Amazfit Band 7 India launch this week: Here's what we know so far. Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 01:50 PM IST
- Amazfit Band 7 is rumoured to come with a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen. The display may have a resolution of 368×198 pixels
Amazfit Band 7 is set to make its debut in the Indian market this week. Ahead of the launch, key specifications and pricing of the device have leaked online. The smart band has appeared on Amazon India website (via GSMArena), which reveals that it will be available in the country via Amazon.