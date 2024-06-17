AirPods Max alternatives: Get premium sound without maxing out your wallet

Apple's AirPods Max isn't Apple's first premium audio product; it follows the AirPods Pro and has set a benchmark for spatial sound and active noise cancellation (ANC) in headphones. The design and build quality are exceptional. However, these premium features come at a price, around ₹60,000.

If that's too expensive for you but you still want similar features, don't worry. We've listed some great AirPods Max alternatives that cost a fraction of the price. These alternatives are carefully selected to offer you a variety of options. You can also narrow down your search by checking out the best headphones in different categories.

AirPods Max alternatives with best ANC

1. Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Bose QuietComfort series is popular for its industry leading and versatile Active Noise Cancellation. The QC 45 is no exception and comes with a customizable ANC for a personalised experience. The sound quality and ANC can be customized using the provided app. These wireless headphones feature crystal clear calls using its multiple intelligent microphones that removes background environmental noise. It features a 24 hours battery life with fast charging using a Type-C port, a 15-minute charge can give you a 2.5 hours of play time.

Specifications of Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Brand: Bose

Color: Sandstone

Form Factor: Over Ear

Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

Model Name: QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Battery Life: Up to 24 hours (18 hours with Immersive Audio)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior noise cancellation with multiple modes Higher price point compared to other brands Personalized sound with CustomTune technology Battery life reduces with Immersive Audio mode

2. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, Battery- 40Hrs(w/o NC), 30Hrs(with NC), 3Min Quick Charge=3Hrs Playback, Multi Point Connectivity -Black

Sony's XM series headphones are all-rounder, whether it's sound quality or ANC. It comes with a seamless design and no buttons, all the controls for music or calls can be accessed through the touchpad on the ear cups. They feature Auto NC Optimizer for automatic adjustment based on your environment. With a battery life of up to 40 hours, they support quick charging for 3 hours of playback with just a 3-minute charge. The headphones offer clear calling with four microphones and AI-based noise reduction. Multipoint connectivity allows for easy switching between devices, and the intuitive touch controls provide effortless operation.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM5

Brand: Sony

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: Over Ear

Form Factor: Over Ear

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Battery Life: 40 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior noise cancellation with 8 microphones Slightly bulky design Long battery life with quick charge feature Excellent call quality with AI-based noise reduction

AirPods Max alternatives with best design

3. Marshall Monitor II Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphone with Mic, Black

The Marshall Monitor II Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphone looks fantastic with its retro look. The headphones feels premium and feature the same crown control from AirPods Mac. The foldable design is a big plus when you want to carry your headphones in a bag pack. With active noise-cancelling technology, it continuously pinpoints and blocks ambient noise, allowing you to focus on your music. Enjoy up to 30 hours of wireless playtime with noise cancelling, or 45 hours without. The collapsible design makes it a perfect travel companion. Included in the travel kit are a USB-C charging cable, a 3.5mm cord, and a carry bag.

Specifications of Marshall Monitor II

Brand: Marshall

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: Over Ear

Form Factor: Over Ear

Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Active noise cancelling for an immersive experience Heavier than some other headphones Long battery life (30 hours with ANC)

Also read: Best wireless headphones: Choose from our top 10 picks for long lasting sonic brilliance

4. Srhythm NiceComfort 95 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones,Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Transparency Mode,HD Sound

If you are looking for similar design than the AirPods Max than the Srhythm NiceComfort 95 will be the best choice for you. It comes with a design that have some striking similarities to the real thing. The headband and ear cup design also quite similar to the AirPods Max. It even comes with a crown button combo that lets you control music and other features of the headphones. This lightweight design packs a large battery that can give you a total of 65 hours of music playback.

Specifications of Srhythm NiceComfort 95

Brand: Srhythm

Colour: Graphite Black

Form Factor: Over Ear

Impedance: 32 Ohm

Weight: 0.56lb

Battery Life: 65 Hours (Bluetooth)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced noise cancellation reduces ambient noise by 95%. ANC is not quite effective Transparency Mode enhances safety by amplifying environmental sounds.

AirPods Max alternatives with digital assistant

5. Sony ULT WEAR Headphones WH-ULT900N with Massive Bass,Comfortable,Active Noise Cancellation,Battery 50Hrs(w/o NC) & 30Hrs(NC),10Min Charge=5Hrs, 360 RA, Spotify Tap,Multipoint Connect,Fast Pair-Black

The Sony ULT WEAR Headphones offer a powerful listening experience with their massive bass feature. These over-ear headphones provide premium noise-canceling technology with a V1 processor for immersive music enjoyment. Designed for comfort, they have thermoforming cushions that mould to your ears. Ideal for travel, they come with a swivel fold design and compact carry case. Enjoy up to 50 hours of battery life without ANC and 30 hours with ANC, plus quick charging capabilities. With multipoint connection, beam forming mics for clear calls, and intelligent wearing detection, these headphones are packed with convenient features.

Specifications of Sony ULT WEAR Headphones

Brand: Sony

Color: Black

Form Factor: Over Ear

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Battery Life: Up to 50 hours without ANC, 30 hours with ANC

Quick Charging: 10 min charge for up to 5 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium Noise Cancellation Over-ear design might not suit everyone Long Battery Life

Also read: Best headphone brands: Pick from top 10 models for enjoyable audio experiences everyday

6. Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black

The Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones offer a premium listening experience with active noise cancellation and superior wireless sound quality. Designed in Germany, these headphones feature deep dynamic bass and support high-quality codecs like AAC and AptX Low Latency. With a 30-hour battery life and fast USB-C charging, you can enjoy extended listening sessions without interruption. The foldable design ensures portability, and the intuitive controls include a Virtual Assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant. Crafted from durable materials, these headphones come in a sleek black colour and include a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Over Ear Headphone

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity

30-hour Battery Life

USB-C Fast Charging

Virtual Assistant Button (Siri and Google Assistant)

Foldable Design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Active Noise Cancellation May be bulky for travel Superior Wireless Sound

AirPods Max alternatives for gaming

7. Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Gaming Wireless Over Ear Headset with Dual Noise-Cancellation Mic, 3.5mm Jack, Tempest 3D audio, USB Type-C charging, 12H Battery (Black)

The Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Gaming Wireless Over Ear Headset offers an immersive gaming experience with Tempest 3D audio on PS5. It features dual noise-cancelling microphones for clear voice capture and has easy access controls for volume and mic settings. The headset provides up to 12 hours of battery life and supports USB Type-C charging. Its ultra-sleek finish and refined ear pads ensure comfort during long gaming sessions. This headset is compatible with various devices, including PS5, PS4, PS VR, PC, Windows, Mac OS, and mobile phones, making it a versatile choice for gamers.

Specifications of Sony PS5 Pulse 3D

Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PS VR, PC, Windows, Mac OS, Mobile Phones

Dual Noise-Cancelling Microphones: Enhanced voice clarity

Tempest 3D Audio: Immersive sound experience

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

Charging Port: USB Type-C

Controls: Built-in mic mute, master volume

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Enhanced gaming experience with 3D audio Occasional wireless connectivity interference Dual noise-canceling microphones

Also read: Elevate your audio experience with the best noise cancelling headphones

8. Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a top choice for gamers, offering an immersive audio experience with its 7.1 surround sound and custom-tuned 50mm drivers. Designed for comfort, this headset features memory foam cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up. The lightweight design makes it ideal for long gaming sessions. Equipped with a noise-isolating microphone, it ensures clear communication by reducing background noise. Compatible with various platforms like PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and mobile devices, it connects via a 3.5mm audio jack.

Specifications of Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On-Ear Headset

Brand: Razer

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: On Ear

Form Factor: On Ear

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Surround Sound: 7.1 Surround Sound

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive 7.1 surround sound Surround sound only on Windows 10 Comfortable memory foam cushions Wired connection limits mobility Lightweight design for long use Noise-isolating microphone

Affordable AirPods Max alternatives with ANC

9. PHILIPS Wireless On Ear Headphones TAH8506BK, Sleek Design with Noise Cancellation Pro,Upto 60 Hrs of Play time, Touch Control (Black), Sensitivity: 96 dB (1K Hz)

The Philips Wireless On-Ear Headphones TAH8506BK offer an immersive audio experience with active noise cancellation, letting you focus on your music. The over-ear fit provides passive noise isolation, enhancing sound quality. These headphones boast Hi-res Audio certification and 40mm drivers for rich sound. With multipoint Bluetooth, you can connect to two devices simultaneously, ideal for multitasking. Enjoy up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge (45 hours with ANC), perfect for travellers. The Philips Headphones app allows personalized sound adjustments. These headphones are also designed for convenience, with foldable ear cups for easy storage.

Specifications of Philips TAH8506BK Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Brand: Philips Audio

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: Over Ear

Form Factor: On Ear

Impedance: 32 Ohm

Sensitivity: 96 dB (1K Hz)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Active noise cancellation for immersive sound May be bulky for some users Hi-Res Audio certification for high-quality sound

10. JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

The JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Headphones offer an immersive listening experience with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, letting you enjoy your music without distractions. These headphones deliver JBL's signature Pure Bass sound, providing deep and powerful bass for an exceptional audio experience. With up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge, you can enjoy your music all day long. The headphones feature Google Fast Pair for quick and easy connection to your Android device, and they support multi-point connection for seamless switching between devices. The included AUX cable allows you to use the headphones in wired mode when needed.

Specifications of JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Headphones

Brand: JBL

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: Over Ear

Form Factor: Over Ear

Impedance: 32 Ohm

Playtime: Up to 50 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Active Noise Cancellation May be bulky for some users JBL Pure Bass Sound ANC can impact sound quality at times

Also read: Best headphones under ₹2000 in India: Affordable and budget-friendly options

Top 3 features of AirPods Max alternatives

AirPods Max alternatives Compatibility Battery Features Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth 5.3 Up to 24 hours Customizable ANC, Crystal Clear Calls Sony WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth Up to 40 hours Auto NC Optimizer, Clear Calling Marshall Monitor II Bluetooth Up to 30 hours Premium Design, Active Noise Cancellation Srhythm NiceComfort 95 Bluetooth Up to 65 hours Design Similarity to AirPods Max, Lightweight Sony ULT WEAR Headphones Bluetooth Up to 50 hours Powerful Bass, Thermoforming Cushions Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Up to 30 hours Active Noise Cancellation, High-quality Codecs Sony PS5 Pulse 3D PS5, PS4, PS VR, PC, etc. Up to 12 hours Tempest 3D Audio, Dual Noise-Cancelling Microphones Razer BlackShark V2 X PC, PS4, PS5, etc. Wired 7.1 Surround Sound, Noise-Isolating Microphone Philips TAH8506BK Bluetooth Up to 60 hours Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-res Audio JBL Tune 760NC Bluetooth Up to 50 hours Pure Bass Sound, Google Fast Pair

Similar articles for you

Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

Best wired headphones with mic: Top 9 options with unmatched sound and crisp call quality

Best headphones with mic: Top 8 options for impeccable gaming and crystal clear conversations

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs

Question : How do I choose the right headphones for my needs?

Ans : Consider factors like comfort, sound quality, battery life, and features such as noise cancellation or wireless connectivity.

Question : Are wireless headphones better than wired ones?

Ans : It depends on your preferences. Wireless headphones offer more freedom of movement, while wired headphones often provide better audio quality.

Question : What is active noise cancellation (ANC)?

Ans : ANC is a technology that uses microphones and internal circuitry to create inverse sound waves, canceling out ambient noise for a quieter listening experience.

Question : How important is battery life in headphones?

Ans : Battery life is crucial, especially for wireless headphones. Longer battery life means less frequent charging, ideal for long commutes or travel.

Question : Can I use headphones for gaming and music?

Ans : Yes, many headphones are versatile and can be used for both gaming and listening to music, but some headphones are optimized for specific purposes.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi I have immersed myself in the tech world for more than five years, focussing my efforts in providing readers with in-depth reviews about gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. My goal as a storyteller is to make tech understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets. Read more from this author