Amazon and Flipkart sale: Best phones to buy under ₹15,000 ft CMF Phone 1 and Infinix Note 40 Pro
Amazon and Flipkart sales feature numerous smartphones under ₹15,000. Highlights include CMF Phone 1, Infinix Note 40 Pro, Poco X6, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, and Samsung Galaxy M35, each with attractive specifications and effective pricing through discounts.
With discounts on a lot of smartphones during the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sales, it becomes difficult to choose the device that can meet your specific needs. In order to help solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top phones one can buy under ₹15,000 during the ongoing sale.