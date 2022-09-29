Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro, 3rd gen Fire TV Cube debuts in India: All details

Amazon, an e-commerce platform and technology giant, has launched its Alexa Voice Remote Pro and 3rd gen Fire TV Cube at a global event yesterday. Both these devices have debuted in India. The third generation Fire TV Cube is available at a price of ₹13,999, whereas the price of Alexa Voice Remote Pro is ₹2,499. This Fire Club TV features a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and can be controlled hands-free with Alexa. It is claimed that the new Fire TV Cube is around 20 per cent more powerful than the previous generation TVs.

