AirPods Pro 3: Heart-rate monitor, live translation– What’s inside Apple’s 'smartest' earbuds yet?

Apple Inc. launched AirPods Pro 3, featuring health-tracking, enhanced noise cancellation, among a host of other features. Here's what's inside Apple's ‘smartest’ earbuds yet, promises

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated10 Sep 2025, 12:23 AM IST
Apple Inc. during its iPhone 17 launch on Tuesday, treated gadget lovers to its highly anticipated product AirPods Pro 3, adding new health-tracking features, improved noise cancellation and a better fit.

The AirPods Pro 3 is not just about the new fit – Apple is seeking to turn its high-end AirPods into more of a health product.

Track all the LIVE updates from Apple Event 2025 here

Inside AirPods Pro 3: Track calories, heart-rate, more

  • The latest in-ear design now comes with a built-in heart-rate monitor, letting the AirPods Pro 3 sync with an iPhone to track your pulse and even estimate calories burned during workouts.
  • The information can be used to track calories, progress towards activity goals, and other fitness metrics. Apple Fitness+ subscribers can also view live statistics such as heart rate and calories burned during guided sessions.

Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11 and Watch SE 3 launched: Price, features, more
  • “Combined with an improved fit that provides greater stability for even more people, heart rate sensing, extended battery life, and Live Translation enabled by Apple Intelligence, AirPods Pro 3 take personal audio to the next level," said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.
  • The AirPods Pro 3 will also benefit users by minimising exposure to loud environmental noise, said Apple Inc.
  • The wireless in-ear headphones, with their ANC removing even more background noise will make it easier for users to take a Hearing Test and receive personalised assistance, as per the company.

Also Read | Apple event 2025: Four key upgrades the iPhone 17 needs to beat the Galaxy S25
  • With AirPods Pro 3, Live Translation enables in-person communication across select languages and is available in beta. When enabled, Live Translation helps users understand another language and communicate with others by speaking naturally with AirPods.
  • Battery life is also getting a boost, with music playback jumping from six hours to eight.

AirPods Pro 3 price

The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at $249 in the United States and are already available for pre-order in more than 50 countries.

Retail availability begins on 19 September.

AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2

Apple first rolled out its AirPods Pro in 2019, adding features like noise cancellation and improved sound quality.

Also Read | Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 series launch

In 2022, the company improved the features further on AirPods Pro 2.

As per Apple, the noise cancellation on AirPods Pro 3 is four times better than the first AirPods Pro.

 
 
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
