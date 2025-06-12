Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch review: Loaded with features, light on price

I’ve always had a complicated relationship with smartwatches — especially those that come in a standard size. For years, I’ve found myself caught between wanting the latest features and the comfort of a wearable that doesn’t feel like a burden. Most smartwatches, even the ones marketed as ‘unisex’ or ‘compact,’ have ended up feeling too large on my wrist.

This frustration became especially clear when I started wearing the Amazfit Balance. While it offered a wealth of features and impressive health tracking, it always felt a bit too big and heavy—like I was wearing a miniature computer rather than an accessory. The Velcro strap, though practical, wasn’t the easiest to keep clean, and after a while, I found myself longing for something lighter, sleeker, and more comfortable.

That’s when I decided to give the Amazfit Active 2 a try. Compared to its square-shaped predecessor, the watch is now round. It looked more compact and stylish from the get-go, and while these are variables worth considering, there’s a lot more to a smartwatch than good looks. Keep reading to find out.

Body, design, and display The stainless steel body and glossy glass face gave it a premium, almost timeless look — like a classic watch, but with all the modern features I’d come to expect. More importantly, it felt like a feather on my wrist. Even after wearing it all day — and even to bed — it never felt like it was choking me or getting in the way.

The glass is shiny and glossy, encased in a sleek stainless steel body that gives it a classic, refined look. The 1.32” AMOLED display is a real standout. In bright sunny conditions, the 1.32” AMOLED screen is actually easier to read than my iPhone 15, all thanks to its2,000 nits of brightness.Whether I’m out for a walk with my dog or just checking notifications in direct sunlight, the screen stays crisp and vibrant, making it a pleasure to use no matter where I am.

With the Amazfit Active 2, I finally feel like I’ve found a smartwatch that fits my wrist and my lifestyle. I have a lot of day-to-day anxiety, and the high heart rate alerts on the watch help me zone out and take deep breaths - all while observing my heart rate go down in real time. This is a standard feature on most smartwatches though, it’s only a question of how well it works on which watch. And on the Active 2, it does a fairly good job - although, one must be wary of not mistaking these metrics as facts because this is not a medical device. It’s best to check with your doctor if you’re looking for complete accuracy.

The right size at last For once, the dial is the perfect size for my wrist. I’ve been using the Amazfit Balance before this, and while it’s a great watch, it always felt a bit huge — like I was wearing a gadget rather than an accessory. The Active 2, on the other hand, sits just right — lightweight and unobtrusive, so I barely notice it’s there, whether I’m running down the stairs or sleeping.

Comfort and convenience The silicone strap is a real kicker for me. It’s easier to clean, especially after sweaty workouts, and it stays secure without feeling tight. I appreciate that it’s skin-friendly and resists moisture, which is a relief when I’m running or lifting - and I don’t have to constantly keep washing the strap.

Here’s all you need to know about the Amazfit Active 2.

Battery life One of my biggest gripes with smartwatches has always been battery life — I hate having to remember to charge yet another device every night. With the Amazfit Active 2, that’s no longer a concern. I’m getting up to 6-7 days on a single charge with typical use, and even when I push it with 24x7 tracking and more. I’ve worn it for days on end, tracking sleep, steps, and notifications, and I’ve only had to recharge it once a week. It can also fully charge in under 2 hours.

What works (and what doesn’t) The only negative I’ve found is that I do miss the dial on the side that the Amazfit Balance had. It made navigation a bit quicker and gave the watch a more premium feel. With the Active 2, it’s all touch and two buttons, which works fine, but I do feel the absence of that extra control sometimes.

The maps app, while a standout feature for the price, isn’t as slick as I’d hoped. You can’t pinch-to-zoom or swipe to move around — street names and parks are labelled, but points of interest often aren’t, and you can’t just tap to navigate to a spot. To get turn-by-turn directions, you have to import a route file from another app, which feels needlessly fussy. In practice, the watch only reminded me to turn about half the time, and deviation warnings were hit or miss unless I tweaked the settings.

Also, there’s no way to see which apps are running or close ones you don’t need, which can be frustrating if you get stuck in a menu. Swiping left to right is supposed to take you back, but I often found myself trapped in apps, relying on the physical buttons to escape.

The Active 2 doesn’t have Wi-Fi, so some features — like the AI voice assistant — only work with your phone nearby and the Zepp app open. It’s not ideal if you want to leave your phone at home.

Despite these quirks, offline maps and turn-by-turn directions are rare at this price, and the physical buttons are always responsive. For the occasional backup, it’s a useful feature — just don’t expect it to replace your phone for navigation.

Health tracking features Tracking on the Active 2 is on point. The app tells me how much I’ve slept, the quality of my sleep, and when my stress is high. I even get notifications to do calming exercises or listen to calming music — a thoughtful touch that helps me manage stress better. Heart rate variability is also measured, and there are notifications in place to alert me if anything is too high. Of course, all of this can be tweaked from the app, so I can set it up just the way I like.

Zepp app The Zepp App is free and packed with features. It organises my health data neatly, so I can see trends over time and understand my progress. I like that I can review my sleep stages, stress levels, and workouts all in one place. I’ve come to depend on my smartwatches to see how well I’m sleeping and how much sleep I’ve got, so this is a really important feature for me. I found that it works as well as the Amazfit Balance, but there’s no way to really verify the accuracy of sleep quality and duration analysis. But mostly, the sleeping and wake up times are in sync with my reality. Overall, the app’s guidance and analysis are helpful.

