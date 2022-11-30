Amazfit Falcon with 150 sports modes launched in India: All details inside

Amazfit, a fitness brand, has launched its Amazfit Falcon smartwatch in India. This is one of the company's most advanced and premium smartwatches. It comes with in-bilt GPS along with the compatibility for six satellite positioning systems and the feature to route files for real-time navigation through the Zepp App.
Amazfit Falcon: Price in India
The Amazfit Falcon comes at a price of ₹44,999 and it will be available for purchase on Amazfit’s official website from December 03, 2022. This smartwatch will be available for pre-orders starting from December 01 till December 03.
Amazfit Falcon: Specifications
The Amazfit Falcon comes with over 150 built-in sports modes which range from high-speed water sports like Kite Surfing to the Golf Swing. It has a Triathlon mode for athletes. According to the company, the Sports mode data will remain on-screen for the duration of the activity of a user. Moreover, it has the ability to save music and users can listen to it through Bluetooth earphones.
The smartwatch is made up of aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody. It features a sapphire crystal glass screen that is corrosion proof and durable to pass 15 military-grade tests, as per the company.
Interestingly, the company has introduced the new AI-powered Zepp Coach with the Amazfit Falcon. It is a smart coaching algorithm which provides tailored guidance based on the user’s physical characteristics. It also provides users the level of exercise experience and assists users scientifically to improve their sports training and develop better fitness habits.
Moreover, the Zepp Coach can also identify overtraining and adjust the intensity of programmed exercise regimens to assist users in training properly and sometimes offer rest days as well to the users.
To recall, Amazfit has recently launched its Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch that has gone on sale in India. This wearable sports an AMOLED display, heart rate monitor, Sp02 sensor and supports more than 100 sports modes. The Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch comes at a price of ₹3,999. The Amazfit Pop 2 features a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED 2.5D curved display with support for an always-on display.