Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch goes on sale in India: Details on price, offer and more

Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch goes on sale in India: Details on price, offer and more

1 min read . 10:20 PM ISTLivemint
The Amazfit Pop 2 features a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED 2.5D curved display with support for an always-on display.

  • The Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch comes at a price of 3,999. This wearable is available to purchase on Flipkart and the company’s official website starting from November 22. Notably, the customers can purchase the Amazfit Pop 2 at a discounted price of 3,299.

The Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch has gone on sale in India. This wearable sports an AMOLED display, heart rate monitor, Sp02 sensor and supports more than 100 sports modes. The Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch comes at a price of 3,999. The Amazfit Pop 2 features a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED 2.5D curved display with support for an always-on display.

Amazfit Pop 2: Price and offer details

The Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch comes at a price of 3,999. This wearable is available to purchase on Flipkart and the company’s official website starting from November 22. Notably, the customers can purchase the Amazfit Pop2 at a discounted price of 3,299.

Amazfit Pop 2: Specifications

The Amazfit Pop 2 features a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED 2.5D curved display with support for an always-on display and more than 150 customisable watch faces. The wearable is offered with a case made of aluminium alloy, with up to 5 metre water resistance. The smartwatch comes in two colour options which are Pink and Black.

This smartwatch from Amazfit comes with a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. It offers sleep tracking and inactive reminders. Moreover, the watch comes equipped with 100 sports modes.

Interestingly, the Amazfit Pop2 sports an in-built microphone and speaker. It allows users to receive calls with the wearable. Further, it gets a camera shutter and audio playback control feature.

Additionally, the Amazfit Pop 2 comes with a built-in voice assistant and runs Zepp OS. The device also provides updates on calls, apps, reminders and weather. The wearable boasts a 270mAh battery which can last up to 10 days on a single charge.

