Alleged renders of OnePlus 12 leaks online: Here’s what they reveal

 1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST Neha Saini

Rumors about the OnePlus 12 have surfaced, with alleged renders showing a similar design to the OnePlus 11 but with a revamped camera setup featuring a periscopic telephoto lens system. The device is rumored to have a 2K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and 120watt fast charging abilities.

OnePlus 12 render as shared by a latest leak (Smartprix x OnLeaks )Premium
OnePlus 11 is not even 6 months old and we are already hearing rumours about its successor - OnePlus 12. Alleged renders of the smartphone have appeared online. Smartprix in collaboration with OnLeaks have shared images of OnePlus 12 that shows the handset featuring a similar design as the existing model. 

However, taking a closer look at the renders shows the revamped camera setup. OnePlus seems to have taken inspiration from the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ and embraced a periscopic telephoto lens system, departing from the conventional telephoto lens seen in its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. The periscopic lens, showcased by a sleek black strip, adds a touch of sophistication to the camera module.

While the overall design of the camera module is circular, the OnePlus 12 introduces a square-ish camera island that seamlessly integrates into the side frame. A chromed-out stainless steel bump beneath the camera ring elevates the device's visual appeal. 

However, the horizontal placement of the periscopic lenses presented a challenge when it came to accommodating the LED flash within the module. As a result, OnePlus ingeniously relocated the LED Flash outside the circular ring, positioning it at the top left corner of the island.

On the front, OnePlus 12 seems to have slimmer bezels compared to its predecessor. Also, one can see that the selfie camera punch hole has been moved from left to the centre of the display.

OnePlus 12 features

As far as the features are concerned, OnePlus 12 may come equipped with a 2K display with support for high-frequency PWM dimming. The handset is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch QHD OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 750 GPU. The device is expected to offer 120watt fast charging abilities. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the camera front, OnePlus 12 is said to come with a 50MP IMX9-series primary camera paired with a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscope lens.

13 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST
