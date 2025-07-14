AirTag 2 coming this Autumn? Longer range, better privacy and smarter tracking tipped

Apple is reportedly gearing up to refresh one of its smallest products with the upcoming release of the AirTag 2. While much of the spotlight this autumn will fall on the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, the next-generation AirTag is quietly shaping up to be one of Apple’s more meaningful product updates in recent years.

Though it might appear to be a modest refresh at first glance, the AirTag 2 will likely bring several notable enhancements designed to boost performance and bolster user safety, particularly relevant given the device’s mixed reputation since its initial debut in 2021.

What’s new with AirTag 2 According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the AirTag 2 is anticipated to feature a significantly improved ultra-wideband (UWB) chip, the same next-generation chip introduced with the iPhone 15 lineup. This new chip will likely enable much greater precision tracking, extending the effective range for Precision Finding from around 30 metres to a remarkable 90 metres. That threefold increase could make a substantial difference for users trying to locate misplaced bags, keys, or other personal belongings.

Reportedly, the improved wireless capabilities will not only make tracking more accurate over longer distances but could also enhance the general responsiveness and reliability of the device in crowded or signal-dense environments.

Addressing privacy concerns Since its launch, the AirTag has faced criticism for being misused in stalking incidents, with bad actors disabling the speaker to covertly track individuals. In response, Apple appears to be taking user safety more seriously with this next iteration.

Reports suggest that AirTag 2 may come with enhanced security features, aimed at making it harder for individuals to use the tracker for unlawful surveillance. While specific measures have not yet been confirmed, the focus is reportedly on greater detection awareness for potential victims and stricter anti-tampering protections.

These changes could go some way toward rebuilding trust in the product, particularly for those who have been hesitant to purchase an AirTag due to privacy concerns.