Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Amazfit Band 7 now available for purchase in India: Price and other details

2 min read . 04:52 PM ISTLivemint
Amazfit Band 7 is now on sale in India. The smart band is listed on the company’s own website. E-commerce platform Amazon has also created a webpage of the device, although it does not reveal its price. But as per Amazfit India website, the device is priced at 3,499, but will be available at an introductory price of 2,999 for a limited period. The fitness band is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 18 days on a single charge. It comes with 120 built-in sports modes and weighs 28 grams (with strap).

Amazfit Band 7 comes in two color options: Classic Black and Elegant Beige, while the different strap colour variants include pink, orange, blue, and green. The device has a warranty of 12 months and replacement support for 7 days.

Amazfit Band 7 specifications

Amazfit Band 7 fitness band comes with a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen. The display offers Always-On feature support and has 282 pixel density. The company says that the screen size of Band 7 is 112% larger than the previous model.

The smart band has a layer of tempered glass on the top for protection. Amazfit Band 7 runs on Zepp operating system and comes equipped with more than 50 watch faces. Health tracking features on Amazfit Band 7 includes a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen level monitor, a sleep tracker, and a stress monitor. The device is backed by a 232mAh battery which is said to offer a battery backup of up to 18 days. The band can last up to 24 days in battery saver mode.

Amazfit Band 7 features 120 sports modes and can be used to track several sports activities. The device comes with Alexa built-in and features 5ATM water resistant design. This means it can be worn during swimming as well. The smart band also shows notifications for SMS and incoming calls.

