Alleged renders of OnePlus 12 leaks online: Here’s what they reveal1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Rumors about the OnePlus 12 have surfaced, with alleged renders showing a similar design to the OnePlus 11 but with a revamped camera setup featuring a periscopic telephoto lens system. The device is rumored to have a 2K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and 120watt fast charging abilities.
OnePlus 11 is not even 6 months old and we are already hearing rumours about its successor - OnePlus 12. Alleged renders of the smartphone have appeared online. Smartprix in collaboration with OnLeaks have shared images of OnePlus 12 that shows the handset featuring a similar design as the existing model.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×