Amazfit Band 7 India launch this week: Here’s what we know so far

Amazfit Band 7 expected price

As per the listing, the Amazfit Band 7 will launch on November 8. The device, as per Amazon webpage, will be priced at ₹3,499. However, it is said to be available at discounted price of ₹2,999 as part of introductory offer. The smart band is likely to be offered in two colour options – Classic Black and Elegant Beige. There will be a third colour variant - Pink. But it will not go on sale immediately after the launch.