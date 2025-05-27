Alcatel makes India return, launches 3 new phones with NXTPAPER display technology: Price, specs and more

French consumer electronics brand Alcatel has made its return in the Indian mobile phone market via a partnership with Nxtcell India. The three devices: Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G and Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G come with an LCD panel, 3.5mm headphone jack and IP54 water and dust resistance ratings.

Altacel V3 series pricing: Alcatel V3 Classic 5G is priced at ₹12,999 for 4GB/128GB storage model and ₹14,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Alcatel V3 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

All three variants in the Altacatel V3 series will go on sale from Flipkart starting 2 June.

Alcatel V3 Classic specifications: Alcatel V3 Classic comes with a 6.67 inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the V3 Pro also comes in the 6.67 inch form factor but with the NXTPAPER technology.

The V3 Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a 6.8 inch Full HD+ NXTPAPER display with support for stylus. Both the Pro and Ultra variants come with support for four display modes, Regular, Ink Paper, Max Ink and Colour Paper mode.

All the Alcatel V3 series phones in India come with the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and LPDDR4x RAM options. The new devices come with Android 15 out of the box and the company has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the devices.

Alcatel V3 Classic comes with a 50MP primary shooter with a QVGA depth sensor and an 8MP front facing shooter. The V3 Pro also comes with a similar setup with a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens instead.