Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro, 3rd gen Fire TV Cube debuts in India: All details

Amazon, an e-commerce platform and technology giant, has launched its Alexa Voice Remote Pro and 3rd gen Fire TV Cube at a global event yesterday. Both these devices have debuted in India. The third generation Fire TV Cube is available at a price of ₹13,999, whereas the price of Alexa Voice Remote Pro is ₹2,499. This Fire Club TV features a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and can be controlled hands-free with Alexa. It is claimed that the new Fire TV Cube is around 20 per cent more powerful than the previous generation TVs.
Amazon 3rd gen Fire TV Cube: Specifications and features
The Amazon 3rd gen Fire TV Cube comes with an HDMI input port and Super Resolution Upscaling. This provides an enhanced picture quality by converting HD content into 4K. This device features an Ethernet port for wired network connection. It includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, immersive Dolby Atmos audio and it is compatible with Wi-Fi 6.
Users can control their TV, set top boxes, voice remote or hands-free with Alexa. Additionally, the TV features an additional USB port connection to compatible webcams for video calling with Alexa Communications. Users need to say, “Alexa, call dad" to connect with friends or family from the largest screen in the home. Additionally, users can now just say “Alexa, switch to DTH" instead of manually changing inputs and surf channels from the compatible set top box providers by asking Alexa to change the desired services.
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro: Specifications and features
The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro is built to help users spend more time streaming and less time searching for the remote. It is compatible with the most Fire TV streaming media players and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. The device comes with a Remote Finder features which helps customers find remotes more easily, Users need to say, “Alexa, find my remote" pr use the dedicated Remote Finder button in Fire TV app and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s built-in speaker will emit an audible ring to attract the user’s attention.
