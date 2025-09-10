AirPods Pro 3: Heart-rate monitor, live translation– What’s inside Apple’s 'smartest' earbuds yet?

Apple Inc. during its iPhone 17 launch on Tuesday, treated gadget lovers to its highly anticipated product AirPods Pro 3, adding new health-tracking features, improved noise cancellation and a better fit.
The AirPods Pro 3 is not just about the new fit – Apple is seeking to turn its high-end AirPods into more of a health product.
The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at $249 in the United States and are already available for pre-order in more than 50 countries.
Retail availability begins on 19 September.
Apple first rolled out its AirPods Pro in 2019, adding features like noise cancellation and improved sound quality.
In 2022, the company improved the features further on AirPods Pro 2.
As per Apple, the noise cancellation on AirPods Pro 3 is four times better than the first AirPods Pro.
