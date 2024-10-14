Gear up, gamers! The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 has massive discounts on all your gaming essentials, making it the perfect time to upgrade your setup. Top brands like ASUS, Razer, Logitech, and more are offering deals you can’t miss.

From enhancing your gameplay with faster refresh rates on monitors to achieving accurate control with advanced gaming mice, this sale covers all your needs. Plus, with additional perks like no-cost EMI and exchange offers, getting your dream setup has never been easier. Don't miss this chance to level up your gaming experience at unbeatable prices!

Gaming monitors will bring you close to winning every battleGaming monitors are essential for a smooth and immersive gaming experience. Designed with high refresh rates, low response times, and sharp resolutions, they provide gamers with fast and clear visuals, reducing lag and motion blur. Features like FreeSync or G-Sync technology ensure screen tearing is minimized, offering reliable performance during intense gaming sessions. When choosing a monitor, look for a high refresh rate (120Hz or above), low response time (1ms), and support for adaptive sync for optimal gaming performance.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale exclusive deals on gaming laptops and consoles: Up to 70% off for all users

Enjoy the clicks of your movement with gaming keyboards on Amazon sale

Gaming keyboards are crucial for enhancing your performance during intense gameplay, offering faster response times and customizable features. Mechanical keyboards, in particular, are favoured by gamers for their tactile feedback, durability, and precision. Many gaming keyboards also come with programmable keys, RGB lighting, and anti-ghosting technology, ensuring smooth multi-key inputs during fast-paced actions. When choosing a gaming keyboard, look for features like mechanical switches, customizable keys, and backlighting to match your gaming style and preferences.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 75% off on tablets, smartwatches and other gadgets | Best deals uncovered

Stay on top of every decibel with gaming headphones on Amazon sale

Gaming headphones are designed to deliver immersive sound, so you can hear every footstep, gunshot, or spell cast with crystal-clear precision. Look for features like surround sound, noise isolation, and a comfortable design for those long gaming sessions. And don't forget about a good-quality microphone—crucial for team communication! A solid pair of gaming headphones not only enhances your gameplay but can also give you that competitive edge.

Amazon sale 2024

Also read: Treat yourself to flagship devices with 70% off at Amazon Great Indian Festival: Laptops, tabs, phones, and more

Never miss a headshot with deals on gaming mouse during Amazon sale 2024

A gaming mouse is a must-have for serious gamers, providing precision, speed, and customization for enhanced gameplay. Unlike regular mice, gaming mice come with high DPI (dots per inch) settings, which allow for faster and more accurate movements. They often feature programmable buttons, customizable weights, and RGB lighting. Some models even offer ergonomic designs for long gaming sessions. When choosing a gaming mouse, consider factors like sensor quality, DPI range, and button customization to suit your gaming needs. Choose one wisely from a range of options during the Amazon sale.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Blockbuster Deals on Gaming laptops: 40% off on HP, ASUS and more with no cost EMI

No skids or misses with gaming mousepads on Amazon sale

A gaming mouse pad is essential for gamers seeking smooth and precise mouse movements during intense gameplay. Unlike regular mouse pads, gaming-specific ones often come with optimized surfaces for better speed and control, improving accuracy, especially in fast-paced games. Some feature non-slip rubber bases, ensuring stability, while others offer extended sizes to accommodate both the keyboard and mouse. When choosing a gaming mouse pad, look for durable materials, surface texture compatibility with your mouse sensor, and extra features like RGB lighting or wrist support.

Similar articles for you

Score top laptops for students and gamers at more than 65% discount on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings crazy discounts on best monitors from top brands like Samsung, LG: Over 70% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Save up to 85% on portable SSDs, external HDDs, pen drives, SD cards and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Mega savings with discount of up to 75% and more on gadgets and appliances

FAQs

Question : What should I look for in a gaming monitor?

Ans : Look for features like a high refresh rate (144Hz or higher), low response time (under 5ms), and resolution (at least Full HD or 4K for crisp visuals). G-Sync or FreeSync compatibility is also a plus for smoother gameplay.

Question : Are mechanical keyboards better for gaming?

Ans : Yes, mechanical keyboards are popular among gamers for their tactile feedback, faster response times, and durability, offering an improved gaming experience compared to membrane keyboards.

Question : What’s the difference between a regular mouse and a gaming mouse?

Ans : Gaming mice have adjustable DPI settings for precision, extra programmable buttons, and enhanced ergonomics designed for extended use during gameplay, unlike regular mice.

Question : Do I need a special mouse pad for gaming?

Ans : Yes, gaming mouse pads are designed with smooth surfaces and anti-slip bases to ensure precision and control during fast movements, making them ideal for gaming.

Question : Why should I invest in gaming headphones?

Ans : Gaming headphones provide immersive sound, surround audio for situational awareness, and noise-cancelling microphones for clear communication with teammates, enhancing your overall gaming experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.