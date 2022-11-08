Amazfit Band 7 now available for purchase in India: Price and other details

Amazfit Band 7 is now on sale in India. The smart band is listed on the company’s own website. E-commerce platform Amazon has also created a webpage of the device, although it does not reveal its price. But as per Amazfit India website, the device is priced at ₹3,499, but will be available at an introductory price of ₹2,999 for a limited period. The fitness band is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 18 days on a single charge. It comes with 120 built-in sports modes and weighs 28 grams (with strap).
Amazfit Band 7 comes in two color options: Classic Black and Elegant Beige, while the different strap colour variants include pink, orange, blue, and green. The device has a warranty of 12 months and replacement support for 7 days.
Amazfit Band 7 specifications
Amazfit Band 7 fitness band comes with a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen. The display offers Always-On feature support and has 282 pixel density. The company says that the screen size of Band 7 is 112% larger than the previous model.
The smart band has a layer of tempered glass on the top for protection. Amazfit Band 7 runs on Zepp operating system and comes equipped with more than 50 watch faces. Health tracking features on Amazfit Band 7 includes a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen level monitor, a sleep tracker, and a stress monitor. The device is backed by a 232mAh battery which is said to offer a battery backup of up to 18 days. The band can last up to 24 days in battery saver mode.