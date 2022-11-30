Amazfit Falcon with 150 sports modes launched in India: All details inside

Amazfit Falcon: Specifications

The Amazfit Falcon comes with over 150 built-in sports modes which range from high-speed water sports like Kite Surfing to the Golf Swing. It has a Triathlon mode for athletes. According to the company, the Sports mode data will remain on-screen for the duration of the activity of a user. Moreover, it has the ability to save music and users can listen to it through Bluetooth earphones.