Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Amazon Alexa rolls out live translation feature in Echo devices
To make use of the new feature, users may simply ask Alexa to translate and name the two languages that will be spoken

Amazon Alexa rolls out live translation feature in Echo devices

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Staff Writer

The feature is arriving for Echo devices in the US with a total of six language pairs to kick things off, including English and Spanish.

Tech company Amazon has announced the arrival of Live Translation on its Echo devices, enabling users to have a conversation in two different languages in real-time with Alexa serving as a translator.

Tech company Amazon has announced the arrival of Live Translation on its Echo devices, enabling users to have a conversation in two different languages in real-time with Alexa serving as a translator.

The feature is arriving for Echo devices in the US with a total of six language pairs to kick things off, including English and Spanish.

The feature is arriving for Echo devices in the US with a total of six language pairs to kick things off, including English and Spanish.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

To make use of the new feature, users may simply ask Alexa to translate and name the two languages that will be spoken. The AI will automatically detect what language is being spoken by either person and provide the translations. The new feature has been made possible using Amazon's ARS system, as well as Alexa's text-to-speech tech and Amazon Translate.

As reported by Mashable, in addition to the support for translating between English and Spanish, the feature also supports Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, German, French, and Hindi. The Echo device, including smart speakers and displays, must have the locale set to 'English US' to use the feature.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.