)

This is the high-end over-ear model. It’s gone largely unchanged from its original design nearly four years ago. There are new colors, such as orange and purple. But more important, the headset now features USB-C charging, rather than the Apple-proprietary Lightning port. (If you’re keeping track, Apple only sells a few products that still rely on the old port, including the iPhone SE, the Magic Mouse, the Magic Trackpad and the first-generation Apple Pencil.)

When I first tested them, they weren’t my favorite pick for over-ear headphones. There’s no wired cable included and the case isn’t protective. And they won’t get any of the AirPods Pro hearing-health features.

But the Max is a good option for those who prefer a bulkier, over-the-head style and want Apple’s quick-pairing magic. They feature decent active noise canceling, about the same as the AirPods Pro 2, and they sound great.

