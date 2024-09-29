Amazon and Flipkart sales feature numerous smartphones under ₹ 15,000. Highlights include CMF Phone 1, Infinix Note 40 Pro, Poco X6, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, and Samsung Galaxy M35, each with attractive specifications and effective pricing through discounts.

With discounts on a lot of smartphones during the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sales, it becomes difficult to choose the device that can meet your specific needs. In order to help solve that issue, we have compiled a list of top phones one can buy under ₹15,000 during the ongoing sale.

Top phones under ₹ 15,000 during Amazon and Flipkart sale: CMF Phone 1: CMF Phone 1 starts at a price of ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, with bank discount and other offers, the phone can be bought an effective price of ₹12,999.

The first-ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. Nothing is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the latest device.

Infinix Note 40 Pro: Infinix Note 40 Pro which was launched at a price of ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the phone is listed at a price of ₹17,999. Moreover, with ₹3,000 HDFC card discount, the phone can be bought at an effective price of ₹14,999.

In terms of specifications, Infinix Note 40 Pro features a large 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset based on 6nm process.

Camera-wise, users can expect a 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MPdepth camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera.

Infinix Note 40 Pro offers a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It also comes with support for 20W Wireless MagCharge. Additional features comprises an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers powered by JBL, IR sensor and an IP53 rating.

Poco X6: Poco X6 is listed at a price of ₹15,999 on Flipkart but with bank offers the phone can be purchased at an effective price of ₹14,999.

POCO X6 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor. It boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera system features a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, while the front camera is a 16MP shooter for high-quality selfies. The device is powered by a 5100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It supports dual 5G SIM connectivity and runs on Android v13. Its 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹18,499 on Amazon.

Narzo 70 Turbo: Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is listed at a price of ₹16,998 on Amazon. However, with ₹2,000 coupon and a ₹750 cashback on Amazon pay ICICI bank card, the phone can be bought effectively for ₹14,998.

Narzo 70 Turbo features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and is paired with Mali G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Optics-wise, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M35: Samsung Galaxy M35 is priced at ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, it can be bought effectively for a price of 13,749 by availing instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards.

Galaxy M35 boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy M35 5G offers a vibrant visual experience with its Full-HD+ resolution and impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, the screen ensures durability against daily wear and tear.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1380 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency. Available in multiple configurations including 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and higher variants offering up to 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage, users have ample space for their apps, media, and more.