Amazon 5th Gear store 5G smartphones sale: Redmi Note 12 5G, iQoo Z6, more

The 5G network has been established in various cities throughout India, and to utilize this advanced internet connectivity, individuals must possess a 5G-compatible phone. Amazon, a prominent e-commerce company, has unveiled the 5th Gear store, which will focus on 5G smartphones. The store will be available for shopping from March 5 to March 9, and consumers can obtain discounts on 5G smartphones from well-known brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, iQoo, and others. Customers can purchase 5G smartphones starting at ₹10,499, including bank offers, in this store.

Interestingly, customers who are upgrading their phones can receive an extra exchange bonus of up to ₹14,000. In addition, purchasers can take advantage of up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on certain smartphones. Additionally, select smartphones come with the benefit of obtaining up to 12 months of prime membership at no additional cost.

Here are some of the best deals on 5G smartphones on Amazon.

Lava Blaze 5G (4GB)

The Lava Blaze 5G smartphone boasts the ability to simplify multitasking and is the most reasonably priced 5G phone obtainable. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 50MP AI triple-rear camera, a Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5000 mAh battery, and operates on Android 12. Furthermore, the phone supports all Indian 5G bands. Customers can purchase the phone for ₹10,449, including bank offers, and may also take advantage of an additional exchange offer of ₹500.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G boasts the world's first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 mobile platform, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a sleek and slim design, and a 50MP eye autofocus camera. Additionally, the phone includes a 4-component cooling system that effectively decreases heating problems and helps to extend gaming and movie sessions. Customers can purchase the phone for ₹12,999, including bank offers, and may also benefit from an additional exchange offer of ₹1000.

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G chipset, a 48MP AI Triple camera, and 33W Fast charge. The phone is also India-ready for 5G and promises faster download speeds, ultra-low latency, higher bandwidth, and stable connectivity. Furthermore, customers may receive an additional exchange offer of ₹2000 and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI offers. The phone is available for purchase at ₹16,499, including bank offers.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by the Dimensity 920 5G SoC, features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 33W Dart Charge, a 5000 mAh Battery, and a 48MP AI triple rear camera. Furthermore, customers can purchase the phone for ₹17,999, including bank offers, and may also benefit from an exchange bonus offer of ₹2000.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G features the world's first retractable portrait lens, the world's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G chipset, a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Dual Curved AMOLED display, a 5160mAh battery, a 50 MP camera, and a 5th Gen AI Processor APU 590. Moreover, customers can take advantage of an exchange bonus offer of ₹5,000, no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months, and 12 months of Prime membership at no additional cost. The phone is available for purchase at ₹49,999.

Oppo A78 5G

The Oppo A78 5G features a 6.56-inch display, a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging, 8GB RAM, a 50 MP AI Triple camera, and a dual stereo speaker setup. Furthermore, customers can benefit from an exchange bonus offer of ₹1,000 and a no-cost EMI offer for up to 3 months. The phone is available for purchase at ₹17,499, including bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

Samsung The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone boasts a 200MP sensor that supports adaptive pixels, and customers can enjoy an exchange bonus offer of ₹14,000 and a no-cost EMI offer for up to 9 months. The phone can be purchased at ₹1,16,999, including bank offers.