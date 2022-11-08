Amazfit Band 7 now available for purchase in India: Price and other details

Amazfit Band 7 is now on sale in India. The smart band is listed on the company’s own website. E-commerce platform Amazon has also created a webpage of the device, although it does not reveal its price. But as per Amazfit India website, the device is priced at ₹3,499, but will be available at an introductory price of ₹2,999 for a limited period. The fitness band is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 18 days on a single charge. It comes with 120 built-in sports modes and weighs 28 grams (with strap).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}