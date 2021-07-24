Amazon will soon commence Amazon Prime Day sale, which is scheduled for 26 July and 27 July. On the sidelines of the sale, the company has also introduced some added benefits for Prime members looking to buy a new smartphone . The new benefits include extended EMIs and free screen replacement.

Amazon India has announced ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for its Prime members in India. Launched on the sidelines of Amazon’s Annual Prime Day event, the program will allow Prime members to enjoy the lowest interest-free instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card. Additionally, under this program, the customers can avail 6-month free screen replacement, powered by Acko. The cost of screen replacement can be as high as 40% of device value, thereby eases customers’ post-purchase protection stress.

Amazon is offering the new new benefits even to new Prime members. The Prome membership will be available for ₹999/year or ₹329 for three months. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can also avail the 'Youth offer' on Prime memberships and get 50% off through the two choices of plans. Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50% cashback.

During the Prime Day sale, Amazon India will be offering deals and discounts on numerous product segments, including smartphones, smart TVs, laptop wearables, appliances and electronics. Amazon will also be offering discounts on its own products such as Amazon Echo, Fire TV and even the Kindle range. The e-commerce platform will also be hosting the first sale of the latest OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

