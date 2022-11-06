Amazfit Band 7 is set to make its debut in the Indian market this week. Ahead of the launch, key specifications and pricing of the device have leaked online. The smart band has appeared on Amazon India website (via GSMArena), which reveals that it will be available in the country via Amazon.

Amazfit Band 7 expected price

As per the listing, the Amazfit Band 7 will launch on November 8. The device, as per Amazon webpage, will be priced at ₹3,499. However, it is said to be available at discounted price of ₹2,999 as part of introductory offer. The smart band is likely to be offered in two colour options – Classic Black and Elegant Beige. There will be a third colour variant - Pink. But it will not go on sale immediately after the launch.

In addition, users will be able to customize the smart band with four strap colors that include Pink, Orange, Blue, and Green.

Amazfit Band 7 expected specifications

Amazfit Band 7 is rumoured to come with a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen. The display may have a resolution of 368×198 pixels and may support Always-On feature as well. It may come with a layer of tempered glass on the top for protection. The company is also expected to add an anti-fingerprint coating on the smart band.

The device is said to run on the Zepp operating system and may offer more than 50 watch faces. Health tracking features on Amazfit Band 7 may include a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen level monitor, a sleep tracker, and a stress monitor. The device is also expected to offer menstrual cycle tracking as well.

Amazfit Band 7 is said to come with 120 sports modes. The device is likely to come with Alexa built-in. It is expected to offer 5ATM water resistance and can be worn during swimming. The smart band is also rumoured to feature smart recognition functionality to automatically recognize activities like walking, running, elliptical, or rowing machines.