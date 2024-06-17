AirPods Max alternatives: Get premium sound without maxing out your wallet
Discover top AirPods Max alternatives with premium sound & features at a fraction of the cost. Find the perfect headphones without breaking the bank!
Apple's AirPods Max isn't Apple's first premium audio product; it follows the AirPods Pro and has set a benchmark for spatial sound and active noise cancellation (ANC) in headphones. The design and build quality are exceptional. However, these premium features come at a price, around ₹60,000.