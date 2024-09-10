AirPods Max with USB-C ($549)

This is the high-end over-ear model. It’s gone largely unchanged from its original design nearly four years ago. There are new colors, such as orange and purple. But more important, the headset now features USB-C charging, rather than the Apple-proprietary Lightning port. (If you’re keeping track, Apple only sells a few products that still rely on the old port, including the iPhone SE, the Magic Mouse, the Magic Trackpad and the first-generation Apple Pencil.)