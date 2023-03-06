Amazon 5th Gear store 5G smartphones sale: Redmi Note 12 5G, iQoo Z6, more

Amazon 5th Gear store 5G smartphones sale: Redmi Note 12 5G, iQoo Z6, more3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM IST
- Interestingly, customers who are upgrading their phones can receive an extra exchange bonus of up to ₹14,000. In addition, purchasers can take advantage of up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on certain smartphones.
The 5G network has been established in various cities throughout India, and to utilize this advanced internet connectivity, individuals must possess a 5G-compatible phone. Amazon, a prominent e-commerce company, has unveiled the 5th Gear store, which will focus on 5G smartphones. The store will be available for shopping from March 5 to March 9, and consumers can obtain discounts on 5G smartphones from well-known brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, iQoo, and others. Customers can purchase 5G smartphones starting at ₹10,499, including bank offers, in this store.
