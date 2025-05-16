Amazfit BIP 6 smartwatch launched in India at ₹7,999: Features, battery and more

Global smart wearable manufacturer Amazfit has officially introduced its latest offering, the Amazfit BIP 6, in India. Priced at ₹7,999, the smartwatch is now available for purchase through the company’s official website, Amazon India, and selected retail outlets.

The BIP 6 marks a generational update in the BIP series. This smartwatch features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, which is claimed to offer a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

In terms of build, the smartwatch features an aluminium alloy frame and 5 ATM water resistance, making it suitable for everyday use and the upcoming monsoon season. It is available in four colour options: Black, Charcoal, Stone, and Red.

Health tracking is a key component of the BIP 6, which comes equipped with Amazfit’s latest BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor. This enables heart rate and SpO₂ monitoring, stress tracking, HRV measurements, and in-depth sleep analysis that includes sleep stages and respiratory quality.

On the fitness front, users can choose from more than 140 sports modes. The watch also offers features such as Smart Strength Training, which automatically identifies muscle groups during workouts, and offline navigation with round-trip routing—catering to outdoor enthusiasts.

Battery life is another area where the company has focused its efforts. The BIP 6 claims to deliver up to two weeks of usage on a single charge, depending on usage patterns.

Smart connectivity features include the ability to answer calls directly from the wrist, reply to text messages using a touch keyboard or voice-to-text, and hands-free control through the brand’s Zepp Flow voice assistant.

“The Indian smartwatch market has evolved rapidly, with consumers now demanding premium features without the premium price tag,” said CP Khandelwal, CEO PR Innovations and Brand Custodian, Amazfit India.